Photos Of Desmond Elliot During Plenary At Lagos Assembly

Discova is an online platform that is focused on discovering African talents. Every other month there will be a new competition aimed at discovering and rewarding new talents after a series of online and offline contest.
Discova had its first edition, #DiscovaComedy contest on instagram where the winner took home N150,000.
Discova is back with another contest, this time it’s the #DiscovaDance and you can win up to N500,000 in cash prizes.
It’s very simple, Just follow the steps below.
1) Follow the @Discovang page on Instagram
2) Click the link in the bio to go to our website and register
3) Download song
4) Record a 60sec video dancing to the song.
5) Post on Instagram with the #Discovadance
Start registering and recording now you could be the next Discova Star.
For more information visit;
Website: www.discova.com.ng
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Discovang
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/discovang/
Watch the instructional video below
https://youtu.be/0UW39Z3Tflg