Entertainment

Photos Of Desmond Elliot During Plenary At Lagos Assembly

Published

1 hour ago

on


Nollywood actor turned politician, Honorable Desmond Elliot, is learning fast as a lawmaker in Lagos State House of Assembly.

He’s also doing well in his constituency, I’ve seen some pics. He took to his page to share cute photos of himself at plenary.

Entertainment

“You Are As Good As The Company You Keep!”- Daddy Freeze On Davido’s Murder Allegation

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 13, 2017

By


At last the long awaited Daddy Freeze comment on the Davido’s saga is here.

The Cool FM OAPtook to his instagram page to inform everyone blaming davido even as the lad hasn’t been proven guilty to stop the act.

See his post below:-

Entertainment

Usher is all smiles as he runs errands in Hollywood amid herpes lawsuit cases

Published

19 hours ago

on

October 12, 2017

By

Singer Usher was pictured in a happy mood as he ran errands in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old singer who is currently facing lawsuits from two women, Laura Helm and Quantasia Sharpton who both claim he exposed them to Herpes after they had unprotected sex with him, was grinning during his outing in Hollywood.

Usher is all smiles as he runs errands in Hollywood amid herpes lawsuit cases (Photos)

Usher was dressed in sports shorts over black leggings with a short-sleeved hoodie. He added a baseball cap and couldn’t resist smiling for the camera as he made his way to his car.

Usher is all smiles as he runs errands in Hollywood amid herpes lawsuit cases (Photos)

Meanwhile, it was revealed on Monday that one of the accusers, Laura Helm was heard in phone recordings telling a friend and publicist Dennis Byron that the singer had ‘always worn a condom’ during their encounters.

She was also heard saying she had ‘no plans’ to sue him after finding out he had herpes.

Two days later she filed a report that said Usher full name Usher Raymond IV – had not used a condom when they had sex in New Orleans, using the name Jane Doe in initial proceedings.

Usher is all smiles as he runs errands in Hollywood amid herpes lawsuit cases (Photos)

Entertainment

Win up to N500,000 in the latest Discova Dance Contest

Published

20 hours ago

on

October 12, 2017

By

Discova is an online platform that is focused on discovering African talents. Every other month there will be a new competition aimed at discovering and rewarding new talents after a series of online and offline contest.

Win up to N500,000 in the latest Discova Dance Contest

Discova had its first edition, #DiscovaComedy contest on instagram where the winner took home N150,000.

Discova is back with another contest, this time it’s the #DiscovaDance and you can win up to N500,000 in cash  prizes.

It’s very simple, Just follow the steps below.

1)       Follow the @Discovang page on Instagram

2)       Click the link in the bio to go to our website and register

3)       Download song

4)       Record a 60sec video dancing to the song.

5)       Post on Instagram with the #Discovadance

Win up to N500,000 in the latest Discova Dance Contest

Start registering and recording now you could be the next Discova Star.

 

For more information visit;

Website: www.discova.com.ng

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Discovang

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/discovang/

Watch the instructional video below

https://youtu.be/0UW39Z3Tflg

 

