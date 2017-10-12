Connect with us

Football

Strachan steps down as Scotland manager

Published

17 mins ago

on

Gordon Strachan has stepped down as Scotland manager following the team’s failure to qualify for next year’s World Cup, the Scottish Football Association announced on Thursday.

The SFA said Strachan and his assistant Mark McGhee would leave “with immediate effect” to give his successor maximum time to prepare for the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Scotland missed out on a place in the play-offs for the World Cup after drawing 2-2 away to Slovenia in their final group game last Sunday.

“I share the profound disappointment at missing out on the play-offs, especially having worked so hard to fight our way back into contention,” Strachan said in an SFA press release.

“The players should receive immense credit for that resilience in coming back from a difficult start and I would like to thank each and every player who has come in to represent their country.

“Together we have shared some really magical moments and those memories will live with me for ever.”

Former Scotland and Manchester United midfielder Strachan, 60, was appointed in January 2013 after Craig Levein was sacked following a poor start to World Cup qualifying.

Scotland missed out on a place at the 2014 World Cup and despite an improved showing in qualifying for Euro 2016, they came up short again.

Strachan’s position come under heavy scrutiny after they made a poor start to qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, but they rallied and finished the campaign unbeaten in their last six matches.

Scotland last participated in a major tournament at the 1998 World Cup.

The SFA announced Strachan’s departure after a board meeting at Glasgow’s Hampden Park.

“On behalf of the board I would like to thank Gordon for his excellent service to the national team,” said SFA chief executive Stewart Regan.

“I know how disappointed he was that we couldn’t secure a play-off place, but to come so close was a tribute to the belief he instilled in his squad.

“After almost five years the board felt it was time for a new direction to prepare for the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying campaign and also the forthcoming UEFA Nations League.

“We are grateful to both Gordon and Mark for their efforts and wish them the best of luck in the future.”

Strachan paid tribute to Scotland’s fans’ “unwavering support” and thanked his back-room staff and “everyone at the Scottish FA”.

He said the experience of managing the national team had been a “real privilege”.

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes is the early favourite to succeed Strachan with British bookmakers.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Football

Bayern have no more excuses, says Mueller

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 12, 2017

By

Bayern Munich have “no more excuses”, interim captain Thomas Mueller told AFP after veteran German coach Jupp Heynckes took over as manager of the Bundesliga champions.

Heynckes, 72, came out of retirement to take charge of the squad — his fourth stint with Bayern — when Carlo Ancelotti was sacked after a stinging 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

“A change of coach always releases energy, and I think we, the players, must now give a lot of ourselves. There are no more excuses,” said Mueller, at the Ingolstadt headquarters of Audi, a major sponsor of the club.

“The sacred fire is still there with Jupp Heynckes, he has given off a lot of energy since Monday with his team of coaches,” the striker added.

Heynckes has reunited the coaching team which in 2013 helped steer Bayern to win the only ever treble of the Bundesliga, Champions League and German Cup titles.

According to the German press, the Bayern stars were critical of Ancelotti’s soft training methods, but Mueller said the team have enjoyed the sessions under Heynckes.

“So far we’ve trained very well,” he said. “We had two intensive sessions and we had a lot of fun.”

Bayern are currently second in the Bundesliga, but already five points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund after just seven matches. The defeat in Paris also brought into question the team’s ability to play at the highest European level.

Asked about the changes needed following Ancelotti’s dismissal, Mueller laughed, saying: “What to change? The results!”

Mueller is the current captain of Bayern in the absence of injured goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, but the German international was not in Ancelotti’s starting eleven as he struggled to find a role in the Italian’s system.

Explaining the team’s poor start by their standards, he said: “There are things that have not been 100 percent successful.

“In the last two matches of the Bundesliga, we led 2-0 twice and we drew both matches 2-2. Each time there were individual faults, perhaps due to difficulties in concentration, but we now have to be more rigorous collectively.”

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Football

Wenger fooled by fake news, congratulates George Weah on Liberia election win

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 12, 2017

By

Arsenal’s football manager, Arsene Wenger, has been fooled by fake news making the rounds that George Weah won the Liberia’s presidential election.

Wenger, who coached the 51-year-old footballer-turned-politician at Monaco between 1988 and 1992, had on the Gunners website congratulated Weah. Unfortunately for the 67-year-old French tactician, the results have not been announced.

Wenger said, “I would like to congratulate one of my former players, who became president of Liberia, George Weah.

“It is not often that you have a former player who becomes a president of a country and so well done Georgie and I would say just for him to keep his enthusiasm and his desire to learn and to win.”

Weah, a former FIFA World Footballer of the Year, ran for Liberia’s presidency in Tuesday’s election.

He failed in his two previous attempts to become president.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Football

Real Madrid Set To Offer Gareth Bale To Manchester United For £86m

Published

1 day ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Real Madrid are reportedly growing tired of Gareth Bale’s injury woes — and are considering selling him for a price ‘close to’ the £86million he cost in 2013.

Bale arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu for a then world-record transfer fee from Tottenham, and he has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with the Spaniards.

However his time has also been hindered by injuries, with the 28-year-old currently struggling with a left calf problem which saw him miss Wales’ crucial 2018 World Cup qualifiers with Georgia and the Republic of Ireland.

He has won three Champions Leagues in four seasons but could be sold by Spanish giants

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is an admirer of the Welshman and has looked to bring him to Old Trafford in the past.

The Premier League giants were strongly linked with a move for Bale last summer but the Welshman opted to remain in Spain.

Bale has made 10 appearances for Zidane’s men this season, scoring three goals.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

