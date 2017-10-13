LASU To Admit 3,500 Of 36,000 Candidates, Releases 2017/2018 Merit Admission List (See How To Check Yours)

Connect with us

Lagos State University (LASU) has announced the release of the 2017/2018 merit admission list as its set to admit 3,500 of 36,000 candidates.

The Lagos State University (LASU) is to admit 3,500 students for the 2017/2018 academic session.

The university’s Head of Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Adekoya Martins, made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday.

Mr. Martins said that 36,500 candidates applied for admission in LASU for the academic session.

He described as false, purported information on some social media platforms that LASU was set to admit 5,500 out of 36,500 candidates.

“The university management wishes to state unequivocally that such information is false, baseless and unfounded.

“Consequently, members of the university community and the general public are advised to disregard such information,” he said.

In a bid to ensure transparency and merit-driven admission process, LASU recently launched an application to automate subsequent admissions in line with a directive from the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The application will cut out undue interference from individuals in the admission process.

The institution also announced on Thursday, October 12, that it has released it’s 2017/2018 merit admission list.

All those who took the school’s examination have been advised to check the institution’s website for their status.

To check their admission status, candidates are to follow the following steps:

1. Click: https://services.lidc.lasu.edu.ng/admissionscreening/UTME/index.php

2. Enter your ‘UTME registration number’ at the optional dialogue box beneath and click on ‘download result.’

3. Your admission status will be seen at the down part of the document.

89 Students Bag First Class From University Of Ilorin

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 13, 2017

By


A total of 89 first class graduates were produced by the University of Ilorin for the 2016/2017 academic session, this was confirmed by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor AbduGaniyu Amabali.

The Vice-Chancellor made this disclosure in Ilorin on the occasion of a handover and valedictory press conference, which signalled the commencement of the 33rd convocation ceremonies of the university.

In his address entitled:-

You are great’, the VC said that the university was thriving academically, going by the quality and quantity of research works embarked upon by lecturers.

He gave a breakdown of the graduating students thus: 89 First Class Division, 1,932 Second Class Upper Division and 3,727 Second Class Lower Division.

The VC also said that 1,309 of them graduated with Third Class Division, 117 with an ordinary pass while there was two aegrotat graduating students.

While handing over to Prof. Suleiman Abdulkareem, the 10th Vice-Chancellor of the university, the outgoing VC said that the institution had recorded many successes since he took over its administration in the past five years.

According to Unilorin, the university is one of the most peaceful institutions in Nigeria with uninterrupted academic sessions since the past 17 years.

“Since my inception as the VC, additional faculties were created from the existing 12 in 2012 to 15 presently,

he said.

Ambali also stated that a total of 69 projects had been inaugurated in the past five years.

The highlight of the event was a book presentation in honour of the out-going VC, entitled: “The Ambali Years, (A chronicle of the landmark achievement of Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali-2012-2017).

JAMB To Conduct CBT Examination For Nigerians Abroad

Published

2 days ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Sunday said it would conduct Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) for Nigerians abroad in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

JAMB’s Head of Public Relations, Fabian Benjamin, made these known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Abuja.

According to Benjamin, the collaboration was to enhance the conduct of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, for foreign candidates in 2018.

He said 2017 UTME was conducted for foreign candidates on September 30 in Gambia, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Benin Republic, Ethiopia, South Africa and Cameroon.

According to him, although the conduct of the examination was not justifiable, in terms of monetary value, there is need for JAMB to collaborate, to promote growth in the education sector.

“We are already promoting CBT in line with international best practices; we have taken it to some countries in Africa, we need to do more to encourage the practice.

“We have even gone ahead to see how we can put some countries on the global map by conducting our public examination there through CBT.

“What we want to do is to partner with the ministry to be able to key into the global technology revolution as part of our foreign policy.

“We must be able to maximise profit, especially from West African countries that we are offering assistance, through scholarship, to school in Nigeria.

“We cannot achieve much by looking at things from naira and kobo, but through diplomatic relations there will be adequate room to gain through conduct of examination abroad,” he said.

The head of public relations explained that foreign candidates sat for examination in one session based on local time of their various countries, adding that the questions were deployed from the Board’s headquarters.

He decried message on the social media that the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had directed the refund of post UTME fee, describing the information as false and could create confusion in the public domain.

Benjamin urged the public to disregard the information, saying that institutions that had charged more than N2,000 would be asked to make refund of the excess.

He described as unfortunate a situation where some institutions could not adhere to the minister’ directive about the payment of post-UTME.

Think Canada Education Fair 2017: Register to attend for free

Published

2 days ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

With over 15 Canadian Institutions participating in the 3rd edition of the Think Canada Education Fair holding in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja, come meet with representatives of top Canadian High Schools, Colleges and Universities to STUDY & WORK in Canada (CANADIAN FOUNDATION, DEGREE, PGD & MASTERS(LIMITED) PROGRAMS AVAILABLE).

Canada offers you the opportunity to work while you study and after graduation you may work between 1-3 years.

Attend the fair to get easy placement into any of the participating schools at a discounted rate.

With over 15 Canadian Institutions to choose from, admission is ongoing for January and May 2018 start dates.

 

UNDERGRADUATE REQUIRED DOCUMENTS:

  • WAEC/NECO result + Scratch Card
  • SS1-SS3 Transcripts (Selected Universities and all High School Applicants)
  • Data page of International Passport

 

GRADUATE REQUIRED DOCUMENTS:

  • WAEC/NECO result
  • University Transcript
  • Degree Certificate/Statement of result
  • CV
  • Letter of Intent (If applicable)
  • 2 References (If Applicable)
  • Data page of International Passport

 

FAIR DATES AND VENUE

LAGOS:
Saturday, October 21, 2017
Lagos: Federal Palace Hotel
6-8 Ahmadu Bello way Victoria Island Lagos, Nigeria
Fair Time: 10 am – 5 pm

 

PORT HARCOURT:
Monday, October 23, 2017
Port Harcourt: Juanita Hotel

28, Herbert Macaulay Street

Old G. R. A.

Port Harcourt

Fair Time: 10 am – 5 pm

 

ABUJA:
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Abuja: Barcelona Hotels

23, Blantyre Street, off Adetokunbo Ademola

Crescent, Wuse II

Fair Time: 10am-5pm

 

REGISTER AT: www.cadedufairng.com

For more Information, contact;

Tel: 07034165573, 08028302970 and 08170587981
Email: info@cadedufairng.com
Admissions are ongoing for January and May 2018 start dates!
Do not miss this opportunity…attendance at the FAIR is absolutely FREEE!!!

