Connect with us

Tech News

A movie about former Uber engineer Susan Fowler is reportedly being shopped around

Published

13 hours ago

on

Travis Kalanick, billionaire and chief executive officer of Uber Technologies Inc., speaks during the opening of “Startup Fest”, a five-day conference to showcase Dutch innovation, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Tuesday, May 24, 2016. The Digital City Index for 2015 ranked Amsterdam Europe’s second-best city, behind London, for tech startups. Photographer: Marlene Awaad/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesIn all likelihood, when former Uber engineer Susan Fowler authored a now-famous post about her “very strange year” at Uber and the culture of sexism she witnessed first-hand at the company, she had no clue it would have such colossal ripple effects.
Yet, here with are, nine months later, and not only has Uber’s co-founder Travis Kalanick lost what once seemed like an iron grip on the role of CEO; not only has one of the company’s earliest investors and staunchest supporters filed suit against Kalanick, ostensibly for hiding problems at the company; not only has Kalanick seen his super-voting shares annulled; but now, according to a new report in Deadline Hollywood, Fowler’s story could made into a film that’s being pitched to studios as you read this.
For Kalanick, that has to sting.
For Fowler — who, reached for comment, pointed us to her agent — it must seem a sweetly surreal victory.
So what do we know so far about what’s cooking? According to Deadline, Fowler has “pledged her life rights” to a movie pitch that will be written by Oscar-nominated “Hidden Figures” screenwriter Allison Schroeder and produced by former Disney executive Kristin Burr in “what is being described as a potential ‘Erin Brockovich’ meets ‘The Social Network,’ ” says Deadline.
It isn’t clear how many studios the seven-year-old, L.A.-based talent agency representing her, called Verve, has approached.
Fowler’s agent has not yet responded to our further questions about the project, but certainly, it’s timely, particularly given that Hollywood is currently reeling from the fall of one of its own power brokers, film producer Harvey Weinstein, who has reportedly sexually harassed women in his orbit for decades, included the actors Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.
Comparing Weinstein to Kalanick is comparing apples to bananas. Kalanick was accused of enabling a culture of sexism to thrive under his leadership; Weinstein’s crimes are far more serious.
Still, it was largely thanks to Kalanick’s forced resignation — the realization that speaking up about wrongdoings can actually help correct them — that other cases of harassment have come to light in Silicon Valley. Most famously, of course, Justin Caldbeck, a co-founder of the early-stage firm Binary Capital, was forced to resign from his young firm after numerous female founders came forward to say he had made unwanted and inappropriate advances.
Sentiment has shifted enough that even limited partners — who fund venture firms — feel they can and should ask questions that, in an earlier age, were seemingly verboten. As limited partner Elizabeth Clarkson of Sapphire Ventures told attendees at a recent industry event, “I think LPs have a license now to ask questions that are uncomfortable, and I think people are more likely to answer them fully.”
Hollywood may similarly be seeing the course correction it so badly needs, thanks to those now coming forward about Weinstein.
At least one earlier report about him was apparently killed, in part because one of his victims had been paid off and refused to go on record, and in part because Weinstein showed up in the newsroom, scaring its editors.
But as in Silicon Valley, attitudes about what’s acceptable and what’s job threatening appear to be shifting — fast.
Indeed, in a new interview, Paltrow — joining Jolie, Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, among a growing number of actors in speaking up — says that “this way of treating women ends now.”
Surely, women in the tech industry can relate.
We hope to have more information about Fowler’s project — including the degree to which she’ll be involved — for you shortly.
In the meantime, it’s probably safe to assume that a separate movie is being pitched about Weinstein’s rise and fall. Guess we’ll see which one gets to theaters first.

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Tech News

Intex Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ With One-Time Screen Replacement Offer Launched

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Intex on Wednesday launched the Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ smartphone with one-time screen replacement offer. The domestic handset maker is marketing the new phones as part of “shatterproof smartphone series.” The Intex Aqua Lions X1 has been launched at Rs. 7,499 and Aqua Lions X1+ at Rs. 8,499. Intex’s launch comes on the heels of a similar launch by Xolo, which also launched the smartphones with one-time screen replacement offer.

The new Intex smartphones also come with DataBack which is data saving app and the company claims it can help users save up to 500MB data. Other preloaded apps include Prime Videos, MiFon Security, and SwiftKey. The devices will be available in Black, Blue, and Champagne colours.

Both the Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ come with almost identical specifications including 5.2-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) IPS display, Android 7.0 Nougat, 4G with VoLTE support, 2800mAh battery, 13-megapixel rear camera, and 5-megapixel front camera. Both the cameras are accompanied by LED flash. There are some differences as well. The Aqua Lions X1 is powered by quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage. The Aqua Lions X1+, on the other hand, is also powered by quad-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Both support expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Commenting on the launch, Nidhi Markanday, Director, Intex Technologies, said, “The shatterproof series, Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+, is our latest tech marvel, a symbol of style, strength and performance for the ubiquitous users and the market. For this Diwali, we have brought out a complete package having all the right features – 3GB RAM, fingerprint sensor, big battery and latest OS for the tech savvy consumers. We are sure the shatterproof series will give consumers stress free handling of their smart phone and will be a delight for all.”

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

Facebook India Head Umang Bedi Resigns; Sandeep Bhushan Named Interim Managing Director

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Facebook India and South Asia Managing Director Umang Bedi is leaving the company after a little more than a year with the company. Umang Bedi will continue with Facebook India for another three months to ensure a smooth transition, the company said. Sandeep Bhushan, Facebook’s director of consumer and media businesses for South Asia, has been named as the interim director. For Facebook, India – with 180 million users – is the second largest market after the US.

“We confirm that Umang Bedi will be leaving his role and Facebook at the end of this year. He’s built a really strong team and business during his time with us, and we wish him all the best,” a spokesperson for the company told Gadgets 360.

Umang Bedi joined Facebook after serving as managing director for India operations for Adobe. He replaced Kirthiga Reddy as the managing director for Facebook India last year. Before joining Facebook, Sandeep Bhushan was the director of Samsung Electronics, and prior to that, he assumed various business roles at news outlets.

Kirthiga Reddy, who had served that position for more than five years, stepped down amid the company’s ongoing tussle with the Indian regulator over Free Basics. At the time the company said Kirthiga Reddy was planning to change roles for some time.

TRAI banned Free Basics last year, but since then, Facebook has launched Express Wifi, another initiative part of Free Basics program, that brings connectivity to the masses. Over the months, Facebook has been scaling Express Wifi’s reach in the country, bringing it to more villages.

Before joining Adobe, where he oversaw company’s sales and marketing functions as well as outlined strategic partnerships and alliances in the South Asia region, Umang Bedi assumed leadership positions at Sun Microsystems, Symantec, and Intuit.

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

Jio Rs. 399 Pack Now With 100 Percent Cashback: Details and All the Fineprint

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Jio has announced a new Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer under which it is providing customers with 100 percent cashback on recharges of Rs. 399. The cashback will be in the form of vouchers that can be used while recharging their numbers. This Jio offer will go live on Thursday, October 12 and continue till October 18, a day before Diwali is celebrated this year. The Rs. 399 Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan pack provides prepaid users with 84GB of data (in tranches of 1GB per day), free SMS, subscription to Jio apps and free calls, with validity of 84 days; for postpaid users, all the details of the pack remain the same, except the validity is three billing cycles.

Under the new Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Jio Prime customers who purchase the Rs. 399 recharge pack between October 12 and October 18 will get eight vouchers of Rs. 50, totalling Rs. 400. The vouchers can be redeemed against future recharges of Rs. 309 or above for plans, and Rs. 91 or above data add-ons. Only one voucher can be redeemed at a time, and customers can redeem the vouchers after November 15 only. So, for example, after you get a Rs. 50 voucher, you can use it to buy a recharge of Rs. 309, and you will only need to pay Rs. 259 via debit card, credit card, netbanking, or other payment means.

This Jio offer can also be availed by customers whose validity still remains.In that case, the Rs. 399 recharge purchased during the offer period will come into effect once the validity of the ongoing pack runs out.

The offer can be availed from MyJio app, Jio.com website, Jio Store outlets, Reliance Digital large-format stores, and the company’s partner offline retail stores and online platforms (JioMoney, Paytm, Amazon Pay, and MobiKwik).

Notably, the fine print for the offer says the company has planned a revision for its tariff plans for October 19. There is no official word yet on what these changes in tariff might entail.

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending