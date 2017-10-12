Connect with us

Entertainment

Win up to N500,000 in the latest Discova Dance Contest

Published

7 hours ago

on

Discova is an online platform that is focused on discovering African talents. Every other month there will be a new competition aimed at discovering and rewarding new talents after a series of online and offline contest.

Win up to N500,000 in the latest Discova Dance Contest

Discova had its first edition, #DiscovaComedy contest on instagram where the winner took home N150,000.

Discova is back with another contest, this time it’s the #DiscovaDance and you can win up to N500,000 in cash  prizes.

It’s very simple, Just follow the steps below.

1)       Follow the @Discovang page on Instagram

2)       Click the link in the bio to go to our website and register

3)       Download song

4)       Record a 60sec video dancing to the song.

5)       Post on Instagram with the #Discovadance

Win up to N500,000 in the latest Discova Dance Contest

Start registering and recording now you could be the next Discova Star.

 

For more information visit;

Website: www.discova.com.ng

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Discovang

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/discovang/

Watch the instructional video below

https://youtu.be/0UW39Z3Tflg

 

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Entertainment

Usher is all smiles as he runs errands in Hollywood amid herpes lawsuit cases

Published

7 hours ago

on

October 12, 2017

By

Singer Usher was pictured in a happy mood as he ran errands in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old singer who is currently facing lawsuits from two women, Laura Helm and Quantasia Sharpton who both claim he exposed them to Herpes after they had unprotected sex with him, was grinning during his outing in Hollywood.

Usher is all smiles as he runs errands in Hollywood amid herpes lawsuit cases (Photos)

Usher was dressed in sports shorts over black leggings with a short-sleeved hoodie. He added a baseball cap and couldn’t resist smiling for the camera as he made his way to his car.

Usher is all smiles as he runs errands in Hollywood amid herpes lawsuit cases (Photos)

Meanwhile, it was revealed on Monday that one of the accusers, Laura Helm was heard in phone recordings telling a friend and publicist Dennis Byron that the singer had ‘always worn a condom’ during their encounters.

She was also heard saying she had ‘no plans’ to sue him after finding out he had herpes.

Two days later she filed a report that said Usher full name Usher Raymond IV – had not used a condom when they had sex in New Orleans, using the name Jane Doe in initial proceedings.

Usher is all smiles as he runs errands in Hollywood amid herpes lawsuit cases (Photos)

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Basketmouth celebrates late mum on her 60th posthumous birthday

Published

8 hours ago

on

October 12, 2017

By

Today, Nigerian comedian Basketmouth celebrates the 60th posthumous birthday of his mum, Felicia Okpocha who died in October 2016 at the age of 59.

 

The comedian shared a photo pf her with then caption, ‘Happy posthumous birthday mummy. That’s how we never got to celebrate your 60th birthday with you. Continue to Rest In Peace’.

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Meet the 28 women including Angelina Jolie who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault (List)

Published

8 hours ago

on

October 12, 2017

By

Since after The New York Times published its explosive report about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment and assault saga, multiple women have stepped forward with allegations of his sexual misconduct.

According to Vanity Fair, Twenty-eight actresses and film-industry figures have come forward with their allegations against the former Weinstein Company mogul.

His victims are Cara Delevingne, Angelina Jolie, Léa Seydoux, Gwyneth Paltrow,  Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Heather Graham, Tomi-Ann Roberts, Rosanna Arquette, Katherine Kendall, Judith Godrèche, Dawn Dunning, Emily Nestor.

Meet the 28 women including Angelina Jolie who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault (List)

Actress Laura Madden also came forward  with allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein, including Zelda Perkins, Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, Lucia Evans, Asia Argento, Mira Sorvino, Emma de Caunes, Jessica Barth, Lauren Sivan, Romola Garai, Louisette Geiss, Sarah Ann Masse, Liza Campbell, Zoë Brock, Louise Godbold.

The former Weinstein Company mogul has been checked into a rehab center in Arizona, where he’ll be helped to deal with his sex addiction and other behavioral issues.

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending