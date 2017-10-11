PDP constitutes campaign committee for Anambra gov election

The National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has constituted a Campaign Committee for the Anambra State gubernatorial election scheduled for November 18.

The National Secretary of the party, Sen. Ben Obi, on Wednesday in Abuja, disclosed that the committee would be led by Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta as joint chairmen.

The party’s gubernatorial candidate for Anambra, Mr Obaze Oseloka, would flag off his campaign on Monday, at the Dennis Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha, the statement said.

It named the campaign committee members to include Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Senate President, all PDP governors, Sen. Ben Obi and all former PDP Governors from the South East.

Other members were all former governors from the five other zones of the nation namely Otunba Gbenga Daniel, South West; Chief Celestine Omehia, SouthSouth-Southaji Ibrahim Shema, North West; Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, North Central; and Mr Boni Haruna, North East.

Others include all former governors South South, all former National Assembly members from South East, all members of the Board of Trustees from the South East.

Also in the committee were all former ministers from the South-East, all National Assembly members from the South-East Zone, all South East Zonal Executive Committee members.

It also includes all state chairmen from South-East Zone and Chief Austin Umahi, National Vice Chairman, South East.

(NAN)