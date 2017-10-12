Woman allegedly kills 17 year old boy for impregnating her daughter

A Georgia woman, Paw Law, has been arrested for allegedly killing her pregnant daughter’s 17 year old fiancé while they were all having breakfast.

Paw Law, pictured above, fired several rounds at 17-year-old Nyatole Eh while he and his pregnant bride-to-be visited her home on Oct. 8.

Eh was lying on the floor with the weapon near his head, while his fiancée, Madya Be, and her sister, Muchon Kaw, were kneeling over his body, when police arrived on the scene.

Clarkson Police Detective Jason Elliot said:

“It appeared they were in the kitchen preparing breakfast. “There was no type of argument or even altercation. It’s looking like mom just walked up behind the victim and shot him.”

Ta Oel, who was in the bathroom when the first gunshots rang out, said he rushed to the kitchen to wrestle a Smith & Wesson revolver from Law’s hands. Adding that Law tried to shoot herself after she killed Eh.

After Police arrived, Eh was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died.

In a police report, the daughter told officers on the scene that she and Eh had been at the apartment to collect her social security and green cards from her mom because her mom had reportedly taken them from her when she moved from Wisconsin to Georgia.

She also told police that her mother had been against her relationship with Eh and snapped after she found out that she was pregnant with Eh’s child.

Law was arrested in her home on Monday and is being held in Dekalb County Jail.

Source: Atlanta Journal Constitution