Kremlin says allegations against Kaspersky Lab are ‘absurd’ Read more at http://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2017/10/13/kremlin-says-allegations-against-kaspersky-lab-are-absurd/#E7AM4wdSp15oFFRT.99

Research firm Gartner reports that 67 million PCs were sold worldwide in the third quarter of 2017, a 3.6% drop year on year. American manufacturer HP comes in slightly ahead of Chinese brand Lenovo as market leader in terms of sales, each with a market share topping 20%.
More than two in five personal computers sold worldwide are now made by HP or Lenovo. HP sold 14.5 million PCs between July and September 2017, representing a market share of 21.8% (up 1.7 percentage points on Q3 2016). For Q3 2017, the firm comes ahead of Lenovo (14.3 million, 21.4%), Dell (10.1 million, 15.2%), Asus (4.8 million, 7.3%), Apple (4.6 million, 6.9%) and Acer (4.3 million, 6.5%). Note that for Apple, the drop in sales (-5.6%) was greater than the market average.
The data includes all types of PC (including desktop models), but does not include Chromebook computers or iPad devices. — AFP Relaxnews