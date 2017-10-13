Connect with us

I spent N3.5bn on sick children – Patience

Published

45 mins ago

on


Mrs. Patience Jonathan says her foundation Aruera Reachout Foundation, spent over N3.5bn for the treatment of 700 children and adults with heart-related ailments.

She, therefore, rubbished allegations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission that she used her foundation to launder stolen funds.
Patience, who is the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, said this in a statement by her Chief Press Secretary, Belema Meshack-Hart, on Thursday.

Mrs. Jonathan said her foundation “is a non-governmental, not-for-profit organisation established in 2006.”

She said the foundation had a medical unit which sponsors the treatment and surgery of children and some adults with heart conditions.

The statement added, “Till date, over 700 children have benefited from the Aruera Reachout Foundation, this alone cost the foundation billions, it is not news that the logistics involved in the treatment of heart disease cost over N5m per child.

“This demonstrates the caring and maternal nature of Nigeria’s former first lady. God has used her as an instrument to positively touch the lives of some of our nation’s sick children, to make them healthy and happy through the appropriate medical intervention, it is now strange and sad that the EFCC will allege that such foundation only existed to launder funds.

“The many sick children that would have died but now live a happy life will stand as testament against the baseless propaganda and shameless allegation of the EFCC. It is worthy of note that the foundation which is duly registered by the CAC is free to receive donations from reputable individuals and organisations for its projects just like any other NGO.”

Patience also rejected the ownership of a $12m account in Diamond Bank which the EFCC allegedly traced to her.
The statement read in part, “For avoidance of doubt Mrs. Patience Jonathan does not have $12,831,173 domiciled in Diamond Bank as alleged by the EFCC. Anyone with proof should provide evidence and take advantage of the whistle-blower policy.”

The former first lady also berated the EFCC for saying it had traced N2.1bn to Magel Resort Ltd., a hotel owned by her late mum, Mama Charity Oba.

She urged the EFCC to let her late mother rest in peace.

Patience added, “The former first lady had no dealings with the hotel until the demise of her late mum after which the hotel was handed over to her with the presentation of the death certificate of her mum.

“This can be confirmed by Zenith Bank. Mrs. Patience Jonathan does not own Magel Resort Ltd. neither did she open the hotels account with Zenith Bank. The late mother of the former first lady should be allowed to rest in peace.”
Mrs. Jonathan further rubbished reports that a N200m IT contract was awarded to Magel Resort LTD, describing it as a figment of the imagination of the EFCC.

Nigerian News

Monkeypox rumour: Send children back to school, Enugu govt begs parents

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 13, 2017

By


Enugu State Ministry of Education has appealed to parents to send their wards back to school, assuring them that no unapproved activities were carried out in any school.

The state commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, in a statement on Friday, said that his ministry’s investigation revealed that the monkeypox news had been found out to be untrue and unfounded.

“We are appealing to parents to do the needful by sending their wards and children back to school.

“The ministry had taken appropriate pro-active steps to ensure that our schools are safe and no unauthorized and unapproved activities are carried out in any school in the state.
“The ministry had strengthened its supervisory and monitoring units with more hands as well as given them additional mandates in order to keep a close eye on schools especially on activities on-going in and around schools,” he assured.

On Wednesday, virtually all schools in South East abruptly suspended academic activities over an unconfirmed rumour of vaccination being administered on pupils in primary schools by soldiers.

It was alleged that some military personnel were forcing people to engage in a free medical vaccination and were been injected with monkeypox virus.

Parents in the state, especially in Enugu metropolis, quickly withdrew their children and wards from schools as early as 10 a.m. that fateful day.

While some schools, which gates were locked with padlocks, were forced open. Some of them had their gates damaged due to the stampede to get the children out from schools.

Nigerian News

EFCC arrests four directors of National Theatre

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 13, 2017

By


Anxiety surrounded the National Theatre, Lagos, on Thursday as operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrested four directors of the institution.

They were said to have been arrested on Wednesday for alleged embezzlement of government funds.

Such an incident is unusual in the sector, with the last major arrest being that of the former Director-General of the National Gallery of Arts, Mr. Joe Musa, about seven years ago.

Musa was arrested and prosecuted by the EFCC but the court eventually discharged and acquitted him, as he was found to be innocent of the charge.
The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the four directors, including a woman, were arrested at their Iganmu office for allegedly diverting “huge sums” of revenue and statutory allocation into private use.

It was said that they failed to remit revenues realised from the use of facilities at the National Theatre into the Federal Government Treasury Single Account.

The funds were said to include a N24m annual rent paid by Nigerian Breweries Plc for its branded kiosks and N9m paid for the use of National Theatre during the “Lagos @ 50” celebrations.

Names of the affected officials had not been given as of Thursday.

Nigerian News

$25bn scam: I approved NNPC loans, not contracts, says Osinbajo

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 13, 2017

By


Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday clarified that what he approved for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation when President Muhammadu Buhari was away on medical vacation were financing loans and not contracts.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, the Vice-President made the clarification while answering reporters’ questions after the groundbreaking ceremony of the multi-billion naira Bonny-Bodo Road project, in Bonny, Rivers State.

Akande quoted Osinbajo as explaining that the approvals he granted to the NNPC while he was Acting President were for financing arrangements for the Joint Ventures between the corporation and the IOCs, and not approvals for contracts.
“These were financing loans. Of course, you know what the Joint Ventures are, with the lOCs, like Chevron, that had to procure. In some cases, NNPC and their Joint Venture partners have to secure loans and they need authorisation to secure those loans while the President was away.

“The law actually provides for those authorisations. So, I did grant two of them and those were presidential approvals, but they are specifically for financing joint ventures and they are loans not contracts,” Akande quoted the Vice-President as saying.

Osinbajo’s spokesman recalled that he had earlier in the day gave a similar explanation on his Twitter handle, @akandeoj.

Akande had tweeted, “In response to media inquiries on the NNPC Joint Venture financing arrangements, VP Osinbajo, as Acting President, approved the recommendations after due diligence and adherence to established procedures.

“This was, of course, necessary to deal with huge backlog of unpaid cash calls which the Buhari administration inherited, and to incentivise much-needed fresh investments in the oil and gas sector.”

Meanwhile, the Pan Niger Delta Forum on Thursday called on President Buhari to urgently appoint a substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources to effectively run the activities of oil and gas industry in the country.

PANDEF also came hard on the Group Managing Director, NNPC, Maikanti Baru, saying that narrative available clearly showed that he flouted the relevant provisions of the constitution in the alleged $25bn contracts he awarded without recourse to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu.

In a statement signed by the Coordinating Secretary of the group, Dr. Alfred Mulade, PANDEF, which is the umbrella body for the Niger Delta leaders from the various ethnic nationalities, expressed sadness with the manner the Presidency was handling the issues.

It also condemned the manner by which Kachikwu was allegedly sidelined despite being the chairman of the NNPC board in the awards of contracts and appointments, adding that such disdain was an insult on the people of the Niger Delta region from where the nation’s oil and gas are produced.

PANDEF, which is under the leadership of Chief Edwin Clark, demanded that the $25bn contracts and procurements made by the NNPC should be revoked and re-awarded after undergoing a thorough process of checks and balances.

The statement added, “The recent appointments and promotions done by the GMD should be revoked and fresh appointments and promotions should be done in accordance with the provisions of the constitution and in line with Federal Character Principles.

“This we intend to challenge at the court of law. It should be made more competitive and transparent with appropriate checks and balances and if the President must accept them, Nigerians want to know the actual values of such contracts as the name of those who bid and won the contract,” the statement further added.

