Buhari asked us to focus on northern Nigeria — World Bank

1 hour ago

The President of the World Bank Group, Jim Yong Kim, said on Thursday that the bank had concentrated on the northern region of Nigeria in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s request.

Kim and the Managing Director, International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, who spoke at separate press conferences in Washington DC, United States, also advised Buhari to invest in things that would enhance economic growth.

Kim said, “You know, in my very first meeting with President Buhari he said specifically that he would like us to shift our focus to the northern region of Nigeria and we’ve done that.  Now, it has been very difficult. The work there has been very difficult.

“I think Nigeria, of course, has suffered from the dropping oil prices. I think things are just now getting better.  But the conversation we need to have with Nigeria, I think, is in many ways related to the theme that I brought to the table just this past week, which is investment in human capital.  The percentage of the Gross Domestic Product that Nigeria spends on healthcare is less than one percent.”

He added, “Despite that, there is so much turbulence in the northern part of the country, and there is the hit that was taken from the drop in the oil prices.  Nigeria has to think ahead and invest in its people. Investing in the things that will allow Nigeria to be a thriving, rapidly growing economy in the future is what the country has to focus on right now.”

Kim also said, “Focusing on the northern part of Nigeria, we hope that as commodity prices stabilise and oil prices come back up, the economy will grow a bit more. But very, very much important is the need to focus on what the drivers of growth in the future will be.”

According to the World Bank boss, the bank will invest in human capital in other parts of Africa in order to prepare the continent for the next phase of growth.

Lagarde, in her remarks, said Sub-Saharan African countries, including Nigeria, had posted suboptimal growth in recent times.

The growth figures, she said, were far too small considering the huge demographic potential of Nigeria and other countries in the region.

As a result, she said the IMF would be engaging ministers of finance and central bank governors from the region attending the annual World Bank and IMF meetings on how they could boost and stabilise economic growth.

Lagarde said, “The Sub-Saharan Africa is one region of the world where growth is suboptimal. Those countries grow at an average growth of 2.5 per cent. That is too low for the demographic expansion of the region.”

The IMF managing director said emerging and developing economies must invest more in their economies through infrastructural spending, strengthening safety nets, allowing women more access to the labour market and carrying structural reforms.

Court jails man for sleeping with second wife

15 hours ago

October 12, 2017

A  Zimbabwean Magistrate Court has jailed a 29-year-old man known as Stanford Gunda who married a girl, aged 13 as his second wife.

According to Zimnews, the offence contradicted the Section 70 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act chapter 9;23.

The prosecutor, Kelvin Guvheya, told the court that, on the 29th of September 2017 at around 19:00hrs, Stanford Gunda convinced the 13-year-old (name withheld) via Whatsapp to elope with him, the teenager waited for him outside her home gate where Gunda took her to his friend’s house.

The court further heard,  the following morning the two proceeded to Mutare where Gunda’s sister stays and had consensual sexual intercourse several times.

They later returned to Gweru where they stayed as a couple for the whole month. The teenage wife then went to inform her aunt about her marriage, consequently, the Aunt made a police report leading to the instant incarceration of the accused.

In his defence, however, Gunda argued that the juvenile and him were in love and they were married, he also alluded to the fact that she had consented to having sexual intercourse with him.

He said, “Your worship, the girl and I are deeply in love and we are customarily married, I did not rape her, she consented to have sex with me.”

The Magistrate said though he thought they were deeply in love, he acted unlawfully by marrying an underage.

“What is surprising is that you knew the girl was a grade seven pupil but you proceeded to have sex with her and took her as your second wife without informing any of her relatives,” she said.

Gunda was sentenced to two years imprisonment but could granted parole after six months based on good behaviour.

South African police attack Nigerians, hospitalise five

16 hours ago

October 12, 2017

The Nigeria Union, South Africa, says it has protested the alleged beating of five Nigerians, a day after the killing of Mr Olamilekan Badmus, a 25-year-old native of Ogun State, by South African Police.

Its President, Mr Adetola Olubajo, who spoke on the telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa said the union received information that the police in South Africa had brutalised another five Nigerians in the same area where Badmus was killed.

The NUSA president said information made available to the union indicated that the police were looking for the witness who saw the killing of Badmus.

“In the process, some Nigerians were picked up and beaten by the police.

“We also understand that the witness, a flatmate of Badmus, was arrested and beaten by the police.

“In all, five Nigerians are hospitalised, because of the beating they allegedly received from the police.

“The union has protested again this act. We condemn this cruel treatment of our people because they did not commit any crime,” he said.

Olubajo, however, urged Nigerians in the area to be calm and remain law abiding.

“Investigation on the killing of Badmus has commenced.

“A special police unit, the Independent Police Investigating Directorate (IPID), is handling it. We have met them and on top of the situation,” he said.

Olubajo said that the union had reported all incidents to the Nigerian Mission in South Africa.

Alec Baldwin reportedly spotted having a meltdown on the streets on New York

16 hours ago

October 12, 2017

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin reportedly had another epic meltdown on the streets of New York this week.

 

According to the New York Post, a fellow pedestrian at University Place and 11th Street says the star was seen in a verbal exchange with a presumably reckless motorist that included insults and soft-drink throwing.

 

“Baldwin called the driver of a big black SUV ‘a meatball’ and kept asking him and the passenger to get out,” said the witness, who noticed the incident after it had already begun.   When the people in the car wouldn’t get out, “Alec got out his phone and started videotaping them. They pulled away right after, and he took a pic of their license plate and threw his extra-large drink in the street. Then he just went on his angry way.”

 

In 2014, the actor was arrested in the same area for biking the wrong way down Fifth Avenue and reportedly becoming “belligerent and arguing” with cops.

