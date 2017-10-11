Connect with us

Students now drug invigilators with dangerous chemicals – WAEC registrar claims

12 hours ago

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, is lamenting the rate of examination malpractice among students, adding that students now drug invigilators using dangerous chemicals.

 

According to the council’s Registrar, Iyi Uwadiae, who spoke during a press briefing at WAEC International Centre, Lagos, proposed international summit on examination malpractices for October 19 and 20.

 

He said: “In some cases, and particularly during private examinations, candidates now go to centres fully armed with guns and other weapons. For the public examinations, there are centres, and especially private schools, where invigilators are drugged to pave way for them to engage in exam malpractices.”

 

He continued to say, ‘waging war against examination malpractices has become very expensive and more difficult, particularly with the advent of social media. The most notorious challenge facing examining bodies and other educational institutions in WAEC member-countries is examination malpractice. Currently, the malaise has assumed dangerous and criminal dimensions on the heels of some advancements in technology, which created the smartphones, social media, among others. The council, in the five member countries, has introduced several measures, adopted various strategies and deployed technologies at great costs in the fight against the ever-festering menace. Misguided candidates and their adult collaborators, sometimes including school authorities, teachers, parents and, most recently, operators of rogue websites, have continued to devise ingenious and sophisticated methods of cheating, leading to an exponential increase in reported cases of fraud in public examinations’.

 

$5.5 billion loan: Buhari Is mortgaging our children’s future- PDP says

1 hour ago

October 11, 2017

Read the press statement from PDP below

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) receive with shock, the Plan by the Government of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to plunge Nigeria into further debt, and consciously mortgage the Future of our unborn generations through needless and mindless borrowing of the Sum of $5.5 Billion USD.

2. Like other well meaning Nigerians, we consider this new bid for a foreign loan of $5.5 billion being sought by the Administration of President Buhari as an attempt to push the Nation down into the black hole of debt that will affect negatively, the Future of this Nation.

3. As a Party that governed this Nation meritoriously for 16 years and handed over a buoyant economy to the APC in 2015, we are concerned that by the time Nigerians would have the opportunity to push out the APC Government in 2019, the Economy of the Nation would have been damaged irreparably.

4. For emphasis, we are dismayed at the rate by which the APC is plunging the Nation into debt through local and foreign borrowing without concomitant developmental projects in any sphere of the Nation’s Economy to justify the Huge Borrowing.

5. The Figure released recently by the Debt Management Office (DMO) stating that the Nation under the Administration of the APC Government in the last two years of being in office, has borrowed N7.51 trillion. It is mind-boggling.

6. Mind boggling because all round infrastructural decay has now reached alarming proportions. The roads have deteriorated, the state of power supply has become worse, and there is no increase in wages to match the skyrocketing inflation . As a result, workers in educational institutions and other government agencies have spent more time at home observing strike action than they spent at work; insecurity has sky-rocketted beyond what anyone can imagine, while those in power continue to delude themselves that they are providing plausible leadership for the Country.

7. We are constrained to ask the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari to explain to Nigerians what his government has done with the several huge sums borrowed in the last two years in the name of financing infrastructural development in the Country.

8. The data shows that since President Buhari was sworn-in, the Nation’s Debt has risen by 61.96% in only two years.

9. As major stakeholders in the Nigerian Project, we are worried that if the National Assembly does not stop this latest demand for foreign loan, the Money when released, will go the way of other loans obtained in the last two years without any tangible result to show for it.

Police sergeant drowns in Lagos boat accident, 19 rescued

7 hours ago

October 11, 2017

A police sergeant, Mary Adesoba, attached to the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, lost her life on Tuesday after a boat capsized on the Third Mainland Bridge waterways.

Nineteen other passengers in the boat were, however, rescued by the Marine Police operatives who responded to the emergency.

Kachikwu, Baru meet, agree on NNPC without political interference

7 hours ago

October 11, 2017

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu; and Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, met on Tuesday for the first since their disagreement broke out and agreed on one thing – a petroleum industry regulator free from the vagaries of politics.

The two industry leaders met at a breakout session at the ongoing 23rd Nigerian Economic Summit and spoke on the controversial Petroleum Industry Bill.

Kachikwu said it was also important for the industry to have a minister who would not be very powerful as it was certain that no one would be a minister forever, adding that it was important that systems were built to drive the industry.

The minister moderated the panel discussion on energy at the breakout session of the summit alongside the NNPC GMD.

Baru, who had spoken on the need for a strong independent regulator without any political interference, had an ally in Kachikwu, who agreed that an industry regulator should be insulated from politics.

The minister stated that the government was working to ensure an improved bill that would eventually be passed and meet the aspirations of stakeholders.

He said, “We are still working to make it better. By the time the Senate and the entire National Assembly finishes what they are doing, we are going to see a much stronger and a much larger independent regulator.

“Whatever model of the PIB that we are pushing, the point that Dr. Baru made is very, very key to see an independent regulator with very enormous powers, with less of political interference so that individuals can do their work and also whittling down the powers of the minister so that these institutions can work and work well.

“The reality is that no one will work as a minister forever. You are going to hand over that portfolio. We should be looking for the system surviving and being able to work well. So it’s something that we are working with the National Assembly very hard on and I think if you look at the issues that come up, there is a lot of emphasis on that independence.”

He added, “The Federal Government will develop policies that ensure that the global decline in fossil energy does not take Nigeria unawares. The government is already thinking in that direction. The Federal Government is currently dealing with the fundamentals of ensuring that the refineries work, and ensuring availability of energy sources to meet our day to day energy needs.

“The NNPC will have to take over the commercial aspects, because they are going to be the one deploying it. As the refineries get kitted up, we will continue to look at new fossil development programmes, and will see a need to pump out policies that will enable Nigerians see the advantages in terms of costs.”

Responding to the issues raised on marginal fields, Kachikwu said that the government was determined to ensure transparency in the bidding process.

“These are some of the issues that the Niger Delta communities are always inquiring about; and indeed all Nigerians. The more transparent it is, the better for us. We are developing models to ensure better regulations geared towards transparency in the bidding process, and we will alert Mr. President as soon as we are done,” he added.

Baru had in his remarks on the marginal fields said that only nine out 14 of those who won the last bidding process were operating the fields, adding that the development was not good.

 

PUNCH

