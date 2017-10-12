Connect with us

Video: Two men record their death in horrific car crash in Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago

A video of a horrific road accident in Saudi Arabia, which claimed the lives of two men, has gone viral.

Recorded by the passenger in the car, the video shows two young Arab men recording themselves driving down a highway connecting Al Rayn and Al Bishah cities – when suddenly the footage gets shaky as the car collides with another car.

Posted on Snapchat, the men can be seen listening to loud music while the driver was focused on his friend filming him when they suddenly realised they were about to collide.

According to reports, one of the men was instantly killed in the crash while the other was rushed to intensive care unit with serious life-threatening injuries.

Some reports suggest that the driver of the car was also killed in the crash, who was was on his way to start his first day at a new job.

Watch the video below:

 

Woman allegedly kills 17 year old boy for impregnating her daughter

2 hours ago

October 12, 2017

A Georgia woman, Paw Law, has been arrested for allegedly killing her pregnant daughter’s 17 year old fiancé while they were all having breakfast.

Paw Law, pictured above, fired several rounds at 17-year-old Nyatole Eh while he and his pregnant bride-to-be visited her home on Oct. 8.

Eh was lying on the floor with the weapon near his head, while his fiancée, Madya Be, and her sister, Muchon Kaw, were kneeling over his body, when police arrived on the scene.

Clarkson Police Detective Jason Elliot said:

“It appeared they were in the kitchen preparing breakfast. “There was no type of argument or even altercation. It’s looking like mom just walked up behind the victim and shot him.”

Ta Oel, who was in the bathroom when the first gunshots rang out, said he rushed to the kitchen to wrestle a Smith & Wesson revolver from Law’s hands. Adding that Law tried to shoot herself after she killed Eh.

After Police arrived, Eh was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died.

In a police report, the daughter told officers on the scene that she and Eh had been at the apartment to collect her social security and green cards from her mom because her mom had reportedly taken them from her when she moved from Wisconsin to Georgia.

She also told police that her mother had been against her relationship with Eh and snapped after she found out that she was pregnant with Eh’s child.

Law was arrested in her home on Monday and is being held in Dekalb County Jail.

 

Source: Atlanta Journal Constitution

 

Court orders permanent forfeiture of Diezani’s 56 houses

21 hours ago

October 11, 2017

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday ordered the permanent forfeiture of 56 houses linked to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.
The houses, located in Lagos and Port Harcourt, were said to have been acquired by the ex-minister between 2011 and 2013 using front companies.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission claimed that Diezani paid  $21,982,224 for the properties, adding that it believed that the funds were proceeds of crime.
The anti-graft agency listed the properties to include 29 terraced houses comprising eight four-bedroomed penthouse apartments, six three-bedroomed apartments, two three-bedroomed maisonettes, two twin bedroomed apartments and one four-bedroom apartment.
The permanent forfeiture order was made by Justice Abdulaziz Anka.
Details later.

I urge my colleagues to look at their children, most of them are on hard drugs – Ben Bruce

22 hours ago

October 11, 2017

Senator Ben Bruce is weighing in on the drug abuse conversation at the Nigerian Senate and according to him, ‘today, I urged my colleagues to look at their children, most of them are on hard drugs. This is a serious problem’ he said.

 

Watch the ideo of his speech at the senate below…

