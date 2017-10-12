Excitement is the word among game players as many Nigerians are now winning jackpots in the LottoRace game atwww.westernlotto.com

The first jackpot winner on the LottoRace was Rebecca Oni with user ID 48607. She won N69, 660. Other winners have since emerged.

In the last 72 hours, three players have won various jackpot cash prizes.

Muideen Shittu won a jackpot of N169, 780 in the LottoRace game of one-in-five on Monday, October 9, 2017, with just 100.

Barely 24 hours later, Uzoma Olive-Okafor hit the N21, 935 jackpot in the one-in-two game, with just N100.

The trend continued on Wednesday, October 11, when Felix Omosule claimed N3, 140 in mere minutes in the one-in-two game.

Speaking on the winnings, the Managing Director of Western Lotto, Mr. Yomi Ogunfowora said, “We bring to the Nigerian consumer games that offer opportunities to change the narrative of their lives. Just one winning combination with minimal expenditure can modify the life story of a subscriber. We continually stir hope by asking people to upgrade their lifestyle in minutes by playing our games.

“Lotto Race is a fast-paced, high-action game of lotto. It is an online game of bets involving players with guaranteed wins in each match. There are instant results in these fast games, with immediate rewards. Lotto Race allows you to compete against other players from all parts of the globe online and thus creates an online community of friends, players and winners. It offers games that are played at fixed times 24/7. Whoever matches all the numbers on a line first wins; then a new line forms for the next game, and it goes on and on.”

LottoRace was introduced into the Nigerian market on September 11, 2017, by Western Lotto and can only be played at www.westernlotto.com.

Western Lotto is Nigeria’s premium gaming platform which was launched into the Nigerian market with five international lottery games, including PowerBall, UK Lotto, EuroMillions, EuroJackpot and MegaMillions.

Recall that Dorcas Nwagbara, a Lagos-based entrepreneur from Abia State won a whopping N15million Powerball jackpot on Western Lotto on September 13, while an undergraduate of Tai Solarin University, Qadim Soyombo earlier won N500, 000 in the EuroJackpot game.

In all, Western Lotto has paid winnings to over 6,590 players while its customer base continues to increase at a steady pace.