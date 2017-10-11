Sokoto Assembly suspends two members

The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Tuesday suspended two of its members, Alhaji Sani Yakubu (APC- Gudu) and Alhaji Malami Galadanchi (APC- Sokoto North I).

This followed the consideration of a report by the House special committee that investigated the allegations of unethical conduct by some members of the Assembly during the recent impeachment of the Deputy House Leader, Alhaji Kabiru Ibrahim (APC- Kware).

The Committee Chairman, Alhaji Habibu Modachi (APC- Isa), moved that the Assembly consider the findings and recommendations of the committee.

According to the report of the committee, the two defendants, Yakubu and Galadanchi pleaded guilty to all the charges levelled against them.

The two defendants, the committee said, “had committed unethical behaviour in the legislative chamber on August 15 contrary to the provisions of the House standing rules.”

Based on these findings, the committee, according to Honourable Habibu Modachi, recommended that Yakubu should be suspended for 40 legislative days and also submit an apology letter to the Assembly for his action while Galadanchi be suspended for 30 legislative days and also to forward an apology letter to the Assembly for his conduct.

The Speaker, Alhaji Salihu Maidaji, said the recommendations of the committee were considered and approved accordingly, as the members accepted the request in a majority vote.