Snapchat is building a secluded R&D lab in Lehi, Utah

It’s hard to build something secret in LA or SF without anyone finding out. So Snap Inc. is building a new R&D office in the remote location of Lehi, Utah — 30 miles south of Salt Lake City. The distance from Facebook and other tech companies could allow Snapchat to develop new app features or hardware devices beyond the prying eyes and ears of its competitors.

Meanwhile, Snap can tap a supply of engineering talent from Brigham Young University, a 25-minute drive away in Provo. Snap struck gold here in the past, acquiring Scan.me, a startup founded by BYU students that made the QR codes that evolved into Snapchat’s scannable Snapcodes. [Update: In fact, a source tells us that Kirk Ouimet, one of the Scan.me co-founders, was tasked by Snap to come back to Utah, build a team, and start this new office to work on a few projects. Ouimet’s social accounts list him as still living in LA, but our source says he’s been working from Alpine, UT, a few miles outside Lehi.]

Lehi is also home to IM Flash Technologies, a massive Intel and Micron-backed semiconductor fabrication plant, that led Lehi to produce one in 14 of the world’s flash memory chips as of 2013, according to the Deseret News newspaper in SLC.

Talent from BYU and IM Flash might not be keen on ditching quiet Utah life for big cities where Snap’s other offices reside, so the Lehi lab could help the company recruit where others can’t.