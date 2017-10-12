Basketmouth celebrates late mum on her 60th posthumous birthday

Singer Usher was pictured in a happy mood as he ran errands in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old singer who is currently facing lawsuits from two women, Laura Helm and Quantasia Sharpton who both claim he exposed them to Herpes after they had unprotected sex with him, was grinning during his outing in Hollywood.

Usher was dressed in sports shorts over black leggings with a short-sleeved hoodie. He added a baseball cap and couldn’t resist smiling for the camera as he made his way to his car.

Meanwhile, it was revealed on Monday that one of the accusers, Laura Helm was heard in phone recordings telling a friend and publicist Dennis Byron that the singer had ‘always worn a condom’ during their encounters.

She was also heard saying she had ‘no plans’ to sue him after finding out he had herpes.

Two days later she filed a report that said Usher full name Usher Raymond IV – had not used a condom when they had sex in New Orleans, using the name Jane Doe in initial proceedings.