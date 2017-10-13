Flipkart Big Diwali Sale’s Mobile Offers: Redmi Note 4, Lenovo K8 Plus, and More

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale kicks off Saturday, October 14, and ahead of the sale, the online marketplace has revealed some of the mobile offers it will be listing. Flipkart is also offering Buyback Guarantee policies at Rs. 99 with the smartphones, and promising a minimum 50 percent buyback value for the handsets. Separately, there is a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Finally, the e-commerce company is also touting no-cost EMIs on HDFC Bank credit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards.
Let’s get to the mobile deals. During the Flipkart Big Diwali sale, the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (normally priced at Rs. 12,999) will be made available at Rs. 10,999. Next up, the Moto C Plus will be available at Rs. 5,999, down from Rs. 6,999. The Lenovo K8 Plus (3GB) – normally priced at Rs. 10,999 – will be available at Rs. 8,999.
Next up, the Samsung Galaxy On Max, normally priced at Rs. 16,900, will be made available at Rs. 15,900 with Rs. 3,000 extra off on exchange. The Samsung Galaxy S7 will be priced at Rs. 29,990 (with an extra Rs. 5,000 off on exchange), down from its MRP of Rs. 46,000, Flipkart says. The Moto E4 Plus will be available at Rs. 9,499 (with an extra Rs. 1,000 off on exchange), down from its price of Rs. 9,999. The Infinix Hot 4 Pro will be available at Rs. 5,999, down from its MRP of Rs. 7,499.
The online marketplace will be offering the Moto Turbo, which features an MRP of Rs. 31,999, at Rs. 11,999. The Moto X (2nd Gen, 32GB) on the other hand will be offered at Rs. 7,999, down from its MRP of Rs. 17,999. The Honor 5X will be priced at Rs. 6,499, down from its MRP of Rs. 12,999, while the Huawei P9 will be available at Rs. 19,999, down from its MRP of Rs. 39,999.
The LeEco Le Max2 will be priced at Rs. 9,999, down from Rs. 17,999. The Alcatel Idol 4 will be priced at Rs. 9,999, down from Rs. 16,999. The Google Pixel (32GB) on the other hand will be available at Rs. 34,999, down from its MRP Rs. 57,000. Finally, the Google Pixel XL (32GB) will be priced at Rs. 39,999, down from its MRP of Rs. 67,000.
Finally, Flipkart is touting recently-launched phones that will be available during the sale, and hinting that there will be special offers for them. These include the Xolo Era 3, Era 2V, and Era 3X; the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, and the Honor 9i.