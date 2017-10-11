Connect with us

WAEC GCE 2018 Jan/Feb Registration Form | Instructions & Guidelines (1st Series)

This is to inform the general public especially candidates interested in sitting for the 2018 January/February WASSCE (Private Candidates) commonly referred to as WAEC GCE, that the registration has commenced.

The West African Examination Council, WAEC has announced the conduct of two series of examination for WASSCE for Private candidates starting from 2018

APPLICATION FOR REGISTRATION

Intending candidates for the West African Senior School Exam Certificate, WASSCE for Private Candidates 2018/19- First Series are hereby informed that registration would be online.

MODE OF PAYMENT

Candidates are expected to pay a registration fee of thirteen thousand, nine hundred fifty naira N13,950 at any of the approved bank or any accredited agents to obtain the registration pin and information VCD.

Access Bank P.lc

Diamond Bank P.l.c

Eco Bank Ltd

Wema Bank P.l.c

First Bank Of Nig.

FCMB

GTB

Heritage Bank

Sterling Bank

Skye Bank

Stanbic IBTC

Standard Chattered Bank

Zenith Bank

Union Bank

UBA

Unity Bank

In addition candidates will be required to pay the sum of N500 to the banks/accredited agents

REGISTRATION PERIOD

The Normal registration period is from Monday October 9th 2017- Friday December 29th, 2017. After obtaining registration pin, candidates should log on to www.waeconline.org.ng for registration.

“Candidates should also note that the registration procedure has been designed to accommodate biometric features that will be used for validation at the exam center.

REGISTRATION

Candidates must complete online registration within two weeks of first access on the website during registration periods.

They should ensure that their names, gender, passport photographs, date of births and subjects are correct.

They are also to print the admission Photo-card as evidence of registration, this will serve as their photo-card during the examination.

The result checker pin will also be included.

Only Digital Personal Scanner should be used for finger print registration.

E. CANDIDATES WITH DIS-ABILITIES AND IMPAIRMENT

Candidates with disabilities/ impairments will also register online like other candidates but they must clearly state their disabilities/ impairment e.g blind, low vision, spastics, speech, e.t.c

G. GENERAL INFORMATION

1. Candidates should view the Information VCD before they register for the examination.

2. Candidates should note that examination fees are not refundable.

3. Candidates should print the examination Timetable at the completion of their registration.

4. Entries must be uploaded with good quality passport size photographs, not “wait and get” photographs.

The background of such photographs MUST NOT BE BLUE OR RED. The size should be 275 by 314 pixels.

Entries with unacceptable passport photographs will be rejected.

5. Candidates should study the Regulations and Syllabuses as well as the Timetable for the examination which they can download from WAEC’s website (www.waeconline.org.ng ) using their registration PIN.

6. All candidates must go to their examination halls in mufti and without arms. No professional uniform of any kind will be allowed. in the examination hall.

7. The entire results of candidates who sit for the examination in more than one centre will be canceled.

8. Smoking is not allowed in the examination hall.

9. Any candidate that comes into the examination hall with mobile phone and /or electronic or communication gadgets will have his or her entire results cancelled.

10. All candidates must ensure that their entries are correctly uploaded, as the Council will not be held responsible for errors in. candidates’ particulars.

request for correction will be entertained on any information which a candidate voluntarily gives at the point of registration as soon as the examination commences.

11. Candidates must come into the examination hall with their original photo cards.

12. Candidates who engage in examination malpractice will not only have their results canceled but may be prosecuted.

