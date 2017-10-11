No stopping him! Cristiano Ronaldo will be at the World Cup after leading Portugal to beat Switzerland 2-0

World footballer of the year, Cristiano Ronaldo, will certainly be flying the flag of his nation, Portugal, in the Russia 2018 World Cup, possibly his last shot at World Cup glory, then he’ll be 33, after helping his home nation beat Switzerland 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Portugal entered the match three points behind Switzerland, and knew that only a win will send them to the World Cup finals, avoiding a nerve wrecking play-off match.

Ronaldo was absent due to an injury when Switzerland beat Portugal last year, but this time he was not going to let his team take a defeat for an answer as they took the lead after defender Johan Djourou scored an own goal four minutes before half-time then Andre Silva doubled the home side’s lead on the hour mark after neat build up play involving Bernardo Silva.

Congrats to Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, the current European champions !