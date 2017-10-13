Connect with us

500 Million Users Targeted by Websites for Online Cryptocurrency Mining: Report

A new report has claimed that several websites are targeting visitors to mine cryptocurrency without user consent through in-browser mining scripts. AdGuard, the adblocker tool to get rid of ads and online tracking, has come out with its report that claims 2.2 percent of top one hundred thousand websites use cryptocurrency mining. The report claims that more than a half of the websites engaged in using in-browser cryptocurrency mining scripts focus on four countries: the US, India, Russia, and Brazil. The report has ranked India as the second most targeted country for cryptocurrency mining.

It further adds that through cryptocurrency mining, these websites are targeting an aggregated audience of 500 million people. Other countries that are targeted by mining include China, South American and European countries, and Iran among others. AdGuard started off its research with the top one hundred thousand websites listed on Alexa and looked for codes like CoinHive and JSEcoin, which are said to be popular solutions for browser mining currently in use.

“The growth has been extremely rapid: from nearly zero to 2.2 percent of Alexa’s top 100,000 websites. This analysis well illustrates the whole Web, so it’s safe to say that one of every forty websites currently mines cryptocurrency (namely Monero) in the browsers their users employ,” the report points out.

AdGuard estimates that the websites through mining generated overall $43,000 in three weeks. It also claimed that over 57 percent of the websites that utilise in-browser cryptocurrency mining belong to four categories: TV/ Video/ Movies, File Sharing (mostly Torrents), Adult, and News/ Media. “Porn sites have always been early adopters; a lot of new tech solutions were actually invented by porn site developers and later copied by other webmasters,” the report adds.

The report also talks about how the most popular torrent search engine, The Pirate Bay, used CoinHive for mining and later this was discovered on other sites like Showtime.com and Showmeanytime.com among others. AdGuard also adds that the CoinHive team has issued a statement calling on website operators to inform their users about the mining operations and to ask for user permission to do this. We, however, doubt that this will be put in practice. The report also suggests users to utilise ad-blocker programs, antivirus programs, and mining blocker extensions to safeguard from cryptocurrency mining.

Google Pledges $1 Billion to Fund Non-Profit Education

October 13, 2017

India-born Google CEO Sundar Pichai has pledged $1 billion in new initiatives to prepare people for the next-generation technology jobs. The company will spend the money over the next five years on non-profit organisations helping raise education levels around the world and commit its employees to a million hours of volunteer work doing the same.
Pichai announced the goal Thursday morning in Pittsburgh, the city where he arrived in the US from India 24 years ago. Pichai also unveiled a programme called “Grow with Google” aimed at training Americans how to get jobs or grow their businesses. The program aims to outfit people with computer and entrepreneurial skills.
Google is partnering with online education companies like Udacity and Coursera as well as charitable organisations like Goodwill and 4-H. The partnership Goodwill includes a $10 million grant.
The company said it will fund organisations working in areas like closing the world’s education gap, helping people prepare for the changing nature of work and ensuring that no one is excluded from opportunity.
“We’re always asking how we can make sure the opportunities created by new technology are available for everyone, in any city, in any state,” Pichai was quoted as saying.
As mentioned, Pichai also announced a second programme under which Google employees will be able to donate one million volunteer hours to nonprofits. The Grow with Google programme aims to help US workers by giving them access to Google products and in-person training sessions.
“Sometimes, it’s just showing up to help set up an event. Sometimes, we take a close look at technical issues non-profits might be having and help them innovate more quickly,” Pichai said.

Uber Appeals Against Loss of London Licence

October 13, 2017

submitted a court appeal on Friday to overturn a decision by London’s transport regulator that stripped the taxi app of its operating licence in one of its most important markets.

Transport for London (TfL) shocked the Silicon Valley firm last month by deeming it unfit to run a taxi service and refusing to renew its licence, citing its approach to reporting serious criminal offences and background checks on drivers.

Friday’s filing is a short notification of Uber’s intention to appeal rather than the detailed grounds. A hearing is likely to take place on December 11, a spokesman at Britain’s Judicial Office told Reuters.

Uber, criticised by London Mayor Sadiq Khan for employing an “army of lawyers”, said that it hoped to keep talking to TfL to find a way forward.

“While we have today filed our appeal so that Londoners can continue using our app, we hope to continue having constructive discussions with Transport for London,” an Uber spokesman said.

“As our new CEO has said, we are determined to make things right.”

New global Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi met TfL Commissioner Mike Brown for talks earlier this month, which both sides said were “constructive” as the $70-billion firm tries to repair its relationship with the regulator.

The appeal was submitted to Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday in the first stage of a legal process which could take months or years to reach a conclusion.

Uber’s 40,000 drivers in the British capital will be able to continue operating until the appeals process is exhausted.

Khan, a politician from the opposition Labour Party who is also chairman of TfL, has long criticised Uber’s British management and backed the regulator’s decision on Thursday.

“The courts now will consider the appeal from Uber and of course TfL will defend the decision they made,” he said during a monthly question time session.

 

HP back on top of global PC sales

October 13, 2017

Research firm Gartner reports that 67 million PCs were sold worldwide in the third quarter of 2017, a 3.6% drop year on year. American manufacturer HP comes in slightly ahead of Chinese brand Lenovo as market leader in terms of sales, each with a market share topping 20%.

More than two in five personal computers sold worldwide are now made by HP or Lenovo. HP sold 14.5 million PCs between July and September 2017, representing a market share of 21.8% (up 1.7 percentage points on Q3 2016). For Q3 2017, the firm comes ahead of Lenovo (14.3 million, 21.4%), Dell (10.1 million, 15.2%), Asus (4.8 million, 7.3%), Apple (4.6 million, 6.9%) and Acer (4.3 million, 6.5%). Note that for Apple, the drop in sales (-5.6%) was greater than the market average.

The data includes all types of PC (including desktop models), but does not include Chromebook computers or iPad devices. — AFP Relaxnews

 

