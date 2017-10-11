Labour Party crisis deepens as faction sacks chairman

The crisis rocking the Labour Party has taken a turn for the worse as a new faction led by Dr. Mike Omotosho has said Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam has ceased to be the party’s national chairman.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mrs. Ebere Ifendu, announced the party’s position at a media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ifendu, who was flanked by Omotosho and other members of the party’s National Working Committee during the briefing, said the ousted National Chairman was currently being probed by the police over party finances.

According to her, proper procedure was followed before the sack of the Abdulsalam-led executive of the party.

She explained that the party’s former National Chairman, Treasurer, Legal Adviser and National Vice-Chairman, South-East refused to appear before a disciplinary committee set up to investigate the mismanagement of the party funds totalling N1.3bn.

Ifeandu said, “The National Working Committee later met to ratify the report of the Disciplinary Committee where it was agreed that the case of fraud and embezzlement of over N1.3bn party funds be reported to appropriate security agencies.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission was duly informed in writing, the 21 days notice was duly given, the police were informed and all other procedures followed diligently.

“The National Convention was held on the 3rd of October, 2017. The INEC monitored, the Police were present, the media and other stakeholders were present, and a new National Chairman, Dr. Mike Omotosho, emerged at the convention.”

According to her, the only thing the party was waiting for was for INEC to ratify the convention.

In his remarks during the briefing, Omotosho assured party members that his administration would be fair and just to all while ensuring that justice and fairness would prevail at all times.

When contacted, the party’s ousted National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam said, “I am on my way to Paiko, I will not respond now. I will respond at the appropriate time.”