Nokia 8 Variant With 6GB of RAM, 128GB Storage Launched: Price, Specifications

5 hours ago

A new variant of the flagship Nokia 8 smartphone with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage has gone on sale in Finland, hinting that the company intends to further improve its top offering as it fights back the likes of OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Samsung for a slice of the premium Android smartphone market.

Prior to the availability of this new variant, the Nokia 8’s configuration topped-out at 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. It wasn’t immediately clear if Nokia plans to launch this new variant outside of Finland market. In markets like India, for instance, the Nokia 8 with 4GB of RAM is the top-of-the-line model for the company’s first flagship smartphone ever since its return to the market by HMD Global.

The Nokia 8 with 6GB RAM model was spotted at DNA and Verkkokauppa retailers, according to listings on both the e-commerce websites. This variant is priced at EUR 649.99 (roughly Rs. 49,800). Both the retailers were letting customers pay in monthly instalments for financial ease. Both the retailers say they will ship the device by October 19.

HMD Global’s new Nokia 8 offering has been speculated about for some time. Last month, a Nokia 8 model with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage was spotted on the US FCC website, suggesting that Nokia plans to launch this variant in the US market. If that happens, one can hope that this model will be launched at more places. Notably, a recent report indicated that HMD will be launching a new handset in the US, and will not be bring the Nokia 8 there at all.

The Nokia 8 was launched in India last month. The handset features a 5.3-inch QHD display with screen resolution 1440×2560 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC, and also houses a dual rear camera setup of two 13-megapixel rear cameras featuring optical image stabilisation. On the front side, there is a 13-megapixel rear camera. The handset is priced at Rs. 36,999 in India.

 

Tech News

Facebook is watching you, Belgian privacy agency warns in court

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 13, 2017

By

Facebook Inc was accused of Big Brother-style snooping on Internet users in a fresh attack on the social network by Belgium’s data privacy watchdog.

The regulator sought a court order on Oct 12 forcing Facebook to stop any collection of data for advertising purposes and the provision of “misleading” information to users, under the threat of a €250,000 (RM1.24mil) daily penalty. The company said it disagreed with the allegations.

“What Facebook is doing is unprecedented in monitoring the browsing habits” of millions of people in Belgium, regardless of whether they are signed up to the service, Ruben Roex, a lawyer for the regulator who works at law firm Time.Lex, told a Brussels court. “Facebook systematically collects data without any action by the user, which users didn’t consent to, or which wasn’t clarified to the users.”

Facebook has been a target for Belgium’s data protection commission since at least 2015, when a court ordered it to stop storing non-users’ personal data. While the US tech giant won on appeal last year, Thursday’s hearing is the first in a European court to go to the heart of the company’s use of technology deemed to be essential to its proper functioning.

‘Like button’

The operator of the world’s largest social network uses technological means, such as cookies, pixels or so-called plug-ins underpinning its iconic “Like” button, that are “very invasive” and are able to stay on people’s computers for as long as two years, the court was told. The regulator said it was “striking” that similar techniques were used to also track non-users for commercial purposes.

“That’s our biggest concern,” Willem Debeuckelaere, president of the Belgian data protection commission, said in an interview at the court after the hearing. “We are talking now about practically the whole Belgian population who use the Internet.” Belgian has a population of about 11.3 million people.

Users who increasingly depend on Facebook to stay connected to peers, can only sign up if they “consent to everything or nothing,” Roex said. Facebook “is de facto asking for a blanket consent to monitor your browsing behaviour and that goes way, way too far.”

Facebook, whose lawyers will present their defence in court on Oct 13, said in a statement it disagrees with the Belgian watchdog’s claims and that “putting people in control of their privacy is at the heart of everything we do.”

User-friendly

“Over recent years, we’ve made our policies clearer and more user-friendly to help people in Belgium and all over the world understand how we use information and cookies to make Facebook better,” the Menlo-Park, California-based company said in the statement. “The cookies and pixels we use are industry standard and enable hundreds of thousands of business and publishers to serve ads on and off Facebook.”

Facebook, whose European base is in Ireland, said it remains open to “discussing key elements with them and the Irish Data Protection Commissioner.”

Facebook has been under scrutiny by other European regulators. The company earlier this year agreed under Dutch pressure to stop targeting ads based on users’ sexual orientation as European regulators revealed a concerted clampdown on some of the social network’s data practices.

This came on top of a maximum fine of €150,000 (RM747,895) by France’s privacy regulator for combining user data to display targeted advertising and “illegal tracking” via cookies of what users do on and off the site. — Bloomberg

Read more at http://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2017/10/13/facebook-is-watching-you-belgian-privacy-agency-warns-in-court/#srs5eQ30RCCBYBjR.99

 

Tech News

Apple’s $1-Billion Irish Data Centre Gets Approval From High Court

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 13, 2017

By

Apple may proceed to build a EUR 850 million ($1 billion) data centre in Ireland, the High Court ruled on Thursday, bringing relief for the government after a two-year planning delay which it feared could hurt its reputation with investors.

Apple in February 2015 announced plans to build the data centre in a rural location in the west of Ireland to take advantage of rich green energy sources nearby.

Planning permission was granted by the local council six months later, but a series of appeals blocked Apple from beginning work.

High Court judge Paul McDermott on Thursday dismissed two separate appeals against the planning permission, clearing the way for the project to proceed.

Ireland relies on foreign multinational companies for the creation of one in every 10 jobs across the economy and sees major investments such as data centres as a means of securing their presence in the country.

A similar Apple centre announced at the same time in Denmark is due to begin operations later this year and Apple has announced it will build a second data centre there.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar met Apple executives last month and said they had made clear their frustration with the planning and judicial delays and warned the process would colour decisions that they might make about future investments.

The government has said it is considering amending its planning laws to include data centres as strategic infrastructure, thus allowing them to get through the planning process much more quickly.

It has said it will be one of the biggest capital investment projects in the west of Ireland, providing 300 construction jobs and 150 on-site permanent jobs.

 

Tech News

PSA: Facebook’s ‘Trusted Contacts’ Is at the Centre of a Phishing Attack

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 13, 2017

By

Access Now, an international non-profit organisation which looks into issues affecting open and free Internet, has published a report in which it warns users of a growing phishing attack on Facebook. For the new attack, the report notes, attackers are targeting Facebook’s ‘Trusted Contacts’ feature.

Fraudulent minds are fooling innocent users into sharing their password reset code, Access Now reports. So here is how it goes: there is a feature on Facebook called Trusted Contacts which lets a user declare a couple of their friends and family members as people they would rely on in case something goes wrong with their account. For whatever reason when this user ever loses access to their account, these trusted contacts would vouch for this user to help him get the account back.

This is at the centre of what appears to be a growing phishing attack. But before we get into how attackers are able to trick innocent users, it needs to be pointed out that this chain of attack is contingent upon the bad guy already having access to one of your friend’s accounts.

Attackers are getting in touch with their “trusted contacts” on Facebook after gaining access, saying that they cannot gain access to their account. But because these people are trusted contacts, they should be able to help these poor fellows regain access to their account, Access Now adds. When they have gained the trust of their contact, they go to Facebook and request the service to reset the password (using the “I forgot my password” button on login page) of one of the trusted contacts.

The person, who is one of the trusted contacts of the attacker, receives an email with a code. What the trusted contact doesn’t realise is that the code he or she is sharing is not to help their “friend” regain access to the account, but to reset the password of their own account.

Once the attacker has received the password recovery code, they quickly gain full access to their trusted contact’s account. And so continues the chain. Now they will message this trusted contact’s trusted contacts.

Access Now says that if any person is asked by their friend for any such code, they should place a phone call to that person to ensure that they really need help.

 

