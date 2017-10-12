Momma of three! Amara Kanu shows off her amazing curves in sexy fitness gear

Since after The New York Times published its explosive report about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment and assault saga, multiple women have stepped forward with allegations of his sexual misconduct.

According to Vanity Fair, Twenty-eight actresses and film-industry figures have come forward with their allegations against the former Weinstein Company mogul.

His victims are Cara Delevingne, Angelina Jolie, Léa Seydoux, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Heather Graham, Tomi-Ann Roberts, Rosanna Arquette, Katherine Kendall, Judith Godrèche, Dawn Dunning, Emily Nestor.

Actress Laura Madden also came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein, including Zelda Perkins, Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, Lucia Evans, Asia Argento, Mira Sorvino, Emma de Caunes, Jessica Barth, Lauren Sivan, Romola Garai, Louisette Geiss, Sarah Ann Masse, Liza Campbell, Zoë Brock, Louise Godbold.

The former Weinstein Company mogul has been checked into a rehab center in Arizona, where he’ll be helped to deal with his sex addiction and other behavioral issues.