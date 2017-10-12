Video: Two men record their death in horrific car crash in Saudi Arabia

A video of a horrific road accident in Saudi Arabia, which claimed the lives of two men, has gone viral.

Recorded by the passenger in the car, the video shows two young Arab men recording themselves driving down a highway connecting Al Rayn and Al Bishah cities – when suddenly the footage gets shaky as the car collides with another car.

Posted on Snapchat, the men can be seen listening to loud music while the driver was focused on his friend filming him when they suddenly realised they were about to collide.

According to reports, one of the men was instantly killed in the crash while the other was rushed to intensive care unit with serious life-threatening injuries.

Some reports suggest that the driver of the car was also killed in the crash, who was was on his way to start his first day at a new job.

Watch the video below: