Davido’s former manager says, ‘If I die tomorrow just remember me for my determination and hunger’



Talented singer, Daniel Anidugbe, aka Kiss Daniel, has been thrilling his fans with comedy skits for sometime now. This has led many to insinuate that the Woju singer may have plans to make a career switch to comedy someday.

However, speaking through his handlers, Daniel told Sunday Scoop his reasons for uploading the skits. “I have no plans to delve into comedy; music is my major talent. If you listen to my new song, Yeba, you would notice that there are traces of comedy in it. You would also note that I started uploading those comedy skits about a month before Yeba was released, so it was just a strategy to promote the song. It was a means of creating awareness,” he said.

Speaking on the response his new song has been getting from fans, he said, “There has been a massive outpouring of love from all angles and I really appreciate it. It feels good when people appreciate what you do, and it motivates one to do even better.”