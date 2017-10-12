Connect with us

Alec Baldwin reportedly spotted having a meltdown on the streets on New York

54 mins ago

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin reportedly had another epic meltdown on the streets of New York this week.

 

According to the New York Post, a fellow pedestrian at University Place and 11th Street says the star was seen in a verbal exchange with a presumably reckless motorist that included insults and soft-drink throwing.

 

“Baldwin called the driver of a big black SUV ‘a meatball’ and kept asking him and the passenger to get out,” said the witness, who noticed the incident after it had already begun.   When the people in the car wouldn’t get out, “Alec got out his phone and started videotaping them. They pulled away right after, and he took a pic of their license plate and threw his extra-large drink in the street. Then he just went on his angry way.”

 

In 2014, the actor was arrested in the same area for biking the wrong way down Fifth Avenue and reportedly becoming “belligerent and arguing” with cops.

Court jails man for sleeping with second wife

40 mins ago

October 12, 2017

A  Zimbabwean Magistrate Court has jailed a 29-year-old man known as Stanford Gunda who married a girl, aged 13 as his second wife.

According to Zimnews, the offence contradicted the Section 70 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act chapter 9;23.

The prosecutor, Kelvin Guvheya, told the court that, on the 29th of September 2017 at around 19:00hrs, Stanford Gunda convinced the 13-year-old (name withheld) via Whatsapp to elope with him, the teenager waited for him outside her home gate where Gunda took her to his friend’s house.

The court further heard,  the following morning the two proceeded to Mutare where Gunda’s sister stays and had consensual sexual intercourse several times.

They later returned to Gweru where they stayed as a couple for the whole month. The teenage wife then went to inform her aunt about her marriage, consequently, the Aunt made a police report leading to the instant incarceration of the accused.

In his defence, however, Gunda argued that the juvenile and him were in love and they were married, he also alluded to the fact that she had consented to having sexual intercourse with him.

He said, “Your worship, the girl and I are deeply in love and we are customarily married, I did not rape her, she consented to have sex with me.”

The Magistrate said though he thought they were deeply in love, he acted unlawfully by marrying an underage.

“What is surprising is that you knew the girl was a grade seven pupil but you proceeded to have sex with her and took her as your second wife without informing any of her relatives,” she said.

Gunda was sentenced to two years imprisonment but could granted parole after six months based on good behaviour.

South African police attack Nigerians, hospitalise five

52 mins ago

October 12, 2017

The Nigeria Union, South Africa, says it has protested the alleged beating of five Nigerians, a day after the killing of Mr Olamilekan Badmus, a 25-year-old native of Ogun State, by South African Police.

Its President, Mr Adetola Olubajo, who spoke on the telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa said the union received information that the police in South Africa had brutalised another five Nigerians in the same area where Badmus was killed.

The NUSA president said information made available to the union indicated that the police were looking for the witness who saw the killing of Badmus.

“In the process, some Nigerians were picked up and beaten by the police.

“We also understand that the witness, a flatmate of Badmus, was arrested and beaten by the police.

“In all, five Nigerians are hospitalised, because of the beating they allegedly received from the police.

“The union has protested again this act. We condemn this cruel treatment of our people because they did not commit any crime,” he said.

Olubajo, however, urged Nigerians in the area to be calm and remain law abiding.

“Investigation on the killing of Badmus has commenced.

“A special police unit, the Independent Police Investigating Directorate (IPID), is handling it. We have met them and on top of the situation,” he said.

Olubajo said that the union had reported all incidents to the Nigerian Mission in South Africa.

Woman allegedly kills 17 year old boy for impregnating her daughter

12 hours ago

October 12, 2017

A Georgia woman, Paw Law, has been arrested for allegedly killing her pregnant daughter’s 17 year old fiancé while they were all having breakfast.

Paw Law, pictured above, fired several rounds at 17-year-old Nyatole Eh while he and his pregnant bride-to-be visited her home on Oct. 8.

Eh was lying on the floor with the weapon near his head, while his fiancée, Madya Be, and her sister, Muchon Kaw, were kneeling over his body, when police arrived on the scene.

Clarkson Police Detective Jason Elliot said:

“It appeared they were in the kitchen preparing breakfast. “There was no type of argument or even altercation. It’s looking like mom just walked up behind the victim and shot him.”

Ta Oel, who was in the bathroom when the first gunshots rang out, said he rushed to the kitchen to wrestle a Smith & Wesson revolver from Law’s hands. Adding that Law tried to shoot herself after she killed Eh.

After Police arrived, Eh was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died.

In a police report, the daughter told officers on the scene that she and Eh had been at the apartment to collect her social security and green cards from her mom because her mom had reportedly taken them from her when she moved from Wisconsin to Georgia.

She also told police that her mother had been against her relationship with Eh and snapped after she found out that she was pregnant with Eh’s child.

Law was arrested in her home on Monday and is being held in Dekalb County Jail.

 

Source: Atlanta Journal Constitution

 

