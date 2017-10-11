Samsung Unveils Two ISOCELL Image Sensors for Smartphones

Samsung on Wednesday introduced two new ISOCELL image sensors for smartphones. The two new ISOCELL image sensors: 1.28-micron 12-megapixel ISOCELL Fast 2L9 with Dual Pixel technology, and ultra-small 24-megapixel ISOCELL Slim 2X7 with Tetracell technology are targeted at smartphones available across different price categories, and with slimmer profile.

The South Korean company’s new image sensors are catering to demands for “sleeker smartphones” with “high resolution image sensors in small chip packages.” It adds that the new image sensors promise better low-light results without a camera bump.

The new ISOCELL sensors combined with Dual Pixel technology are said to be capable of delivering fast autofocus at a reduced pixel size from the previous Dual Pixel sensor. Samsung says Dual Pixel technology essentially allows single lens cameras to click images with depth-of-field effect for taking Bokeh.

“With 12 million focus detecting pixels, the sensor is able to not only quickly focus on small still objects, but also lock on and track moving objects without losing focus, even in low-light environments. With smaller pixel size, the ISOCELL Fast 2L9 can fit into slimmer camera modules, enabling bump-less designs for smartphones,” explains the company.

The ISOCELL Slim 2X7 sensor, on the other hand, is being marketed as the first sensor in the industry to have the pixel size below 1.0 micron.

“Even with such a small pixel size, the Slim 2X7 is able to provide high colour fidelity with less noise due to the improved ISOCELL technology’s deeper DTI (deep trench isolation) that reduces colour crosstalk and expands the full-well capacity to hold more light information,” adds Samsung. The new ISOCELL Slim 2X7 image sensor is also said to enable a 24-megapixel sensor to be fitted in a thinner camera module.

Talking about Tetracell technology, Samsung says that the tech allows the sensor to take brighter low-light images. “Tetracell uses a re-mosaic algorithm to produce full resolution images. This enables consumers to use the same front camera to take photos in various lighting conditions,” explains Samsung.