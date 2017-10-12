Connect with us

Honor Confirms New Bezel-Less Smartphone Launching on December 5

Published

52 mins ago

on

Huawei brand Honor,has confirmed it will be launching a new bezel-less smartphone on December 5. The Chinese company has started sending event teasers confirming the launch date.

The official ‘save the date’ teaser comes with “Max your view” tagline which clearly hints at a smartphone with more screen space. The teaser also has a phone outline with thin bezels and 18:9 aspect ratio display. The teaser also confirms other features on the handset like a dual camera at the back, and possible AI integration. The AI integration is tipped by a droid placed at the bottom of the teaser image. The official teaser reveals London as the venue for the event which may mean that the new bezel-less smartphone may be made available initially in the country alongside other European markets.

Honor on Wednesday launched the Honor 7X featuring a large 18:9 display. The Honor 7X pricing starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 12,890) and goes till CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,820) for the top-of-the-line model. The highlight of the device is its 5.93-inch full-HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) curved display featuring an 18:9 screen ratio support and minimal bezels in a unibody metal form factor. Other specifications include dual-SIM support; runs Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5.1; powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC; 4GB of RAM, and houses a 3340mAh battery. There’s a duo of 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear cameras, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It will go on sale in China on October 17. As of now, there’s no word whether the Honor 7X will be unveiled in other markets outside China.

 

Tech News

Google India Launches New AdWords Features

Published

43 mins ago

on

October 12, 2017

By

Aiming to help advertisers reach customers in a better way, Google India on Thursday launched new AdWords features that will load pages 20 percent faster to provide instant information.

“With the new AdWords, there is less clutter and more intuitive workflows, allowing advertisers to now quickly make the changes that will move their business forward,” said Jerry Dischler, Vice President of Product Management, AdWords, in a statement.

Google AdWords is a platform where people can advertise ads in the sponsored links section next to search results to boost website traffic and sales.

Google has brought in several features like extensions, call bid adjustments, and landing pages in AdWords.

‘Extensions’ enhances information such as links, phone numbers or promotions. Globally, with new design and layout, customers like iProspect North have saved 30 percent more time on average when completing everyday tasks, the company said.

‘Call bid adjustments’ allow publishers to control how often the call option appears with search ads.

‘Landing pages’ page to help publishers see how landing pages are performing. On this new page, advertisers will be able to identify which URLs in their account are mobile-friendly, which ones drive the most sales, and which ones may require attention.

Launched in 2000, Google AdWords allows businesses to advertise themselves on the search engine. The businesses pay the search engine when people click on these ads.

With over a million advertisers, AdWords, which is based largely on key words, generates tens of billions of revenue for Google.

Earlier this month, Google extended Bengali support to AdWords and AdSense to let publishers create relevant content in regional languages in India.

Tech News

Intex Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ With One-Time Screen Replacement Offer Launched

Published

17 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Intex on Wednesday launched the Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ smartphone with one-time screen replacement offer. The domestic handset maker is marketing the new phones as part of “shatterproof smartphone series.” The Intex Aqua Lions X1 has been launched at Rs. 7,499 and Aqua Lions X1+ at Rs. 8,499. Intex’s launch comes on the heels of a similar launch by Xolo, which also launched the smartphones with one-time screen replacement offer.

The new Intex smartphones also come with DataBack which is data saving app and the company claims it can help users save up to 500MB data. Other preloaded apps include Prime Videos, MiFon Security, and SwiftKey. The devices will be available in Black, Blue, and Champagne colours.

Both the Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ come with almost identical specifications including 5.2-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) IPS display, Android 7.0 Nougat, 4G with VoLTE support, 2800mAh battery, 13-megapixel rear camera, and 5-megapixel front camera. Both the cameras are accompanied by LED flash. There are some differences as well. The Aqua Lions X1 is powered by quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage. The Aqua Lions X1+, on the other hand, is also powered by quad-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Both support expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Commenting on the launch, Nidhi Markanday, Director, Intex Technologies, said, “The shatterproof series, Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+, is our latest tech marvel, a symbol of style, strength and performance for the ubiquitous users and the market. For this Diwali, we have brought out a complete package having all the right features – 3GB RAM, fingerprint sensor, big battery and latest OS for the tech savvy consumers. We are sure the shatterproof series will give consumers stress free handling of their smart phone and will be a delight for all.”

Tech News

Facebook India Head Umang Bedi Resigns; Sandeep Bhushan Named Interim Managing Director

Published

17 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Facebook India and South Asia Managing Director Umang Bedi is leaving the company after a little more than a year with the company. Umang Bedi will continue with Facebook India for another three months to ensure a smooth transition, the company said. Sandeep Bhushan, Facebook’s director of consumer and media businesses for South Asia, has been named as the interim director. For Facebook, India – with 180 million users – is the second largest market after the US.

“We confirm that Umang Bedi will be leaving his role and Facebook at the end of this year. He’s built a really strong team and business during his time with us, and we wish him all the best,” a spokesperson for the company told Gadgets 360.

Umang Bedi joined Facebook after serving as managing director for India operations for Adobe. He replaced Kirthiga Reddy as the managing director for Facebook India last year. Before joining Facebook, Sandeep Bhushan was the director of Samsung Electronics, and prior to that, he assumed various business roles at news outlets.

Kirthiga Reddy, who had served that position for more than five years, stepped down amid the company’s ongoing tussle with the Indian regulator over Free Basics. At the time the company said Kirthiga Reddy was planning to change roles for some time.

TRAI banned Free Basics last year, but since then, Facebook has launched Express Wifi, another initiative part of Free Basics program, that brings connectivity to the masses. Over the months, Facebook has been scaling Express Wifi’s reach in the country, bringing it to more villages.

Before joining Adobe, where he oversaw company’s sales and marketing functions as well as outlined strategic partnerships and alliances in the South Asia region, Umang Bedi assumed leadership positions at Sun Microsystems, Symantec, and Intuit.

 

