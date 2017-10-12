Connect with us

Successful entrepreneurs always watch the numbers

7 hours ago

Ever wondered why successful entrepreneurs pay attention to their books of accounts? Here are just a few reasons:

  • It makes them see how their business decisions have translated to income.
  • They are able to make factual comparisons from one period to another.
  • It improves their credibility with lenders and investors, and they ultimately attract more funding.
  • They can track return on investment at a glance.
  • Tax assessment is handled with ease and unnecessary penalties avoided.

You owe it to yourself to know exactly how your business is doing. This is something you need to do as often as monthly. 12 months is too long a time to wait to see your business performance.

Wow Apply for a job with an international company

8 hours ago

October 12, 2017

An International Company with its Head Quarters in South Africa is looking for Tele-Marketing staff to work in their Lagos office.

The ideal candidate should be Fluent in both spoken and written English, Charismatic and full of energy, (self motivator), natural confidence, goal and target driven, a communicator who enjoys working with other people. are prerequisites. Knowledge of current world affairs necessary.

Candidates should be between 24 – 35years old Receiving CV’S with passport photographs attached on the right hand corner of the front page till 28th October, 2017 to the email address below.

tonia2nia@gmailcom

FG may ask MDAs to buy local products at higher prices

1 day ago

October 11, 2017

The Federal Government may direct its Ministries, Departments and Agencies to purchase locally made products even at prices up to 35 per cent higher than foreign products.

This followed a proposal sent to the Federal Government by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria asking it to establish price preferential margins recognising that Nigerian-made products could cost higher because of the peculiarities of the nation’s economy.

In a keynote address delivered at the Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja on Tuesday, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the proposal by MAN was reasonable, adding that the Federal Government was considering it.

Osinbajo stated, “An Executive Order promoting local content in government procurement has been issued and is intended to give preference to Nigerian small businesses in specific sectors.

“One of the critical things that the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has proposed to us in support of the local content initiative is what they described as ‘margins of preference’ for local content goods.

“In other words, what they are saying is that if you prefer locally made goods, then you must take care of the problems that local goods have; in other words, they are usually more expensive than the imported goods, so you have to take care of that by what they call ‘margins of preference.’

“So, we are looking at that proposal and we are looking at the percentage for procurement purposes. But we do agree with the principle that if we are going to promote local content goods, then we must find ways of preferring them to imported ones and we think that the margins of preference is a sensible way to do so.”

Sell Discos to new investors, Elumelu tells FG

1 day ago

October 11, 2017

The Chairman, United Bank for Africa Plc and Transnational Corporation Plc, Mr. Tony Elumelu, has asked the Federal Government to take another look at the power sector by wresting ownership from incompetent private operators and sell the firms to new owners who are capable of successfully running them.

He made the call in Abuja on Tuesday at the ongoing 23rd Nigerian Economic Summit.

Elumelu stated that in as much as some existing investors might not like the idea, the government could not continue to allow the electricity distribution companies to hold the nation down with inefficient power distribution.

He called for the recapitalisation of the firms and asked the Federal Government to increase its stake from the current 49 per cent and sell the controlling shares in each of the Discos to new investors, adding that the current operators had become obstacles to the realisation of the nation’s power capacity goal.

Elumelu stated, “Our people are very enterprising and they want to succeed. But they need the right environment to succeed. I appreciate what the government is doing for electricity, but we need to do more.

“I empathise with the government on its efforts in that sector. But Mr. Vice President, I think there is a lot we can do to correct the ownership of that sector without affecting the property rights of the investors. That sector must be dealt with for us to have power to do business.”

Despite the over N700bn already provided by the government for the power sector, Elumelu stated that the amount would be exhausted in a few months’ time, adding, “The market should be able to sustain itself. This is what I think. The government has to take actions that will ensure the adequate funding of the operations of the Discos.

“Mr. VP, I know some of the operators in this sector will not like this. This is my idea. We cannot reverse what has been done, but we can creatively address what has been done.

“If the government, to my understanding, has 49 per cent of the Discos and the private companies have 51 per cent, can we ask these companies to recapitalise? Let the Federal Government recapitalise them. They will not be able to put in more capital. So, the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Finance Incorporated, should increase its holding.”

He added, “Then post recapitalisation, the Federal Government sells its controlling shares to new investors who have the financial wherewithal to properly finance the operations of the Discos. This is important because in a situation where the current operators don’t have the funds to run them, if the Federal Government wants to sell its shares in the Discos, investors who should have brought in their capital won’t come in if the controlling shares continue to remain with the current operators.

“When this is done, then we can have new investors who can come in and run the Discos efficiently.  It doesn’t matter where they come from, but they should be investors who have the financial capacity and tested expertise to manage the distribution segment of the sector in such a way that they can deliver effective services.”

