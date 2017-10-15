Connect with us

ARTICLE: The job of Nigerian stock exchange

3 hours ago

WRITTEN BY :Sifon Arthur

SAVING AND INVESTING

Every day of an individual’s life he thinks of how to make ends meet. That is to say that he undertakes a particular career in life to satisfy or possibly curtail or reduce the insatiable needs and demands of his existence. This explains why sixty to seventy percent of people in a country leave their various place of comfort everyday by 7 O’clock in the morning, coming back by the dusk with the sole purpose of not running penury. Poverty especially in developing countries cannot be put aside as it has accounted for one of the major causes of terrorism in such countries, thus leading to underdevelopment. Poverty cripples every sector of a nation ranging from the political, to the social and most especially the economic sector which sustains the nation. This poverty can also be viewed on a smaller scale in the life of an individual which sucks the life blood of every aspect of the individual’s life. One possible way to curtail and reduce the rising of poverty is through saving and proper investment. The individual might be able to satisfy his present needs but in a long run how he saves and invest the income he gets. This explains why saving and investing can be considered pivotal in the life of an individual.

No doubt, saving and investing is easier said than done, as it is tasking and sometimes beclouded by different obstacles which might end up making the individual poorer in the nearest future.

However, obstacles in saving and investing are relatively internal and external to the individual.

Internal obstacles are triggered by the individual. For instance, one major obstacles to saving and investing is lack of discipline. Without discipline it is practically difficult if not impossible to build wealth. Discipline in this aspect calls for prudency. It has to do with balancing the level of spending and accumulation. That is, one is not expected to spend more than he or she earns. Spending on irrelevances is actually reducing the saving strength of an individual. A disciplined approach helps one to remain focussed on his financial goals. Another obstacle to saving and investing money is debt. Debt bores a hole in the savings and investments of an individual.

Although all debts are not bad, for instance, a reasonable mortgage or loan is commendable to boast a business, but a consumer debt or bad mortgage on a big house is actually irrelevant and hinders saving. Another internal obstacle to saving and investing is lack of budget. A proper budgeting plan is vital to any savings strategy. it helps one to identify where his money is going, thus, wasteful spending could be curtailed.

 As mentioned earlier, obstacles to savings and investments could be external as well. These external obstacles are not caused by the individual. For instance, the mismanagement of an economy by the government has a negative consequence on the life of an individual. Such macroeconomic instability could lead to inflation, necessitating regressive and arbitrary tax, which affects the lower income earners. In such a situation, individuals find it extremely difficult to save and invest. Faced with economic recession, the individual finds it difficult to earn a living due to the level of unemployment and high percentage of people losing their jobs. In such a situation, an individual finds it difficult to save and invest and those that lose their jobs have to fall back to their savings process which will in turn destroy any hope of investing.

        Considering such obstacles, the individual could actually be relieved a little by the Nigerian stock exchange. The exchange could be very useful both to the savings and investment of the money of an individual. It is an avenue where the individual can actually solve his discipline issues. All the individual needs to do is to key into the stock exchanges. Stocks are assets of a particular company which are partitioned into shares. Shares represents a fraction of ownership in a business. That is to say that the individual actually owns part of a company by investing or buying its shares. The stock exchange helps the individual to save his money because the individual does not have to spend extravagantly. Also in the stock exchange the individual needs no budget on how he or she spends the money so he is relieved of the stress of getting an expenditure budget. Stock exchange is actually an investment because the money does not remain the way it was. The purpose of an investment is to maximise profit. The stock exchange yields to series of dividends and interest, which could be regarded as profits. This shows the importance of the Nigerian stock exchange because the individual needs no business plan to actually make a profit and it could be regarded as a reliable savings process. The purpose of savings and investment is to have future ends meet. The Nigerian stock exchange is vital to that aspect, as it could be regarded as a proper saving for retirement.

     The Nigerian stock exchange can also be helpful to the external obstacles not caused by the individual. For instance, one of the roles played by the stock exchange is creating investment opportunities for small investors. By so doing, the individual has access to be part of a particular company that will in turn help eradicate or reduce the level of poverty that would possibly arise. Also government at various levels may decide to borrow money to finance infrastructural projects by selling certain category of securities known as bonds. These bonds cab be raised through the stock exchange whereby members of the public buy them thus loaning money to the government. This goes a long way to boast the economy of Nigeria, thus reducing level of poverty.

 

 

