Samsung CEO resigns

Published

5 hours ago

on

Kwon Oh-Hyun, the CEO of Samsung Electronics resigned Friday, saying the South Korean tech giant was facing an “unprecedented crisis”, even as it flagged record third-quarter profits.

His resignation comes as the company struggles to overcome a bribery scandal that sent Lee Jae-Yong, its de-facto head and heir to the Samsung empire, to jail.

“As we are confronted with unprecedented crisis inside out, I believe that time has now come for the company (to) start anew, with a new spirit and young leadership to better respond to challenges arising from the rapidly changing IT industry”, Kwon said.

“Fortunately, the company is now producing best-ever results but this is merely a fruit of decisions and investment made in the past”, he said in a statement.
Friday’s personnel announcement came shortly after the company said it was expecting to log 14.5 trillion won ($12.8 billion) in operating profits for the July-September quarter, an all-time record and nearly three times the 5.2 trillion won of the same period a year earlier.

Sales are expected to have surged 29.65 percent on-year to 62 trillion won, with the booming semiconductor business boosting the company’s bottom line.

South Korea’s largest company has been seeking to move past a bribery scandal that saw Lee thrown into jail, and to overcome a damaging recall last year of its flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphone over exploding batteries.

Lee, who was found guilty in August of bribery, perjury and other charges relating to payments made by Samsung to the secret confidante of ousted president Park Geun-Hye, is appealing his five-year sentence and says he is innocent.

Kwon’s sudden departure may be a calculated legal tactic to seek a softer punishment for Lee, said Shim Jung-Taik, an author of several books on Samsung and its corporate culture.

“Lee’s lawyers may argue that Samsung, with the veteran Kwon gone, needs its vice chairman back more than ever to lead the firm,” he said, adding that the tactic had often been used by other family-run South Korean business empires.

One analyst who declined to be named said the departure of the 64-year-old Samsung veteran may signal a broader reshuffle at the top.

“Samsung’s CEO-level leadership has remained largely unchanged for past three years, which is like an eternity in the fast-changing tech industry,” said the analyst.

The group has not made any radical changes in its leadership since 2014 when the current chairman Lee Kun-Hee suffered a heart attack that left him bedridden.

World News

French city replaces JFK with Chirac in name of major street

Published

7 days ago

on

October 6, 2017

By


A French town is changing the name of a major avenue, scrapping the name of late U.S. President John Fitzgerald Kennedy to honor a French president instead.
The city council in Brive-la-Gaillarde, a town in Chirac’s former fiefdom in central France, voted late Thursday to rename the street “Jacques and Bernadette Chirac,” after the president who served 1995-2007 and his wife.

Mayor Frederic Soulier said the city preferred to honor a couple who did a lot for the region rather than a foreign leader.

Bernadette Chirac said in a letter published by radio network France Bleu that the initiative “moves us a lot” and called it a “great honor.”

Chirac’s name is associated with a Paris museum but it’s the first street named after him.

World News

US President Donald Trump presents the Presidents Cup trophy as US team triumph

Published

1 week ago

on

October 5, 2017

By

US President Donald Trump arrived at Liberty National Golf Club Sunday to present the US team with the Presidents Cup trophy after it’s victory against an International team.

News

Trump to ‘confront North Korea threat’ on Asia tour

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 29, 2017

By

US President Donald Trump will travel to five Asian countries in November to participate in regional summits, the White House has announced.

He will visit Japan, China, South Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines and the US state of Hawaii for an 11-day trip.

“The president’s engagements will strengthen the international resolve to confront the North Korean threat”, the White House statement said.

North Korea and the US have engaged in heated rhetoric in recent months.

The Asian country conducted its sixth nuclear test despite international condemnation.

At a speech to the United Nations earlier this month, Mr Trump threatened to annihilate North Korea, saying the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un,” is on a suicide mission”.

In exchange, Mr Kim in a rare statement, vowed to “tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire”.

