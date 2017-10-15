Connect with us

Davido’s former manager says, ‘If I die tomorrow just remember me for my determination and hunger’

31 mins ago

Davido’s immediate past manager, Kamal Ajiboye this evening took to Instagram to write, ‘If I Die Tomorrow Just Remember Me For My Determination & Hunger. The Truth Has Only Few Friends’.

 

Davido

This comes at a trying time for his former artiste, Davido who lost 3 of his friends in unclear circumstances in the last 3-weeks!

Superwoman bride lifts her husband on their wedding day

26 mins ago

October 15, 2017

Lol. Dude looks shocked. He knows not to ever get her angry.

Superwoman bride lifts her husband on their wedding day

Kiss Daniel– My comedy skits are strategic

4 hours ago

October 15, 2017

Talented singer, Daniel Anidugbe, aka Kiss Daniel, has been thrilling his fans with comedy skits for sometime now. This has led many to insinuate that the Woju singer may have plans to make a career switch to comedy someday.

However, speaking through his handlers, Daniel told Sunday Scoop his reasons for uploading the skits. “I have no plans to delve into comedy; music is my major talent. If you listen to my new song, Yeba, you would notice that there are traces of comedy in it. You would also note that I started uploading those comedy skits about a month before Yeba was released, so it was just a strategy to promote the song. It was a means of creating awareness,” he said.

Speaking on the response his new song has been getting from fans, he said, “There has been a massive outpouring of love from all angles and I really appreciate it. It feels good when people appreciate what you do, and it motivates one to do even better.”

Photos Of Desmond Elliot During Plenary At Lagos Assembly

2 days ago

October 13, 2017

Nollywood actor turned politician, Honorable Desmond Elliot, is learning fast as a lawmaker in Lagos State House of Assembly.

He’s also doing well in his constituency, I’ve seen some pics. He took to his page to share cute photos of himself at plenary.

See another one here:

