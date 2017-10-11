Connect with us

Sell Discos to new investors, Elumelu tells FG

7 hours ago

The Chairman, United Bank for Africa Plc and Transnational Corporation Plc, Mr. Tony Elumelu, has asked the Federal Government to take another look at the power sector by wresting ownership from incompetent private operators and sell the firms to new owners who are capable of successfully running them.

He made the call in Abuja on Tuesday at the ongoing 23rd Nigerian Economic Summit.

Elumelu stated that in as much as some existing investors might not like the idea, the government could not continue to allow the electricity distribution companies to hold the nation down with inefficient power distribution.

He called for the recapitalisation of the firms and asked the Federal Government to increase its stake from the current 49 per cent and sell the controlling shares in each of the Discos to new investors, adding that the current operators had become obstacles to the realisation of the nation’s power capacity goal.

Elumelu stated, “Our people are very enterprising and they want to succeed. But they need the right environment to succeed. I appreciate what the government is doing for electricity, but we need to do more.

“I empathise with the government on its efforts in that sector. But Mr. Vice President, I think there is a lot we can do to correct the ownership of that sector without affecting the property rights of the investors. That sector must be dealt with for us to have power to do business.”

Despite the over N700bn already provided by the government for the power sector, Elumelu stated that the amount would be exhausted in a few months’ time, adding, “The market should be able to sustain itself. This is what I think. The government has to take actions that will ensure the adequate funding of the operations of the Discos.

“Mr. VP, I know some of the operators in this sector will not like this. This is my idea. We cannot reverse what has been done, but we can creatively address what has been done.

“If the government, to my understanding, has 49 per cent of the Discos and the private companies have 51 per cent, can we ask these companies to recapitalise? Let the Federal Government recapitalise them. They will not be able to put in more capital. So, the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Finance Incorporated, should increase its holding.”

He added, “Then post recapitalisation, the Federal Government sells its controlling shares to new investors who have the financial wherewithal to properly finance the operations of the Discos. This is important because in a situation where the current operators don’t have the funds to run them, if the Federal Government wants to sell its shares in the Discos, investors who should have brought in their capital won’t come in if the controlling shares continue to remain with the current operators.

“When this is done, then we can have new investors who can come in and run the Discos efficiently.  It doesn’t matter where they come from, but they should be investors who have the financial capacity and tested expertise to manage the distribution segment of the sector in such a way that they can deliver effective services.”

Business

FG may ask MDAs to buy local products at higher prices

6 hours ago

October 11, 2017

The Federal Government may direct its Ministries, Departments and Agencies to purchase locally made products even at prices up to 35 per cent higher than foreign products.

This followed a proposal sent to the Federal Government by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria asking it to establish price preferential margins recognising that Nigerian-made products could cost higher because of the peculiarities of the nation’s economy.

In a keynote address delivered at the Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja on Tuesday, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the proposal by MAN was reasonable, adding that the Federal Government was considering it.

Osinbajo stated, “An Executive Order promoting local content in government procurement has been issued and is intended to give preference to Nigerian small businesses in specific sectors.

“One of the critical things that the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has proposed to us in support of the local content initiative is what they described as ‘margins of preference’ for local content goods.

“In other words, what they are saying is that if you prefer locally made goods, then you must take care of the problems that local goods have; in other words, they are usually more expensive than the imported goods, so you have to take care of that by what they call ‘margins of preference.’

“So, we are looking at that proposal and we are looking at the percentage for procurement purposes. But we do agree with the principle that if we are going to promote local content goods, then we must find ways of preferring them to imported ones and we think that the margins of preference is a sensible way to do so.”

Business

World Bank chief sounds alarm over job automation

1 day ago

October 10, 2017

The world is on a “crash course” as people’s hopes collide with a future in which millions of jobs are automated, the World Bank chief has said.

Jim Yong Kim said policymakers should take action by investing in education and health.

The World Bank president was speaking in New York ahead of the group’s annual meeting in Washington DC this week.

The remarks come amid wider concerns about political threats to economic growth.

The World Bank plans to publish a ranking of countries that measures investments in “human capital”, such as education.

The focus is a shift for the organisation, which was established after World War Two to spur infrastructure reconstruction.

But Dr Kim said other kinds of investments are important to economic growth in the future, as robots displace millions of low-skill workers.

“The one thing you know for sure that you’ll need in whatever the economy looks like in the future is people who can learn,” he told the BBC.

“We want to create a sense of urgency to invest in people that we think is necessary given the way … the global economy is changing.”

Political risks

The push for education and health investments comes as outlooks for economic growth improve.

In July the IMF said it expected the global economy to expand by 3.5% this year and by 3.6% in 2018.

IMF managing director Christine Lagarde said updated forecasts, to be released this week, were likely to be even more optimistic.

However, bankers from the IMF, World Bank and other organisations have warned that the progress is threatened by political movements that favour trade barriers, isolation, military aggression and other measures.

“If your aspirations start to rise but then there’s no opportunity it can lead to fragility, conflict, violence,” Dr Kim said. “This is the crash course we’re going down.”

Political uncertainties are increasingly behind many of the risks identified by sovereign debt analysts, said Moritz Kraemer, managing director of S&P Global Ratings, which tracks economic and political movements in dozens of countries to devise credit ratings.

The subject was also the topic of a speech by European Central Bank president Mario Draghi earlier this year.

Ms Lagarde said this month that policymakers “should not let a good recovery go to waste”.

“We know what can happen if we let the moment pass,” she said. “Growth will be too weak, and jobs too few. Safety nets will be unable to handle aging populations. Our financial system will be unprepared for future shocks.”

Business

Pfizer mulls sale of consumer business

1 day ago

October 10, 2017

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is mulling the sale or spin-off of its consumer health business, a division that includes brands such as Advil, Robitussin and ChapStick.

The company is looking to “maximise value” for shareholders through a possible deal, Pfizer chief executive Ian Read said.

Pfizer’s consumer health business had revenues of $3.4bn (£2.6bn) in 2016.

That accounted for about 6% of the firm’s total revenue.

Mr Read said the unit’s operations were “distinct enough from our core business that there is potential for its value to be more fully realised outside the company”.

Options include a partial sale or retaining the division. A final decision is expected in 2018.

Tax question

In August, an analyst who follows the firm asked Mr Read if he would consider a sale of the consumer business.

He said all divisions of the company were subject to periodic review and a decision could depend on whether the US moved forward with tax reform.

US President Donald Trump is pushing for changes to the US tax code, including lowering the corporate rate from 35% to 20% and changing how overseas profits are taxed.

Analysts say the pharmaceutical industry is one of the sectors that could be most affected by the changes.

In August, Mr Read told analysts it was “prudent” to wait to see how the tax changes are implemented before deciding what to do.

Pfizer revenues are down about 2% so far this year.

