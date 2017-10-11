Connect with us

Football

Russia 2018: US Crashes Out Of World Cup Qualifiers

Published

10 hours ago

on

The United States National Team has crashed out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

It is the first time since 1986 that the team will miss out on the biggest football tournament in the world.

Needing only a draw to clinch their ticket to Russia, the US team traveled to Trinidad & Tobago for their final game of World Cup qualification.

Going into the night, Honduras and Panama were both in striking distance to jump the Americans.

The only way the Americans could be eliminated is if they lost and both Honduras and Panama won. That is exactly what happened as the United States fell short.

Despite beating Trinidad & Tobago 6-0 earlier in the qualification round, the Americans went down 1-0 early in Tuesday night’s contest courtesy of an own goal from Omar Gonzalez after a misplaced ball.

That was followed by an absolute strike from Trinidad & Tobago’s Alvin Jones that slid past Tim Howard to make it 2-0.

While American prodigy, Christian Pulisic, was able to earn a goal early in the second half to make it 2-1, however, the US soccer team was not able to equalise, and were eliminated after both Honduras and Panama won their games to jump the Americans in the CONCACAF qualifying table.

The Americans were also the victims of bad luck as Panama’s game-winning goal should have never counted. Replays showed that it never cleared the line.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Football

Real Madrid Set To Offer Gareth Bale To Manchester United For £86m

Published

9 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Real Madrid are reportedly growing tired of Gareth Bale’s injury woes — and are considering selling him for a price ‘close to’ the £86million he cost in 2013.

Bale arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu for a then world-record transfer fee from Tottenham, and he has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with the Spaniards.

However his time has also been hindered by injuries, with the 28-year-old currently struggling with a left calf problem which saw him miss Wales’ crucial 2018 World Cup qualifiers with Georgia and the Republic of Ireland.

Real Madrid are reportedly growing tired of Gareth Bale’s injury woes — and are considering selling him for a price ‘close to’ the £86million he cost in 2013.

Bale arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu for a then world-record transfer fee from Tottenham, and he has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with the Spaniards.

However his time has also been hindered by injuries, with the 28-year-old currently struggling with a left calf problem which saw him miss Wales’ crucial 2018 World Cup qualifiers with Georgia and the Republic of Ireland.

He has won three Champions Leagues in four seasons but could be sold by Spanish giants

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is an admirer of the Welshman and has looked to bring him to Old Trafford in the past.

The Premier League giants were strongly linked with a move for Bale last summer but the Welshman opted to remain in Spain.

Bale has made 10 appearances for Zidane’s men this season, scoring three goals.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Football

Robben Retires From International Football

Published

10 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Arjen Robben has announced his retirement from international football, after scoring twice as Holland beat Sweden 2-0 in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The Bayern Munich winger revealed his decision, after it was confirmed that the Dutch will not be at the tournament in Russia next year.

“I want to focus on my club career now,” Robben told reporters after the game.

“It’s a good time to pass the torch to the next generation,”‎ he added.

Robben, 33, started playing for his senior national team in 2003 and scored 37 goals in 96 matches.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Football

Super Eagles Midfielder Mikel Obi Hints On Return To Chelsea

Published

1 day ago

on

October 10, 2017

By

Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, has hinted at a possible return to Chelsea.

Mikel Obi spent ten and a half seasons at Stamford Bridge, before he left for Chinese Super League outfit, Tianjin TEDA, in January this year.

Although the 31-year-old insists he is enjoying life in Asia, he has refused to rule out a return to the Blues.

“I didn’t have the chance to say goodbye on the pitch to the fans who stood by me for over ten years, that itself is enough motivation for me to want to return,” Mikel told Owngoalnigeria.com.

“I’m very happy in China but then what I have learnt is that in football anything can happen. Chelsea is home to me due to my close relationship with the management of the team but I’m happy in China.”

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending