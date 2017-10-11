Connect with us

Whither the 2017 budget?

Judging from the disclosures made by the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, when she appeared recently before the Senate Joint Committee on Finance and Appropriations alongside the Minister for Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo-Udoma, the fate of the 2017 Budget, which has witnessed low implementation, hangs in the balance. Unlike the implementation of the 2016 capital budget which was extended to May 5, 2017 due to late passage, the life of the 2017 budget, which was similarly plagued by avoidable delays, may come to an abrupt end by December 2017 with about 60 per cent of the capital component rolled into the 2018 financial year.

It will be recalled that a total of N7.441tn was budgeted to be spent in 2017 out of which N2.99tn was meant for recurrent (non-debt) expenditure while N2.174tn (or about 29 per cent) was earmarked for capital expenditure. According to the finance minister, while the sum of N1.5tn had been released for recurrent expenditure, only N340bn had been made available for capital expenditure. The disbursement of the N100bn proceeds from the Sukuk bond issuance to the Ministry of Works brings the amount to about N440bn.

This sub-optimal performance of the 2017 budget has been blamed on the shortfall in expected oil and non-oil revenue receipts. As contained in the mid-year 2017 budget implementation report published by the Budget Office, “gross oil revenue of N1,587.70bn was collected in first half of 2017 as against N2,667.22bn prorate budget estimate for the period while the gross non-oil revenue in the first half of the year amounted to N1,244.86bn depicting a shortfall of N1,456.46bn (or 53.92 per cent) below the half year estimate of N2,701.32bn”. The late passage of the 2017 Budget is also to blame. The budget proposal was laid before the National Assembly on December 14, 2016 and was not signed into law till June 2017. As a matter of fact, the budget process in Nigeria has rarely operated as intended since 1999.

A budget is meant to be a financial plan prepared prior to an approved period. By virtue of Section 318(1) of the 1999 Constitution, the financial year in Nigeria runs from January 1 to December 31. Therefore, the budget is expected is to be ready for implementation before the beginning of the fiscal year. But this has not been the case for several years not least because Section 81 of the Constitution allows the President the liberty to lay the Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly at any time before the commencement of the next financial year. This loophole in the constitution in which a timeframe is provided with no timeline is partly responsible for the broken budget process in place today.

The plan to roll over about 60 per cent of this year’s capital budget to the 2018 budget is geared towards fixing the broken budget process and once more realigning it to the Gregorian calendar adopted by more than 70 per cent of the IMF member countries. Much as fiscal year realignment with the practice in most countries is desirable, an abrupt change will be highly disruptive involving considerable transition costs especially in view of the newly introduced Zero-Based Budgeting approach in the country’s budgeting system. The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has already warned of the possibility of jerking up the 2018 spending proposals to over N10tn with grave implications for the widening budget deficit.

With less than three months to the end of 2017, it remains to be seen how next year’s budget proposal  that has yet to be laid before the National Assembly will be debated, passed and assented to by the President before the end of this year. What is more, the Medium Term Expenditure Framework/Fiscal Strategy Paper has yet to be considered and approved by the National Assembly. As mandated by Section 11 of the FRA 2007, the MTEF/FSP, which provides the basis for annual budget planning, is expected to be submitted to the National Assembly by the President “not later than four months before commencement of the next financial year.” The 2017-2019 MTEF/FSP was presented to the National Assembly on October 4, 2016, relatively earlier, and yet not long after the resulting 2017 Appropriation Bill was signed into law by Prof. Yemi Osinbajo,  then Acting President, the Senate President acknowledged receiving a request by the Executive on July 18, for “virement of N135bn from the 2017 budget for the purpose of executing certain priority projects”, a request that has been turned down for being “unconstitutional”. The fact is that a request for virement would not have been made so soon if a thorough work had been done on the budget proposals by the Executive and the Legislature.

These flaws buttress the argument in favour of a biennial budget process that would produce funding legislation for two years at a time rather than one. Under biennial budgeting, currently being practised in some countries including the United States, the Legislature would pass appropriations bills in the first year while the second year would be used to carry out serious oversight of the implementation of the approved budget. This way, lawmakers could have more data and insight to make more judicious decisions on federal spending. That said, to embrace this superior budgeting process in Nigeria will require constitutional backing.

Perhaps, in recognition of the inherent difficulty in getting out the 2018 budget proposals early enough when the implementation of the 2017 budget had not recorded any appreciable progress, Udo-Udoma was earlier reported to have hinted that the 2018 budget proposal would be sent to the National Assembly in January 2018. This has since been refuted by the minister who has reiterated that the 2018 budget proposals would be laid before theNational Assembly in October this year.

It bears repeating that the idea of readjusting the government’s fiscal year to align with the calendar year is good but should not be undertaken in a hurry. As things stand now, any attempt to get the lawmakers pass the Appropriation Bill before proceeding on Christmas break will certainly not allow for a proper interrogation of the budget proposals. The way forward is to allow the 2017 budget run its full course with greater

attention given to the funding of capital projects and programmes. Efforts should continue to be channelled towards plugging revenue leakages and ensuring that the MDAs remit operating surpluses to the coffers of government. Like the case with the Sukuk bonds, future medium-to-long term borrowings should be project-tied in line with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007. In the meantime, the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, the Ministry of Finance and the non-partisan National Assembly Budget and Research Office should be tasked to come up with a workable plan (with inputs from the MDAs) on how to ensure a seamless realignment of the broken budget cycle with the calendar year.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Commemorating Day of the Girl Child

October 11, 2017

By

Today, Wednesday, October 11, on the International Day of the Girl Child, I will be announcing the results of a small competition I launched not long ago: I asked young women and girls aged 16 to 25 to post a one-minute video setting out why the rights of girls matter, and what they would do about it if they were given the opportunity. Along with two colleagues, I will pick one “winner” who will be invited to “be the Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos for a day”.

I have received some comments on social media asking me why I am discriminating against men and boys, who may equally want such an opportunity.

And so here is my answer: this is a small, symbolic, gesture.  A gesture that is intended to show that, despite all the talk of girl power, across the world, girls do not have the same opportunities as boys. That there are still informal rules of the game that often hold girls back, and that are often invisible.  And that we need to do something about it. There is a case for proactive action.

This is not only the case in Nigeria. It is the case across the world. Each country faces its own challenges and difficulties and journey to equality and dignity.

You know better than I do what the challenges are in Nigeria: nationally, 43 per cent of girls are married before the age of 18. Rape and sexual violence is recognised as a widespread and serious problem. Nigeria has the highest number of children out of school in the world – 10.5 million children. The majority are girls. Men dominate and control social, economic and political life.

All of this matters. The globally accepted evidence is that when girls are educated, healthy and empowered, families are healthier.  According to UNESCO, 2.1 million children under the age of five were saved between 1990 and 2009 because of improvements in girls’ education. And closing the gap in the unmet need for family planning for the 225 million young women who want to delay or avoid pregnancy but aren’t using modern contraception would reduce maternal deaths by 67 per cent and newborn deaths by 77 per cent.  Empowered girls are key to breaking the cycle of poverty for families around the world.  Every additional year of school increases a girl’s eventual wages by an average of 12 per cent – earnings she invests back into her family. Empowered, educated girls have healthier, better educated children and higher wages, helping to break the cycle of poverty.

But I am always uncomfortable with these arguments. Do we just invest in women in girls to deliver better health, education and economic outcomes for their families? Is it not, fundamentally, the right thing to do? Yes, it is: irrespective of our culture, history, ethnic group and religion, it is the right thing to do. Discrimination has no place in the 21st century, no place in the Nigeria or the Britain that we want.  Every child, every girl, has the right to go to school, stay safe from violence, access health services, fully participate in her community, and be the best that she can be.

And so I think it is right to dedicate a particular day, the International Day of the Girl Child, to highlight these inequalities, and to think about what we’re going to do about them during the rest of the year.

As the UK Government working in Nigeria and with Nigerians, we have put women and girls at the heart of our development programmes. Our Department for International Development is working hard to step up efforts and put a stop to all forms of violence against women and girls, changing policies that improve the legal environment to secure women’s rights. The DFID’s flagship programme, Voices for Change, addressed social attitudes and behaviours that discriminate against women and girls; built their skills and increased their chance of getting a job. Through this programme, over 9,845 young women and 9,648 young men (aged 16 – 25 years) are taking action in relation to violence against girls and women.  Over two million 16-25-year-olds are demonstrating more positive attitudes in relation to women’s leadership. The DFID’s livelihoods/poverty programmes have sought to improve women’s economic assets, increase women’s income and access to financial and productive resources. Some 1.4 million women and girls have been helped to improve their incomes and have a say in how these are used.  The DFID’s education programmes have focused on building education systems at state level to improve access and learning in basic education. Specific results include: 1.3 million girls reached by improved teaching and girl-friendly learning environments. Through our health programmes, over eight million children under 5, women and adolescent girls are benefiting from improved nutrition and over two million women and girls are now using modern methods of family planning.

The UK has also been working with International Alert in Maiduguri since October 2016 to provide support for the reintegration into their families and communities of girls who are survivors of sexual violence by Boko Haram.

Notwithstanding these achievements, addressing inequality and securing the rights of women and girls in Nigeria will require generational change.  The main driver of change must be Nigerian decision makers and the Nigerian people who, together, hold the key to achieving equality across Nigeria.

So, what we can all do as individuals to make that reality happen?  I am convinced that each and every one of us has a role to play and can make a difference. Indeed, we have a moral responsibility to do so.  We can speak out when we see sexism and injustices against girls –  when girls are asked to do house work but not boys; when girls are not encouraged to study and excel in science; when girls’ appearances matter more than that of boys; when girls do not have the same access to land as their brothers; when girls do not control their ability to work and manage their income. And when we see discrimination, we can shout. We can make our politicians sit up and listen.

The talent resourcefulness and dreams of the girls I’ve met thus far in my seven months in Nigeria know no bounds. These girls have star power.  They can bring about meaningful change to their communities and Nigeria.  Today, let us all recommit to protecting girls, empowering them and allowing them the dignity to be the best that they can be.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Gregg Jarrett: The Trump-Russia ‘collusion’ and other great hoaxes

October 6, 2017

By

Amid the tragic events in Las Vegas this week, what would otherwise constitute a major news event in Washington received only passing notice.  Which was perfectly fine with the mainstream media since it would prefer to ignore the news anyway.  It does not hew to their carefully constructed narrative of Donald Trump as villain.

Here is the news: after an exhaustive 9-month investigation, the bipartisan leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee offered no evidence whatsoever that Trump or his associates “colluded” with Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. Nothing.

But wait, what about all those media stories which all but indicted and convicted President Trump for “collusion”? Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr said on Thursday that his committee’s findings would contradict some of them. “We will find that quite a few news organizations ran stories that were not factual”, he noted. Gee…what a surprise.

Yet, in a bizarre twist, the Republican and Democratic co-chairs said that the issue of collusion is “still open”.  In other words, they’ve got bupkis… but they still might nose around.

The nation’s capital leaks like an old rusty bucket. And the torrent of leaks to the media on the multiple investigations into whether Trump colluded with the Russians leaves little doubt that if any evidence exists, we would surely know about it by now.

Only in Washington can you spend 9-months hunting for evidence, come up empty-handed, yet keep the probe going. It makes sense, I suppose, in the contorted ways of Congress. Why end the investigation when you can continue to squander endless taxpayer dollars chasing nonexistent evidence? After all, people keep hunting for the elusive Sasquatch and the Loch Ness Monster.  Maybe someday…

Other Investigations

Since government redundancy is endemic on Capitol Hill, the House Intelligence Committee has been conducting a parallel investigation for the better part of a year. It, too, has come up with goose eggs. Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., has flatly denied there is any evidence of “collusion.”

Even leading democrats, like Senators Diane Feinstein (D-CA) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), have said they have seen no evidence of Trump- Russian  collaboration.  Both sit on the Senate Intelligence Committee.  If such evidence existed, they would certainly know about it.

But even more compelling are the statements of senior Obama administration intelligence officials who were privy to all the information gathered by both the FBI and the alphabet soup of intel agencies which began investigating the matter more than a year ago. Take a gander at what they have said.

James Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence, has twice confirmed that he has seen no evidence of collusion. As the basis for his conclusion, he cited reports from the NSA, FBI and CIA.  John Brennan, the former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, has said the same thing –no sign of “collusion.”

And then there is James Comey.  When asked if Clapper’s assessment was correct, the fired FBI Director testified that Clapper was “right,” there is no known  evidence of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians.

The search for incriminating evidence has not been for lack of trying. This was underscored by the Senate Intelligence Committee when it disclosed that it had conducted in excess of 100 interviews over 250 hours, held 11 open hearings, produced more than 4,000 pages of transcripts, and reviewed some 100,000 documents.  Every intel official who drafted the report on Russian election meddling was interviewed, as were all relevant Obama administration officials.  Every Trump campaign official the committee wanted to hear from was questioned.

Still nothing.  Zero.

The Spy Game

The Obama administration was even more aggressive in its hunt for a smoking-gun, going so far as to spy on Trump and his campaign.  Recent reports reveal that the FBI “wiretapped” former Trump campaign manager, Paul Manafort, both before and after the election, as well as Carter Page, a Trump foreign policy adviser.

While this was going on, intelligence agencies were conducting secret surveillance that captured various Trump associates, listening in on their conversations. Obama officials “unmasked” their names and leaked at least one of them, former NSA Director Michael Flynn, to the media which then published it. This constitutes a crime under federal law.

Yet amid all the spying and eavesdropping on Trump and his campaign, including his transition team, no evidence of “collusion” with the Russians has surfaced. Why? Likely because it never happened.

It is indisputable that the Russian government meddled in the 2016 election, attempting to sow chaos in our democratic process. But, as the Senate Intelligence Committee pointed out, “No vote totals were altered by Russia.”  Were voters, nonetheless, unduly influenced by fake advertising on social media websites, hacked emails and other propaganda? It’s unclear.

But what’s abundantly clear is that there is no evidence revealed thus far which demonstrates that the Trump campaign collaborated or conspired with Russia to influence the election. This is completely consistent with the president’s repeated insistence that he never spoke with any Russians about the election and, if someone else in his campaign did, he knew nothing about it.

Yes, the president’s son met during the campaign with a Russian lawyer who allegedly promised information on Hillary Clinton.  It is not prohibited under federal election laws, as explained in earlier columns. It is perfectly legal.

It is also true that Jeff Sessions and Michael Flynn met with the Russian Ambassador, as did many democrats on Capitol Hill. Such meetings are not unusual, despite the mainstream media’s unabashed hysteria. There is no evidence the election was ever discussed.

Even if there were conversations about the campaign with the Russians, “collusion” is not a crime under America’s criminal codes, except in cases of antitrust. There is not a single statute outlawing collaboration with a foreign government in a U.S. presidential election or any election. But these legal distinctions are irrelevant if it never happened.

The special counsel investigating all matters Russia appears to be focusing on Manafort and Flynn. Should Robert Mueller decide to seek an indictment of the pair, the charges will likely have nothing to do with Russian meddling or so-called “collusion.” Their respective business dealings and financial transactions outside the Trump campaign orbit have been under scrutiny for quite some time.

The Media

Washington is a place where secrets are kept about as often as politicians keep their word. The nation’s capital leaks like an old rusty bucket. And the torrent of leaks to the media on the multiple investigations into whether Trump colluded with the Russians leaves little doubt that if any evidence exists, we would surely know about it by now.

So, when President Trump dismisses the notion of Russian “collusion” as a hoax, he is striking a resonate chord. Most in the biased mainstream media loathe it, but only because they are tone deaf. They will not be deterred in their quest to convict the president, evidence be damned.

While they are chasing hoaxes, they may as well try to hunt down Nessie in the Scottish Highlands. Or Bigfoot in the Pacific Northwest.

Their chances of finding conclusive evidence is about the same as proving what has become “The Great Collusion Hoax.”

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Oppressive minimum wage and the futility of an increase

July 10, 2017

By

By Henry Boyo

It would be heartless to ignore organised labour’s demand for an urgent upward review of the subsisting N18,000 per month minimum wage, which was fixed over six years ago, when this income was above the international value of $150, i.e. above $5/day and more than double the poverty bench mark of less than $2/day.

Regrettably, as the naira crashed from about N155 between 2010 and 2011  to the present N360 = $1, the purchasing power of the same N18,000 minimum wage has now sadly dwindled to barely $0.50. Worse still, this value will pathetically diminish, if the inevitable distortions triggered by annual inflation rates between 10 and 17 per cent, since 2011, are also factored. It is undeniable, therefore, that millions of Nigerians, who earn N18,000 monthly salary, would have been shunted down the poverty drain in recent years.

Furthermore, the collateral reduction in consumer demand caused by the devastating crash in real income value would, invariably, also constrain cost effective capacity utilisation in factories and other commercial houses, and in turn, expectedly precipitate massive layoffs, with serious social and economic consequences, as indeed, presently amplified by the palpable level of insecurity, seemingly fuelled by a growing number of unemployed youths nationwide.

In reality, however, with ravaging devaluation and unyielding double digit inflation rates, every salary income that does not increase as fast as the prevailing inflation rate will invariably compel severe belt-tightening in most Nigerian homes. Arguably, the constant inability to successfully stretch depreciating income through every calendar month, may unfortunately, induce the temptation to engage in corrupt enrichment at workplaces and offices, particularly when children’s school fees, accommodation and medicare challenges also require urgent attention. Sadly, in such circumstances, an otherwise upright citizen may begin to rationalise any opportunity for corrupt enrichment as ‘”divine” provision.

The preceding is not intended to justify corruption in offices and workplaces, but, the temptation to engage in corrupt practices would, probably, be more courageously dismissed if workers’ legitimate wages commanded values that could accommodate some level of dignity in their lifestyles.

In retrospect, we recall that before the Structural Adjustment Programme in 1986, middle-level administrative officers, including teachers, built personal homes and funded (often with significant sacrifice) their children’s  education, even up to tertiary level, from legitimate incomes, admittedly, often with support from enterprising spouses.

Similarly, it is still commonplace in the UK, which was once our colonial overlord, for blue collar workers such as drivers and road sweepers, for example,  with regular jobs, to obtain facilities to buy a car or a house, so long as their projected legitimate income will cover the agreed mortgage payments by instalment.

Conversely, it is impossible for a Nigerian white collar executive, with an exceptionally handsome N1m monthly salary package, to acquire a simple three-bedroom apartment, after the usual deductions, such as taxes and other existential commitments are made from their legitimate salaries.

Thus, in view of the obvious social and economic significance of paying realistic living wages, it would be truly inconceivable to challenge labour’s pressing demand for an urgent, significant upward review of the minimum wage to N56,000/month, (or $3/day) i.e. a purchasing value of about $150/month, when N360 exchanges for $1 in the foreign exchange market, so that the new minimum wage will in effect, exceed the $2/day poverty benchmark. Nonetheless, a N56,000 monthly income may still not provide any surplus, as savings, to acquire a car, let alone a house, and indeed, the popular expectation that N56k/month would triple the present spending capacity of N18,000 and relieve domestic and other existential pressures may regrettably remain elusive.

The article titled, “N56,000 minimum wage or a stronger naira?”, was first published on May 2, 2016 in this column. I hereby reproduce a summary of that article hereafter four your reading pleasure. Please read on:

‘The Nigeria Labour Congress President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, told a news conference last week (April 2016), in Abuja that even though it was true that the economy was not doing well, the law states that wages for workers must be reviewed after every five years’. However, in reality, any significant wage increase, at this time, will regrettably, most certainly, cripple the economies of several states, as their salary bills will become tripled to produce heavily lopsided recurrent budget, that will compel more borrowing to significantly expand the existing, seriously worrisome debt burden, and ultimately diminish any prospect of impactful infrastructural development in most states. Similarly, private sector business operators, particularly in the vulnerable Small and Medium Enterprises subsector, that still manage to survive will become threatened, if N56,000 becomes enacted as minimum wage for all workers.

Nonetheless, the joy of a N56,000 minimum wage will also be quickly erased by a steady rise in the general price level, which will be caused inevitably by surplus naira in the market, and ultimately, inflation rate may well exceed 20 per cent from the current volatile springboard of 12.8 per cent.

Invariably, spiralling inflation will significantly reduce consumer demand, discourage domestic production and will ultimately fuel an already combustible unemployment rate, with distasteful social and economic consequences. Unfortunately, the very high cost of borrowing, that is irrepressibly instigated by the inexplicable albatross of surplus naira supply will ultimately also restrain the productive sector’s capacity to create jobs and produce price/quality competitive goods that can earn export revenue.

Instructively, reprieve from this cyclical bondage may be achieved only if inflation is tamed to best practice rates below three per cent. Unfortunately, however, the significant increase in money supply that is inevitably caused by the 200 per cent rise in nominal wages across board would, however, make such fine achievement in monetary management economic salvation impossible.

Furthermore, indeed, any significant increase in money supply would also quickly compel the CBN to also step up its compulsive, counterproductive, high interest borrowings, to reduce the admittedly bloated naira values in the system to restrain inflation. Unfortunately, this process would propel higher interest rates and also crowd out the real sector, from ready access to cheap funds required for expanding domestic production and creating jobs, even when the funds mopped up with such oppressive cost simply remain inexplicably sterilised from any use in the CBN vaults!

In fact, in socially sensitive money markets, in more successful economies, commercial banks are conversely compelled to pay a modest penalty fee to their respective Central Banks to warehouse surplus funds which are in the custody of commercial banks.

Consequently,  if high inflation rate fuelled by persistent and increasingly excess money supply remains untamed, government would need to carefully examine how successful economies sensitively manage money supply to ensure that the presence of surplus money supply does not become problematic to trigger inflation beyond, say three per cent, so that the cost of borrowing can remain socially supportive below 10 per cent.

The CBN obviously does not deny the conclusion in the ‘Monetary Policy Thrust’ statement in government’s Vision 2020 blueprint, that the monetisation of distributable dollar revenue (read as unilateral determination of rate and substitution of naira for dollar denominated revenue) is actually the primary cause of persistently excess naira, with its train of disenabling, and counterproductive monetary indices, such as, unusually high inflation and cost of funds, as well as weaker naira rates.

Conversely, astute, best practice management of money supply, particularly with regard to the forex market will gradually strengthen and sustain the naira below N100 = $1. In such event, the subsisting N18,000 minimum wage would, without much ado and abrasive negotiations for wage increases, actually command the purchasing power of almost $200. Fortunately, the liquidity problem can become better managed if the CBN breaks its stranglehold monopoly in the forex market and ceases to auction dollars for higher naira bids in a market with unceasing naira surplus, that is, ironically, largely created by the CBN’s unilateral naira substitution for distributable dollar denominated revenue.

© 2017, . All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

