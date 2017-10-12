Connect with us

Rihanna flaunts a hint of cleavage and abs in plunging khaki blouse

Rihanna showed off her awesome fuller curves in a busty brown blouse and denim as she posed in front of a crumbled $100 bill for designer Virgil Abloh’s camera.

A hint of her tummy and cleavage was visible in the outfit designed by the same Virgil Abloh. She looked flawless, especially her face which was well made up, most likely using products from her makeup line.

Entertainment

Meet the 28 women including Angelina Jolie who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault (List)

Since after The New York Times published its explosive report about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment and assault saga, multiple women have stepped forward with allegations of his sexual misconduct.

According to Vanity Fair, Twenty-eight actresses and film-industry figures have come forward with their allegations against the former Weinstein Company mogul.

His victims are Cara Delevingne, Angelina Jolie, Léa Seydoux, Gwyneth Paltrow,  Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Heather Graham, Tomi-Ann Roberts, Rosanna Arquette, Katherine Kendall, Judith Godrèche, Dawn Dunning, Emily Nestor.

Meet the 28 women including Angelina Jolie who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault (List)

Actress Laura Madden also came forward  with allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein, including Zelda Perkins, Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, Lucia Evans, Asia Argento, Mira Sorvino, Emma de Caunes, Jessica Barth, Lauren Sivan, Romola Garai, Louisette Geiss, Sarah Ann Masse, Liza Campbell, Zoë Brock, Louise Godbold.

The former Weinstein Company mogul has been checked into a rehab center in Arizona, where he’ll be helped to deal with his sex addiction and other behavioral issues.

Entertainment

Momma of three! Amara Kanu shows off her amazing curves in sexy fitness gear

Mother of three and wife of legendary footballer Nwankwo Kanu, Amara showed off her amazing curves in tight, sexy workout gear.

Momma of three! Amara Kanu shows off her amazing curves in sexy fitness gear

Entertainment

Beyonce flashes her taut stomach in corset detailed trousers and cropped top

Beyonce gave birth only four months ago but her tummy has snapped back so much so that she can now flaunt it.

The mother-of-three showcased her incredible post-baby body as she flashed her abs. In a series of photos shared on Instagram today, the 36-year-old sported a flirty cropped white bardot top and a pair of corset detailed trousers that flaunted her taut stomach.

Beyonce flashes her taut stomach in corset detailed trousers and cropped top

Beyonce flashes her taut stomach in corset detailed trousers and cropped top

Beyonce flashes her taut stomach in corset detailed trousers and cropped top

