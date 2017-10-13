Connect with us

Minimum wage: Reps recommend N30,000 to avert looming strike

Published

57 mins ago

on

Members of the House of Representatives warned on Thursday that a nationwide strike by workers over low wages could force the country’s economy back into recession.

They urged the Federal Government to consider an increase in wage to N30,000 as the new National Minimum Wage to avert an industrial action by workers.

The current minimum wage of N18,000 came into effect in 2011.

However, seven years after, the lawmakers said in Abuja that no Nigerian worker could survive on a monthly wage of N18,000.

The members, at a session presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, passed a resolution urging the government to implement its wage review plans immediately amid the threats of a nationwide strike by labour unions.

The motion was moved by a former oil and gas union leader, Mr. Peter Akpatason, a member of the All Progressives Congress from Edo State.

Akpatason had informed the House about how the government appeared unwilling to push the wage review plans.

He said that an agreement by the government and labour unions to begin the process was not being implemented.

Akpatason’s motion read partly, “The House is cognisant of the tripartite agreement between the Nigeria Labour Congress, the National Employers Consultative Association and the Federal Government to set up a joint review team to study and recommend an appropriate rate to the government.

“(We are) concerned that despite the labour unions having submitted names of their nominees and made several requests for commencement of the review process, the government has yet to respond positively to the requests.

“As such, an upward adjustment of the rate of the minimum wage will have similar positive effects on the nation’s economy.

“Concerned that a combination of high inflation and weak Naira exchange value have eroded the purchasing power of fixed income earners in the country, who happen to be the breadwinners of millions of jobless and aged dependants.

“Convinced that any nationwide strike embarked upon by workers at this time is capable of rolling back recent economic gains, thereby returning the nation’s fragile economy into recession that will further exacerbate the suffering of the masses.”

Lawmakers specifically urged President Muhammadu Buhari to “direct the Minister of Labour and Employment (Dr. Chris Ngige) to commence forthwith the process of negotiating an upward review of the current minimum wage rates.”

Debating the issue, lawmakers agreed that N18,000 was no longer realistic, suggesting at least N30,000 as the new minimum pay cheque.

One of the members, Mrs. Ayo Omidiran, argued that a government that was committed to fighting corruption and crime should consider paying workers realistic wages a priority.

Omidiran, a member of the APC representing Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency of Osun State, noted that the motion was a wake-up call to the government to avert a strike.

She added, “This N18,000 of today cannot take any worker home, if we really want to fight corruption and crime.

“This motion will reinforce the work of the wage review committee on the need to come up with a minimum wage that workers will appreciate.

“Our own House Committee on Labour and Productivity should also pursue this matter with all the attention that it will require.”

On her part, a Peoples Democratic Party member from Plateau State, Beni Lar, said she often felt bad when N18,000 was mentioned as the minimum wage for the country.

Lar, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Science and Technology, stated, “We should look at something not less than N30,000.

“Sometimes, I ask myself, a worker probably has a family; a wife and three children. How do they cope?

“They have bills to pay; there is rent to pay and the children have to go to school. Seriously, N18,000 is unimaginable.”

Speaking in the same line was an APC member from Kano State, Mr. Nasir Ali-Ahmad, who simply told the session that “no worker in Nigeria today can survive on N18,000 per month.”

Two Abia State PDP lawmakers, Mrs. Nkiruka Onyejeocha and Ms. Nnenna Elendu-Ukeje, also supported the motion, saying a wage review for workers was overdue.

The motion was passed in a voice vote without any dissenting voice.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Nigerian News

Monkeypox rumour: Send children back to school, Enugu govt begs parents

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 13, 2017

By


Enugu State Ministry of Education has appealed to parents to send their wards back to school, assuring them that no unapproved activities were carried out in any school.

The state commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, in a statement on Friday, said that his ministry’s investigation revealed that the monkeypox news had been found out to be untrue and unfounded.

“We are appealing to parents to do the needful by sending their wards and children back to school.

“The ministry had taken appropriate pro-active steps to ensure that our schools are safe and no unauthorized and unapproved activities are carried out in any school in the state.
“The ministry had strengthened its supervisory and monitoring units with more hands as well as given them additional mandates in order to keep a close eye on schools especially on activities on-going in and around schools,” he assured.

On Wednesday, virtually all schools in South East abruptly suspended academic activities over an unconfirmed rumour of vaccination being administered on pupils in primary schools by soldiers.

It was alleged that some military personnel were forcing people to engage in a free medical vaccination and were been injected with monkeypox virus.

Parents in the state, especially in Enugu metropolis, quickly withdrew their children and wards from schools as early as 10 a.m. that fateful day.

While some schools, which gates were locked with padlocks, were forced open. Some of them had their gates damaged due to the stampede to get the children out from schools.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Nigerian News

EFCC arrests four directors of National Theatre

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 13, 2017

By


Anxiety surrounded the National Theatre, Lagos, on Thursday as operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrested four directors of the institution.

They were said to have been arrested on Wednesday for alleged embezzlement of government funds.

Such an incident is unusual in the sector, with the last major arrest being that of the former Director-General of the National Gallery of Arts, Mr. Joe Musa, about seven years ago.

Musa was arrested and prosecuted by the EFCC but the court eventually discharged and acquitted him, as he was found to be innocent of the charge.
The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the four directors, including a woman, were arrested at their Iganmu office for allegedly diverting “huge sums” of revenue and statutory allocation into private use.

It was said that they failed to remit revenues realised from the use of facilities at the National Theatre into the Federal Government Treasury Single Account.

The funds were said to include a N24m annual rent paid by Nigerian Breweries Plc for its branded kiosks and N9m paid for the use of National Theatre during the “Lagos @ 50” celebrations.

Names of the affected officials had not been given as of Thursday.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Nigerian News

$25bn scam: I approved NNPC loans, not contracts, says Osinbajo

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 13, 2017

By


Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday clarified that what he approved for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation when President Muhammadu Buhari was away on medical vacation were financing loans and not contracts.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, the Vice-President made the clarification while answering reporters’ questions after the groundbreaking ceremony of the multi-billion naira Bonny-Bodo Road project, in Bonny, Rivers State.

Akande quoted Osinbajo as explaining that the approvals he granted to the NNPC while he was Acting President were for financing arrangements for the Joint Ventures between the corporation and the IOCs, and not approvals for contracts.
“These were financing loans. Of course, you know what the Joint Ventures are, with the lOCs, like Chevron, that had to procure. In some cases, NNPC and their Joint Venture partners have to secure loans and they need authorisation to secure those loans while the President was away.

“The law actually provides for those authorisations. So, I did grant two of them and those were presidential approvals, but they are specifically for financing joint ventures and they are loans not contracts,” Akande quoted the Vice-President as saying.

Osinbajo’s spokesman recalled that he had earlier in the day gave a similar explanation on his Twitter handle, @akandeoj.

Akande had tweeted, “In response to media inquiries on the NNPC Joint Venture financing arrangements, VP Osinbajo, as Acting President, approved the recommendations after due diligence and adherence to established procedures.

“This was, of course, necessary to deal with huge backlog of unpaid cash calls which the Buhari administration inherited, and to incentivise much-needed fresh investments in the oil and gas sector.”

Meanwhile, the Pan Niger Delta Forum on Thursday called on President Buhari to urgently appoint a substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources to effectively run the activities of oil and gas industry in the country.

PANDEF also came hard on the Group Managing Director, NNPC, Maikanti Baru, saying that narrative available clearly showed that he flouted the relevant provisions of the constitution in the alleged $25bn contracts he awarded without recourse to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu.

In a statement signed by the Coordinating Secretary of the group, Dr. Alfred Mulade, PANDEF, which is the umbrella body for the Niger Delta leaders from the various ethnic nationalities, expressed sadness with the manner the Presidency was handling the issues.

It also condemned the manner by which Kachikwu was allegedly sidelined despite being the chairman of the NNPC board in the awards of contracts and appointments, adding that such disdain was an insult on the people of the Niger Delta region from where the nation’s oil and gas are produced.

PANDEF, which is under the leadership of Chief Edwin Clark, demanded that the $25bn contracts and procurements made by the NNPC should be revoked and re-awarded after undergoing a thorough process of checks and balances.

The statement added, “The recent appointments and promotions done by the GMD should be revoked and fresh appointments and promotions should be done in accordance with the provisions of the constitution and in line with Federal Character Principles.

“This we intend to challenge at the court of law. It should be made more competitive and transparent with appropriate checks and balances and if the President must accept them, Nigerians want to know the actual values of such contracts as the name of those who bid and won the contract,” the statement further added.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

