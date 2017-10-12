Connect with us

Police arrest two suspects at ritual shrine in Osun State

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Osun State Police Command today paraded two people suspected to be ritualists who specialize in duping and defrauding unsuspecting members of the public under the pretence of being herbalists.

The two suspects paraded by the state commissioner of police, Mr Fimihan Adeoye at the Force headquarters, Osogbo are Yusuf Taofeek, aged 21 and Jimoh Sherif, 20.

Fimihan said the suspects were arrested on 6th October, 2017, upon tip-off by some vigilant residents of Jamodo junction, Ifon-Osun, where their shrine was uncovered by the police.

He said it was revealed to Police Operatives that some cultists /ritualists with code name “ZONE II” (Two) at Jamodo junction, Ifon-Osun, headed by one Sehidu Aliu, also known as ‘Alaga’ who is presently at large, usually assemble at their den.

He said they brandish guns and cutlasses before their victims. It was disclosed that most of the victims were those who patronised them for money rituals.

According to the CP, “the syndicates specialise in duping and defrauding unsuspecting members of the public under the pretence of being herbalist and to make money rituals for them.”

“When they saw she was menstruating, they beat her” – NYSC dispels claims that Corps member was raped by her kidnappers

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 12, 2017

By

Blessing Nwapa, the kidnapped Batch A Stream 1 female youth corps member has fortunately regained her freedom.

The The National Youth Service Corps in Nasarawa State (NYSC)  Coordinator in the State, Hajiya Zainab Isah, who confirmed the release of the corps member to newsmen in Lafia on Tuesday, said that Nwapa from Abia State, was kidnapped on Friday , Oct. 6, in Udege Mbeki community of Kokona Local Government Area.

“She was kidnapped on Friday on her way from the bank in company with some other corps members. They were robbed and after that she was picked up and taken away . She was the only female among them that day ,” she said.

She explained that the NYSC in collaboration with the State Government , security agencies and the Traditional Ruler of Osu Ojiri , Alhaji Halilu Bala – Usman , effected her release.

“Gov . Tanko Al- Makura played a vital role in securing the release of the corps member through the Osu Ojiri whom he communicated with because it happened in his domain. The governor directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure that the corps member was unhurt and untouched

“I want to thank the governor for the fatherly role he played in securing the freedom of the corps member. I also thank the Osu Ojiri of Undege Mbeki , all the security agencies and even the vigilance group in the community. I just want to thank everybody for the vital roles they played.
I also thank the Director-General of NYSC , Brig. Gen. Sule Kazaure . He also played an important role . He gave me the moral support,” she said.

The coordinator, however , refuted claims that the youth corps member was raped by her kidnappers.

She said that all necessary medical investigations carried out at Federal Medical Centre in Keffi proved otherwise.

“The corp member was never raped. I have visited the hospital with her and have the result proving that she is medically okay.

“So , I want to dispel that rumour that she was raped. Most importantly , the corp member has used her own mouth to say she was not raped. Yes she was beaten but never raped because at the time she was kidnapped , she was bleeding heavily.

“So , when they saw that she was menstruating , they didn’t want her again and started beating her . I can authoritatively tell you she was rescued unhurt, ” she said.

$5.5 billion loan: Buhari Is mortgaging our children’s future- PDP says

Published

13 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Read the press statement from PDP below

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) receive with shock, the Plan by the Government of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to plunge Nigeria into further debt, and consciously mortgage the Future of our unborn generations through needless and mindless borrowing of the Sum of $5.5 Billion USD.

2. Like other well meaning Nigerians, we consider this new bid for a foreign loan of $5.5 billion being sought by the Administration of President Buhari as an attempt to push the Nation down into the black hole of debt that will affect negatively, the Future of this Nation.

3. As a Party that governed this Nation meritoriously for 16 years and handed over a buoyant economy to the APC in 2015, we are concerned that by the time Nigerians would have the opportunity to push out the APC Government in 2019, the Economy of the Nation would have been damaged irreparably.

4. For emphasis, we are dismayed at the rate by which the APC is plunging the Nation into debt through local and foreign borrowing without concomitant developmental projects in any sphere of the Nation’s Economy to justify the Huge Borrowing.

5. The Figure released recently by the Debt Management Office (DMO) stating that the Nation under the Administration of the APC Government in the last two years of being in office, has borrowed N7.51 trillion. It is mind-boggling.

6. Mind boggling because all round infrastructural decay has now reached alarming proportions. The roads have deteriorated, the state of power supply has become worse, and there is no increase in wages to match the skyrocketing inflation . As a result, workers in educational institutions and other government agencies have spent more time at home observing strike action than they spent at work; insecurity has sky-rocketted beyond what anyone can imagine, while those in power continue to delude themselves that they are providing plausible leadership for the Country.

7. We are constrained to ask the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari to explain to Nigerians what his government has done with the several huge sums borrowed in the last two years in the name of financing infrastructural development in the Country.

8. The data shows that since President Buhari was sworn-in, the Nation’s Debt has risen by 61.96% in only two years.

9. As major stakeholders in the Nigerian Project, we are worried that if the National Assembly does not stop this latest demand for foreign loan, the Money when released, will go the way of other loans obtained in the last two years without any tangible result to show for it.

Police sergeant drowns in Lagos boat accident, 19 rescued

Published

19 hours ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

A police sergeant, Mary Adesoba, attached to the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, lost her life on Tuesday after a boat capsized on the Third Mainland Bridge waterways.

Nineteen other passengers in the boat were, however, rescued by the Marine Police operatives who responded to the emergency.

