Russia 2018: US Crashes Out Of World Cup Qualifiers

The United States National Team has crashed out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

It is the first time since 1986 that the team will miss out on the biggest football tournament in the world.

Needing only a draw to clinch their ticket to Russia, the US team traveled to Trinidad & Tobago for their final game of World Cup qualification.

Going into the night, Honduras and Panama were both in striking distance to jump the Americans.

The only way the Americans could be eliminated is if they lost and both Honduras and Panama won. That is exactly what happened as the United States fell short.

Despite beating Trinidad & Tobago 6-0 earlier in the qualification round, the Americans went down 1-0 early in Tuesday night’s contest courtesy of an own goal from Omar Gonzalez after a misplaced ball.

That was followed by an absolute strike from Trinidad & Tobago’s Alvin Jones that slid past Tim Howard to make it 2-0.

While American prodigy, Christian Pulisic, was able to earn a goal early in the second half to make it 2-1, however, the US soccer team was not able to equalise, and were eliminated after both Honduras and Panama won their games to jump the Americans in the CONCACAF qualifying table.

The Americans were also the victims of bad luck as Panama’s game-winning goal should have never counted. Replays showed that it never cleared the line.