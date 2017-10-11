Wife of Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo accuses his Chile team-mates of skipping training & drinking after they failed to qualify for 2018 World Cup?

Carla Prado, the wife of Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo took to Instagram to blast the Chile squad after they failed to qualify for 2018 World Cup, which will hold in Russia.

Last night, Chile were defeated 3-0 by Brazil, as they slumped to sixth in the table after Argentina beat Ecuador and Peru drew with Colombia.

Displeased by the poor result, Carla shared a group picture of the Chile National team celebrating one of their Copa América titles and accused some of her husband’s teammates of partying and missing training due to hangovers.

‘Thank you, Captain America, for all that you have experienced. It was really beautiful.

‘But when they put on the shirt it has to be with professionalism. I know that most of them busted their asses, while others left parties and even did not train due to their hangovers.

‘If the cap fits, put it on and stop crying. Because now it is a whole country that is crying. Here we wait for you with open arms my captain,’ She wrote.

When Bravo who’s the captain of Chile was asked about his wife’s comments after their defeat, he simply said: ‘Those things are spoken about internally.’