Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Price Cut in India Again

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, the company’s first smartphone with 6GB RAM, has received yet another price cut in India. The handset will be now retailing at for Rs. 29,900 and can be purchased via Samsung’s e-store or other e-commerce websites. Back in June, the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro received its first price cut which brought the price down to Rs. 31,900 from launch price of Rs. 36,900. With the current price revision, the C9 Pro has received further Rs. 2,000 discount. The price cut was first tipped by Mumbai-based offline retailer Mahesh Telecom on Twitter.

To recall its specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) 4G-enabled Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro (Review) sports a 6-inch full HD (1080×1920) AMOLED display, and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC, with four cores clocked at 1.95GHz and the rest at 1.4GHz. In terms of optics, the Galaxy C9 Pro packs a 16-megapixel camera on both front and rear ends. The rear 16-megapixel camera comes with an aperture of f/1.9 and a dual-LED flash. The smartphone’s selfie camera too has the same aperture sans the flash module.

The Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro comes with inbuilt storage of 64GB, which is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone has a fingerprint scanner mounted on its physical home button. The Galaxy C9 Pro packs a 4000mAh battery with fast charging support. Apart from 4G LTE, the connectivity options on the Galaxy C9 Pro include Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), GPS, Glonass, Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 162.9×80.7×6.9mm and weighs 189 grams.

In India, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy C9 Pro back in January at Rs. 36,900. It was launched in China back in October last year.