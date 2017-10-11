Twitter’s New ‘Happening Now’ Feature Groups Tweet by Events, Topics

Twitter has launched a new feature called Happening Now that will showcase newcomers on its platform tweets about events and topics Happening Now will highlight groups of tweets about a an event or topic – starting with sports – and will expand to other areas like entertainment and breaking news, TechCrunch reported.

“Feel the roar of the crowd, no matter where you are. We’re rolling out a new way to see what’s happening now, starting with sports! Available on Android and iOS starting today,” Twitter posted.

The new feature is similar to Twitter Moments. But Moments are curated stories showcasing the very best of what’s happening on Twitter, customised to show users current topics that are popular or relevant so they can discover what is unfolding on Twitter in an instant.

Moments are also often more visual, featuring images and videos, like Instagram’s “Stories”.

Last year, Twitter updated its home page for logged-out users so they could see various categories like news, sports and entertainment.

Recently, Twitter revealed it is working on a ‘Save for Later’ bookmarking feature. The company noted that many users currently bookmark tweets by liking them, direct messaging themselves, and retweeting. However, with the new functionality, it is looking to change that.

Twitter said it would be relying on community feedback to flesh out the new Bookmarking tool, and encouraged users to tweet at it with the #SaveForLater hashtag. It’s interesting given that’s how some of Twitter’s best features, such as the “@” mention and retweet have come out of community decisions themselves.