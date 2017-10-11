Real Madrid Set To Offer Gareth Bale To Manchester United For £86m

Real Madrid are reportedly growing tired of Gareth Bale’s injury woes — and are considering selling him for a price ‘close to’ the £86million he cost in 2013.

Bale arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu for a then world-record transfer fee from Tottenham, and he has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with the Spaniards.

However his time has also been hindered by injuries, with the 28-year-old currently struggling with a left calf problem which saw him miss Wales’ crucial 2018 World Cup qualifiers with Georgia and the Republic of Ireland.

He has won three Champions Leagues in four seasons but could be sold by Spanish giants

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is an admirer of the Welshman and has looked to bring him to Old Trafford in the past.

The Premier League giants were strongly linked with a move for Bale last summer but the Welshman opted to remain in Spain.

Bale has made 10 appearances for Zidane’s men this season, scoring three goals.