Wakaa the Musical celebrates Nigeria at 57 with help from MTN Foundation

Published

11 hours ago

on

Abuja was aglow with endless praise for Wakaa! The Musical following a successful run in London, Wakaa! The musical; a theatre showpiece from the stables of Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions co-sponsored by the MTN Foundation, returned to thrill theatre lovers in Abuja from the 23rd to the 30th of September, with a close-out command performance on the 2nd of October. The play was performed to a special audience to mark the 57th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence at the Nation’s capital.

The Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton bustled with dignitaries like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, and Honourable Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who expressed their delight in the brilliant fusion of political satire, pop culture, and overall impressive performance. The play closed to a thunderous standing ovation from delighted theatre goers.

The sponsorship of the play by the MTN Foundation is in line with its commitment to advancing theatre and performing arts in Nigeria which makes it truly gratifying to see the graduates of the MTNF MUSON Music Scholars programme as part of the renowned showpiece.

While Wakaa! Is entertaining and full of laughs, it also has as its theme the important role good governance plays in the overall scheme of nation building. This message is one of necessity and especially apt seeing as the country is celebrating its 57th Independence Day anniversary.

Wakaa! Is an impressive play and you can catch all the highlights by following the hashtag #WakaatheMusical and @MTNFoundationNG on Twitter.

See photos from the command performance below…

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Entertainment

LIB exclusive! Two of Davido’s boys who dropped late Tagbo at the hospital have been arrested

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Two of the young men who dropped late Tagbo Umeike at the hospital on October 2nd have been arrested by the Lagos State police command, a source close to the situation told LIB exclusively.

 

The men, who were with Tagbo the night they were all partying to celebrate Tagbo’s birthday, were arrested today after Davido brought them himself to see the commissioner of Police in Ikeja who then ordered their arrest following preliminary investigation.

 

It’s been revealed that Tagbo died of suffocation and not alcohol intoxication. The boys are currently at Police Lion Building in Lagos Island. More details to come…

Entertainment

Davido re-invited for questioning after autopsy shows Tagbo died of suffocation

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Today, LIB was present at a press conference by Lagos State Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal where he spoke on the death of Tagbo Umeike and also announced that Davido has been reinvited for questioning.

 

According to the commisioner, Davido said he was informed of Tagbo’s death by a mutual friend while he was at DNA night Club. Further investigation by the police also revealed that Tagbo was taken to the hospital by Davido’s driver (Tunde Yusuf) and two of Davido’s friends.

 

The commisioner also said that during investigation, Davido’s driver said they took Tagbo to the General Hospital on the instructions of Davido and the autopsy report shows that he died of suffocation.

 

According to the Commissioner, the CCTV footage from the lounge where he drank (Shisha Lounge) in Lekki shows that Tagbo took up to 40 shots of tequila. The footage also showed that he became quarrelsome and violent at some point. The ash colloured corolla which was used to transport Tagbo to the hospital was later recovered from Davido’s residence in Awosike street Lekki phase 1, Lagos.

 

More details to come…

 

Entertainment

Remember the controversial Dove advert? Here’s the Bobrisky version

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

pretty cute………….

Remember the controversial Dove advert? Here

