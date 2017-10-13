LASU To Admit 3,500 Of 36,000 Candidates, Releases 2017/2018 Merit Admission List (See How To Check Yours)



Lagos State University (LASU) has announced the release of the 2017/2018 merit admission list as its set to admit 3,500 of 36,000 candidates.

The university’s Head of Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Adekoya Martins, made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday.

Mr. Martins said that 36,500 candidates applied for admission in LASU for the academic session.

He described as false, purported information on some social media platforms that LASU was set to admit 5,500 out of 36,500 candidates.

“The university management wishes to state unequivocally that such information is false, baseless and unfounded.

“Consequently, members of the university community and the general public are advised to disregard such information,” he said.

In a bid to ensure transparency and merit-driven admission process, LASU recently launched an application to automate subsequent admissions in line with a directive from the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The application will cut out undue interference from individuals in the admission process.

The institution also announced on Thursday, October 12, that it has released it’s 2017/2018 merit admission list.

All those who took the school’s examination have been advised to check the institution’s website for their status.

To check their admission status, candidates are to follow the following steps:

1. Click: https://services.lidc.lasu.edu.ng/admissionscreening/UTME/index.php

2. Enter your ‘UTME registration number’ at the optional dialogue box beneath and click on ‘download result.’

3. Your admission status will be seen at the down part of the document.