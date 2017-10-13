Connect with us

Tech News

Airbnb targets business travellers to France

Published

47 mins ago

on

PARIS: Business travellers to France are in the sights of online rental marketplace Airbnb, according to a senior official at the company best known for hosting holidaymakers.

Airbnb For Business was launched in 2015 for companies looking for new and cheaper ways to accommodate staff on business trips and for Airbnb to keep up its rapid expansion.

Business travel is growing faster than leisure travel and corporate customers now account for some 15% of rental nights booked on Airbnb. The goal is to lift that ratio to 30% by 2020.

“We think there are very good prospects for Airbnb in business travel and France is definitely a market we are looking at,” Jon Liebtag, Airbnb’s head of business travel for EMEA told Reuters, mentioning Germany and Britain too.

In France last year the number of stays booked on Airbnb by business travellers grew four-fold.

With over 400,000 listings, France is Airbnb’s second largest market after the United States, and Paris, the most visited city in the world, is its biggest single market, with 65,000 homes listed.

Ambitions unchecked

Founded in San Francisco in 2008, Airbnb, which matches people wishing to rent out all or part of their homes to temporary guests, has become a mainstay for holidaymakers.

Liebtag, who moved from San Francisco to London in April to spearhead the European push, was in Paris on Thursday to meet potential corporate clients.

“Right now we focus mostly on Paris but we will expand elsewhere in France,” he said.

Initial corporate clients include tech-focused groups like BlablaCar, Europe’s biggest ride-sharing start-up, but Airbnb is seeing larger more established firms joining, such as Morgan Stanley and Ernst & Young.

Worldwide, business travel spending reached US$1.3tril (RM5.48tril) in 2016 and is estimated to grow by 6.1% in 2018 and 7% in 2019 and 2020, according to the Global Business Travel Association.

In France, business-travel spending was US$38.6bil (RM162.75bil) in 2016 and is expected to reach US$56.2bil (RM236.96bil) in 2021.

Airbnb has launched “Business Travel Ready”, through which users can select accommodation which fulfil requirements such as WiFi, 24-hour check-in and a laptop-ready workspace.

Not all plain sailing

The firm has clashed with hoteliers and authorities in cities from New York to Amsterdam, Berlin and Paris which in some cases are limiting short-term rentals. Critics accuse it of exacerbating housing shortages and driving out lower-income residents.

Its push into business travel may attract further ire from traditional hotel groups, which see Airbnb as unfair competition. Some 48% of bookings at hotels in France are for business travel in France. That ratio is as high as 60% for AccorHotel, Europe’s largest hotelier.

Liebtag played down those concerns.

“I do not look at hotels as a competition for this type of travel. We are not going after the road warriors who are traveling 100 days a year,” he said.

An estimated 60% of Airbnb customers are tech-savvy “millennials”.

“Business travel is the loneliest type of travel away from your family and friends. You want to feel at home and the ability to live like a local,” Liebtag said.

Privately-held Airbnb raised US$1bil (RM4.22bil) in its latest round of funding in March, valuing the company at US$31bil (RM130.71bil). The company which operates in more than 65,000 cities worldwide turned profitable in the second quarter of 2016. — Reuters

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Tech News

Google Pledges $1 Billion to Fund Non-Profit Education

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 13, 2017

By

India-born Google CEO Sundar Pichai has pledged $1 billion in new initiatives to prepare people for the next-generation technology jobs. The company will spend the money over the next five years on non-profit organisations helping raise education levels around the world and commit its employees to a million hours of volunteer work doing the same.
Pichai announced the goal Thursday morning in Pittsburgh, the city where he arrived in the US from India 24 years ago. Pichai also unveiled a programme called “Grow with Google” aimed at training Americans how to get jobs or grow their businesses. The program aims to outfit people with computer and entrepreneurial skills.
Google is partnering with online education companies like Udacity and Coursera as well as charitable organisations like Goodwill and 4-H. The partnership Goodwill includes a $10 million grant.
The company said it will fund organisations working in areas like closing the world’s education gap, helping people prepare for the changing nature of work and ensuring that no one is excluded from opportunity.
“We’re always asking how we can make sure the opportunities created by new technology are available for everyone, in any city, in any state,” Pichai was quoted as saying.
As mentioned, Pichai also announced a second programme under which Google employees will be able to donate one million volunteer hours to nonprofits. The Grow with Google programme aims to help US workers by giving them access to Google products and in-person training sessions.
“Sometimes, it’s just showing up to help set up an event. Sometimes, we take a close look at technical issues non-profits might be having and help them innovate more quickly,” Pichai said.

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

Uber Appeals Against Loss of London Licence Reuters, 13 October 2017

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 13, 2017

By

submitted a court appeal on Friday to overturn a decision by London’s transport regulator that stripped the taxi app of its operating licence in one of its most important markets.

Transport for London (TfL) shocked the Silicon Valley firm last month by deeming it unfit to run a taxi service and refusing to renew its licence, citing its approach to reporting serious criminal offences and background checks on drivers.

Friday’s filing is a short notification of Uber’s intention to appeal rather than the detailed grounds. A hearing is likely to take place on December 11, a spokesman at Britain’s Judicial Office told Reuters.

Uber, criticised by London Mayor Sadiq Khan for employing an “army of lawyers”, said that it hoped to keep talking to TfL to find a way forward.

“While we have today filed our appeal so that Londoners can continue using our app, we hope to continue having constructive discussions with Transport for London,” an Uber spokesman said.

“As our new CEO has said, we are determined to make things right.”

New global Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi met TfL Commissioner Mike Brown for talks earlier this month, which both sides said were “constructive” as the $70-billion firm tries to repair its relationship with the regulator.

The appeal was submitted to Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday in the first stage of a legal process which could take months or years to reach a conclusion.

Uber’s 40,000 drivers in the British capital will be able to continue operating until the appeals process is exhausted.

Khan, a politician from the opposition Labour Party who is also chairman of TfL, has long criticised Uber’s British management and backed the regulator’s decision on Thursday.

“The courts now will consider the appeal from Uber and of course TfL will defend the decision they made,” he said during a monthly question time session.

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

HP back on top of global PC sales Read more at http://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2017/10/13/hp-back-on-top-of-global-pc-sales/#CWVjSLYuwwMp8fLq.99

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 13, 2017

By

Research firm Gartner reports that 67 million PCs were sold worldwide in the third quarter of 2017, a 3.6% drop year on year. American manufacturer HP comes in slightly ahead of Chinese brand Lenovo as market leader in terms of sales, each with a market share topping 20%.

More than two in five personal computers sold worldwide are now made by HP or Lenovo. HP sold 14.5 million PCs between July and September 2017, representing a market share of 21.8% (up 1.7 percentage points on Q3 2016). For Q3 2017, the firm comes ahead of Lenovo (14.3 million, 21.4%), Dell (10.1 million, 15.2%), Asus (4.8 million, 7.3%), Apple (4.6 million, 6.9%) and Acer (4.3 million, 6.5%). Note that for Apple, the drop in sales (-5.6%) was greater than the market average.

The data includes all types of PC (including desktop models), but does not include Chromebook computers or iPad devices. — AFP Relaxnews

 

© 2017, Paul Umoh. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending