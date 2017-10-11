Lava Helium 12 Laptop With Windows 10 Home Launched: Price, Specifications

Domestic mobile handset company Lava on Wednesday announced the launch of the 12.5-inch Helium 12 notebook, what it claims is the “widest screen and lightest notebook”. Lava has priced it at Rs. 12,999. The Helium 12 will be available in Silver and Gold colour variants at major e-commerce portals as well as multi-brand outlets across 14 cities.

Weighing 1.31kg, the Helium 12 marks the next entry into Lava’s notebook portfolio post the launch of Helium 14 a few months ago. It sports a 12.5-inch display with a 1366×768 pixels display. It’s Helium 12 is powered by Windows 10 Home and runs on an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor, with a clock speed up to 1.88GHz. The laptop has 2GB of DDR3 RAM.

The notebook features 10000mAh battery for prolonged usage. The Helium 12 has 32GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via SD card (up to 128GB). An HDD up to 1TB can also be added. The Helium 12 has VGA webcam with video-calling functionality. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, 1xUSB 2.0, 1xUSB 3.0, and 3.5mm audio jack.

“The launch of Lava Helium 12 testifies our commitment to constantly innovate our product portfolio and deliver the best-in-class devices for the Indian consumers. We understand the increasing preference for a lightweight yet big-screen notebook for our modern-day customers; which largely comprise budding entrepreneurs and university graduates – these millennials largely represent the country’s evolving mobile workforce. With focus on technology as an enabler, we have given many firsts to our consumers. And, we are committed to contribute to the digital evolution of the Indian economy with the launch of advanced devices; such as Lava Helium 12,” said Gaurav Nigam, Senior Vice President and Head of Product, Lava International Ltd.

Written with inputs from IANS