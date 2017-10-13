Connect with us

Nigerian farmer sentenced to death by hanging for stealing N170 and Nokia phone

2 hours ago

A 38-year-old farmer, Francis Williams has been sentenced to death by hanging by a Delta State High Court, presided over by Justice A.O. Akpovi for allegedly stealing a Nokia phone valued at N5,000 and a cash sum of one hundred and seventy naira (N170) from his victims.

Justice Akpovi was said to have sentenced Williams to death having found him guilty of the charge of armed robbery punishable under section (1(2)(a) of the robbery and firearms (Special Provision) Act Cap RII Volume 14 Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The judge also found the accused guilty on the charge of wounding his victims with intent which got him a life sentence and illegal possession of firearms with a sentence of 10 years imprisonment respectively.

According to prosecution witnesses, the convict had on June 4, 2014, at a Palm Kernel Farm located at Ewu in Ughelli South Local Council, robbed a former councillor, Noah Ovie and his assistant while armed with a cut-to-size locally made gun. However he was unlucky with his plan as the two victims summoned courage and overpowered him. In a bid to to escape after being apprehended, the suspect bit off one of the fingers of Mr Noah and tried to runwaway but his escape plan was foiled by passersby, who rushed to the scene and held him down before handling him over to the police.

The accused, who made a voluntary confessional statement to the police, admitted to have committed the offence but retracted same during trial, called no witness but testified for himself while the prosecution called four witnesses in proof of its case.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Buhari hasn’t told us he’s seeking re-election –S’West APC

5 hours ago

October 13, 2017

The former acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande, on Thursday, said President Muhammadu Buhari had yet to inform the South-West leaders of the party that he would be seeking re-election in 2019.

Akande spoke at the meeting of the APC South-West stakeholders at the executive chamber of the Oyo State governor’s office in Ibadan.

The former governor, who was the chairman of the meeting, spoke to newsmen at the end of the deliberations.

Among those who were present at the meeting were the Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi; his counterpart from Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu; Osun State Governor, Rafiu Aregbesola; and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State.

Also in attendance were the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun; a former Oyo State governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala; a former Osun State governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola; the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yussuff Lasun; and the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu.

A National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, was said to be unavoidably absent as he had earlier made plans to be at the meeting.

When asked if the party would pick Buhari as its presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Akande said the party would take a decision at the appropriate time.

He added, “He has not told us that he is contesting again. Anybody in our party is free to become the President of Nigeria. As soon as they indicate interest, we will set a process through which a candidate is elected.

“If he (Buhari) is lucky to have the ticket, we will present him as our candidate.”

He said what the South-West leaders of the party were advocating was devolution of powers from the centre to the states and local governments.

Akande, a former Osun State governor, stated, “The APC leaders from the South-West, together with our members in government at the state and the national levels, met to review what we decided at the last meeting in January 2017 and to see whether the efforts of our leaders in government have been fruitful.

“We are happy that we have had a happy meeting. Our governors and ministers are performing satisfactorily.”

Akande told newsmen that restructuring was not the language of the APC, adding that it was not in its constitution or manifesto.

“Restructuring is not our language, go and ask those who are advocating restructuring to define it. What we want is devolution of functions from the centre to the states and the local governments. Restructuring is the language of other groups of people. Restructuring is not in the APC constitution or manifesto,” he said.

Speaking on the forthcoming Osun and Ekiti governorship elections, Akande said the party was ready to put an end to the reign of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State.

He however said the meeting focused on governance and not electoral matters.

“We tried to review our position and we are poised to see, as a party, what we will be able to do to have Ekiti State back. We are concerned about the services of our government to the people rather than electoral matters.

“The decision of this meeting is about how to advise the government to allow the states that have land to practise agriculture and improve on their education,” said Akande.

In his opening address, Ajimobi said the meeting presented a veritable ground for the leaders to reconnect with their political root.

The governor stated, “Our meeting today presents a veritable ground for us to reconnect with our political root and keep re-engaging ourselves as people whom nature has entrusted with the political leadership of the region at this material time.

“Similarly, it is to reconnect to the ideals that are germane to the progress of our people and, by extension, to the growth and development of Nigeria.”

He said after more than two years of the APC in government at the national level, it was vital to reflect on what the party had been able to give to the people.

Ajimobi stated, “It is only natural for us, particularly in the South-West region, to take time off to reflect on the journey so far and compare what we promised to deliver to our people in the country in general and the South-West region in particular, with what we have indeed been able to deliver.

“It is imperative for us, as we approach the third year of our tenure at the federal and state levels, to engage in some introspection to identify what could have been done differently, and if necessary, go back to the drawing board to proffer agreeable methods on the way forward with our people as the ultimate beneficiaries.”

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

OAU suspends four students over protest, criminal acts

5 hours ago

October 13, 2017

The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, have confirmed the suspension of four students for protesting and disrupting academic activities.

The university, in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, on Friday, also accused the suspended students of engaging in criminal activities.

Other offences of the students, according to the press statement, were the breach of the code of conduct for the University community and a violation of their matriculation oath.
The students are Ibukun Omole, who is studying Civil Engineering; Tosin Jacob, Law; John Udeh, Arts and Social Sciences; and Babatunde Oluwalade of the Department of English.

The statement read in part, “The suspended students led some other persons in protest and violently disrupted academic and extra curricular activities of the University by forcefully chasing other students out of the lecture halls under the guise of demonstrating against an alleged unsatisfactory power supply to the campus.

“The students, together with other persons, vandalised commercial transport vehicles of the members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Ile Ife, and drove two other vehicles and a Cabstar van, loaded with their groups, to More Police Station where other students, who were being interrogated by the police, were forcefully released by their group.”

It added that the suspended students had been asked to vacate the university premises pending the conclusion of police investigation of their criminal activities.

When contacted on the telephone, the Speaker of the OAU Students’ Union, Faleye Tope, faulted the suspension of the students.

He said the protest embarked upon was non-violent and was crime-free.

He said, “The union stands against the victimisation of our students. Even the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria gives room for freedom of expression. During the protest, there was neither violence, vandalisation nor criminal activities.

“We demand the unconstitutional reinstatement of our students.”

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Monkeypox rumour: Send children back to school, Enugu govt begs parents

6 hours ago

October 13, 2017

Enugu State Ministry of Education has appealed to parents to send their wards back to school, assuring them that no unapproved activities were carried out in any school.

The state commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, in a statement on Friday, said that his ministry’s investigation revealed that the monkeypox news had been found out to be untrue and unfounded.

“We are appealing to parents to do the needful by sending their wards and children back to school.

“The ministry had taken appropriate pro-active steps to ensure that our schools are safe and no unauthorized and unapproved activities are carried out in any school in the state.
“The ministry had strengthened its supervisory and monitoring units with more hands as well as given them additional mandates in order to keep a close eye on schools especially on activities on-going in and around schools,” he assured.

On Wednesday, virtually all schools in South East abruptly suspended academic activities over an unconfirmed rumour of vaccination being administered on pupils in primary schools by soldiers.

It was alleged that some military personnel were forcing people to engage in a free medical vaccination and were been injected with monkeypox virus.

Parents in the state, especially in Enugu metropolis, quickly withdrew their children and wards from schools as early as 10 a.m. that fateful day.

While some schools, which gates were locked with padlocks, were forced open. Some of them had their gates damaged due to the stampede to get the children out from schools.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

