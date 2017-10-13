Connect with us

Trump to stop paying Obamacare subsidies for the poor

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump plans to end a key set of Obamacare subsidies that helped lower-income Americans pay for health care.

The White House made it known that the Trump Administration would end the Affordable Care Act's cost-sharing reduction payments. The Act particularly helps people earning between 100 percent and 250 percent of the poverty level pay for the insurance and health care they get.

The dramatic move by the Trump administration raises questions about the law's future. Health care experts have warned that not paying the subsidies could send the health insurance exchanges into turmoil.

The payments, which started under the Obama administration, had been continued by President Trump but on Thursday the White House said since there was no appropriation for it, "the Government cannot lawfully make the cost-sharing reduction payments."

The White House said in a statement: "The bailout of insurance companies through these unlawful payments is yet another example of how the previous administration abused taxpayer dollars and skirted the law to prop up a broken system. Congress needs to repeal and replace the disastrous Obamacare law and provide real relief to the American people."

The announcement is part of Trump's aggressive push to dismantle aspects of Obama's signature health law after several failed attempts by Congress to repeal it earlier this year. In a series of tweets Friday morning, Trump called on Democrats to reach out to him to "fix" the law, which he called a "broken mess."

Trump tweeted: "The Democrats ObamaCare is imploding. Massive subsidy payments to their pet insurance companies has stopped. Dems should call me to fix!"

The news was not received well by Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill. In a joint statement, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called the move “a spiteful act of vast, pointless sabotage.”

The leaders said in a statement: “Sadly, instead of working to lower health costs for Americans, it seems President Trump will singlehandedly hike Americans’ health premiums. Make no mistake about it, Trump will try to blame the Affordable Care Act, but this will fall on his back and he will pay the price for it.”

But GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, defended the President’s decision to CNN’s Chris Cuomo on CNN’s “New Day” Friday morning.

“These (cost sharing reduction) payments are in fact illegal. The President said he is no longer going to engage in making these payments, so let’s move forward and do what we should have done a long time ago,” he said, later adding, “Obamacare is a mess and we need to replace the whole thing, repeal the whole thing.”

In a statement issued shortly after Thursday’s announcement, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., said the decision “preserves a monumental affirmation of Congress’s authority and the separation of powers.”

“Obamacare has proven itself to be a fatally flawed law, and the House will continue to work with Trump administration to provide the American people a better system,” Ryan said.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

News

guard arrested for sexual assault on 54 primary school girls in South Africa

Published

2 days ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

A 57-year-old Sowetan man working as a security guard at a school in Orlando East, was arrested on Monday night for the alleged sexual assault on 54 primary school girls.

According to reports, the man whose identity is yet to be revealed was arrested after two girls, a Grade 2 and Grade 6 learners accused him of sexually assaulting them. After the Principal of the school instructed teachers to question the girls in their classes, they came up with a list of 54 alleged victims.

Speaking to The Star, a mother whose 6-year-old daughter is alleged to have been one of the guard’s victims spoke about what her child had been subjected to as she could barely contain her tears.

According to the woman, she received a message from her daughter’s father on Tuesday morning, telling her to go to the local clinic immediately, because “something bad has happened to our daughter”.

“When I arrived at the clinic, I was informed that my daughter had been sexually abused and I broke down.

“The nurse asked my daughter what had happened and my daughter told her that mkhulu (grandpa) keeps touching her inappropriately, saying the security guard had put his fingers in her vaginal area,” she said.

The girl told both her parents and the nurse that it had happened “on a regular basis”, the mother said.

When asked about her daughter’s state of mind, the distraught mother said her child was traumatised, she can’t stop crying – “especially when she sees me. She is refusing to go back to school”.

“I’m worried about what will happen to my daughter when she grows up – how long will this trauma affect her? I’m worried that she could be damaged psychologically.

“My wish is that she receives counselling, because I’m in a state and I don’t know how I’m going to assist my child,” she said.

Confirming the incident, Police spokesperson Captain Nomvula Mbense said the guard was apprehended after a parent complained to the principal that her daughter had been violated.

“The principal requested the teachers to question the girls in their classes (on Monday), where a list of 54 alleged victims was drawn up.”

The suspected paedophile is expected to appear in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of sexually assaulting minors.

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

News

Photos of Dead Las Vegas Shooter and His Weapons Leaks Online

Published

1 week ago

on

October 5, 2017

By


Leaked photos of dead Stephen Paddock, the 64 year old millionaire gambler who killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others has surfaced online.

The photos show the horrifying scene SWAT teams encountered when they blew the door off Paddock’s nicely furnished Mandalay Bay hotel suite and found him dead inside.

Paddock set up cameras in a door peephole and two cameras on a room service cart outside his room to let him know when policeor security arrived.

The photos, leaked Tuesday, show Stephen Paddock’s body on the floor of his suite in the Mandalay Bay resort and casino, which he used as a sniper’s nest on Sunday night to open fire on 22,000 innocent people attending a music festival across the street.

Only the 64-year-old’s legs, torso and left arm are visible in the photo, he was casually dressed like a normal person, the only thing that revealed his evil actions were the black gloves he was wearing.

On the floor next to the body are two assault rifles, dozens of spent shells and a hammer – which he presumably used to shatter two windows in his two-room suite which he then used to shoot out of.

One of the assault rifles has a ‘bump stock’ added to it – making effectively fully automatic – allowing him to unleash hundreds of rounds per minute.

The branding on the gun indicates it was made by Daniel Defense, a Savannah-Georgia-based company which produces variants of the AR-15 rifle, based off the U.S. Army’s M16. Another gun appears to be under his body.

Another photo shows how he pushed two sitting chairs together to form a cradle-like space to store at least two other rifles.

Another AR-15-style rifle is seen at the foot of chairs with an extended magazine that would allow him to shoot for longer before reloading.

Behind a nearby pillar, about 15 magazines are piled in neat stacks. It’s unclear if they are loaded or spent.

Police estimate Paddock fired on the crowd for 11 minutes, starting at 10:08pm before he cowardly committed suicide.
See more photos below:-


© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

News

Archie Spriggs death: Mother charged with murder of boy, 7

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 28, 2017

By

The mother of a seven-year-old boy who was found dead at a house in Shropshire has been charged with his murder.

Police found the body of Archie Spriggs at the home in Rushbury Road, Wall-under-Heywood, near Church Stretton, on 21 September.

Lesley Speed, 44, also of Rushbury Road, will appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court later.

West Mercia Police said Ms Speed needed hospital treatment after being found in the home with “significant injuries”.

The cause of Archie’s death has not yet been confirmed.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

