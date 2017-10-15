Connect with us

Football

Guardiola hails Man City’s magnificent seven

Published

5 hours ago

on


Guardiola believes Manchester City produced the best performance of his reign in their swaggering 7-2 thrashing of Stoke City on Saturday.

Kevin De Bruyne was outstanding, producing two assists and playing a part in three more goals as City scored seven goals for the first time since Guardiola took charge in July 2016.

It was the first time City had scored that many in a league match since defeating Norwich 7-0 in November 2013, with Gabriel Jesus scoring twice, and further goals from Raheem Sterling, David Silva, Fernandinho, Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva.

Victory put City two points clear at the top of the Premier League, and left Guardiola struggling to find fault, although he was disappointed that his side conceded goals either side of half-time, with Stoke’s first from Mame Biram Diouf, and the second a Kyle Walker own goal.

“You can always do better but I cannot deny that today was the best performance since I arrived here. We played a good 45 minutes, and maybe more than that,” he said.

“Except for two actions which we have to learn more about, we produced a really good performance from everybody.

“After the international break, it can be a bit complicated, but we did really well. So we played quick because we played simple.

“Everybody helped to give us an extra pass, and after the quality for the people in the middle, our wingers and strikers made the difference.

“I’m very pleased because we won, and especially with the way we won.”

De Bruyne’s performance was complimented by both Guardiola and Stoke manager Mark Hughes, who described the Belgium midfielder as the best player currently in the Premier League.

– Aggressive –

“Kevin didn’t score today, but he is a guy who is so dynamic. He understands the game. Normally, that kind of player doesn’t do the actions to be aggressive, win the ball, and make the right pass and the right tempo,” he said.

“After that, when he has the ball in the positions close to the area, the wingers, strikers and attacking midfielders move because they know the ball is coming.

“He’s a talented player, and he produced a good performance today.”

Hughes was disappointed with his team’s defending, particularly in the first half, but did find time to express his admiration for De Bruyne.

“This result isn’t going to define our season. We came up against an exceptional City side and we’ve been found wanting, in terms of physicality and the ability to get close to them,” he said.

“They’ve got genuine world-class players within their ranks. Kevin De Bruyne is head and shoulders above any player in the Premier League in my view, given the level of performance and the way he can dictate and affect the game.”

Hughes defended his decision to give a debut to 18-year-old right-back Tom Edwards, who endured a torrid afternoon against Sane, although he did create Stoke’s second goal before an ankle injury forced him off.

“We didn’t have too many options,” said Hughes. “He was due to play. He’s deserved his chance.

“If he hadn’t got an injury in pre-season, he would have played before now, because that’s how well he was doing.

“It’s unfortunate for him, but it’s a learning experience, not only for him, but for everybody today. He’ll be better for it.”

AFP

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Football

Antonio Conte admits: Chelsea are going through a “difficult moment“

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 15, 2017

By


Antonio Conte admits Chelsea are going through a “difficult moment” after the Premier League champions crashed to a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Crystal Palace.

The loss left Conte’s side nine points adrift of leaders Manchester City and the pain was compounded by a hamstring injury to Victor Moses that will rule the wing-back out of Wednesday’s Champions League meeting with Roma.

Moses joins Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante on the sidelines, but Blues boss Conte is hopeful striker Alvaro Morata will be fit to return after sitting out the visit to Palace with a hamstring problem.

Chelsea have lost their last two league games after the Palace setback followed a damaging defeat to Manchester City before the international break.

“I think, in this moment, for us it’s a very difficult moment,” he said.

“When you start a game without Morata and without Kante, it’s not simple. Above all if, during the game, another important player in your team has an injury too like Victor Moses.

“I hope to have him back very soon because this moment is very difficult for us. To lose three or four players, it’s a big problem for us.

“But, despite this, we have to find the will to fight. We want to try and be competitive in all competitions, but it won’t be easy.”

Questions have been raised about the depth of Conte’s squad this season and the Italian added: “I think the situation is very clear and everyone can see that situation.

“I repeat: my job is to be focused on my work with my players, and to try and do our best.

“Now, I repeat, for sure it’s not an easy moment for us. But I think that, in this moment, it’s important to find a solution. Don’t look for excuses. Through work, find a solution.

“You know I don’t like to lose. Imagine when you lose two games in a row. For sure, my soul today is bad.

“For sure, it will be very difficult for me to sleep. But I think we must have the same sensation, me and my players, to change things in the next game and be positive.”

– Excellent Zaha –

Palace claimed their first league goals of the season after losing their first seven matches, with Cesar Azpilicueta’s own-goal setting them on their way and Wilfried Zaha tying up the win on the stroke of half-time after Tiemoue Bakayoko had equalised.

Roy Hodgson’s side remain at the foot of the table and while the Palace manager was relieved to get off the mark, he rejected the suggestion the club’s season had finally taken off.

“In terms of the season starting, I don’t embrace that idea. I don’t subscribe to it. A championship is 38 matches. Each is its own particular story,” he said.

“Sometimes it’s a good story – we’d like to read that chapter again – but next Saturday is another story.

“Just because we won the game today, deservedly against a very good team, doesn’t mean we’ll win against Newcastle or West Ham. Back to square one. We need to realise what we did well today and then work on it.”

Zaha stood out on his first appearance since picking up a knee injury on the opening day but Hodgson insisted praise should be spread around his team.

“I thought he was excellent, don’t get me wrong, but it was a good team performance.

“It’s a bit unfair that a performance, of which we’re really proud, to suggest that it’s down to one good player returning.”

AFP

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Football

TV deal for 2026, 2030 World Cups ‘advantageous’ for FIFA – BeIN

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 15, 2017

By


The TV broadcasting rights deal agreed for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups, which is under investigation by Swiss prosecutors, was “advantageous for FIFA”, a beIN spokesman claimed Saturday.

“The financial conditions were the most advantageous for FIFA,” the spokesman told AFP, after it was announced Thursday that beIN Media chief and PSG chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi was under investigation over the sale of the rights.

Although no official figure for the broadcasting contract has been officially announced — or even the deal itself — the cost is thought to be considerably more expensive than previous agreements.

The contract covers broadcasting rights for the MENA (Middle East, North Africa) region for the tournaments.

Khelaifi was placed under investigation along with disgraced former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke, Sepp Blatter’s right-hand man at FIFA until both were drummed out of world football’s governing body.

The beIN spokesman said the deal was signed off by FIFA’s executive committee, the governing body’s main decision-making body at the time.

Despite apparently approving the deal however, FIFA has also stated that it is investigating Khelaifi over the media rights issue.

The beIN spokesman denied any wrongdoing on the part of the Qatar-based broadcaster.

“The allegation of corruption is totally unfounded because we didn’t have to compete for the MENA rights for 2026/2030,” he said. “There was no competition.”

Khelaifi, who has strong connections to Qatar’s royal family, and Valcke also face accusations that a luxury Sardinian villa was put at the disposal of the former FIFA man who is serving a 10-year ban from all football-related activity.

The villa, set in lush grounds on the Mediterranean island and which has an estimated value of seven million euros ($8.3 million), is owned by an international real estate agency.

The investigation comes in the wake of Valcke’s appearance at the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday to overturn his ban.

– Latest allegations –
The corruption accusations are the latest to rock world football which is still reeling from the events of 2015 when FIFA officials were arrested en masse at the governing body’s annual conference.

They are also the latest allegations to target Qatar.

The Gulf state has found itself routinely accused of corruption since controversially winning the right to host the 2022 World Cup, charges it has always denied.

The Swiss attorney general’s office has said their investigation is focused on media rights for upcoming World Cups between 2018-30 and includes allegations of bribery, fraud, criminal mismanagement and forgery of a document.

Prosecutors have indicated that Khelaifi was under suspicion only for actions taken as the head of the beIN group.

The Qatar broadcaster has denied any wrongdoing while confirming French authorities had raided the company’s Paris offices at the request of Swiss authorities.

Officials at beIN say they only found out about the investigation, which began in March, on Thursday.

Khelaifi is currently in Qatar and has met lawyers while in Doha.

However, it is thought he may travel to PSG’s Champions League game against Belgian side Anderlecht in Brussels on Wednesday.

An increasingly prominent figure in sports and media, Khelaifi oversaw Paris Saint-Germain’s audacious 222 million euro world record signing of Brazilian superstar Neymar in August.

PSG, which was bought by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011, is not implicated in the Swiss investigation.

“We are very focused on the league and the Champions League,” PSG coach Unai Emery said after Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Dijon in Ligue 1.

Thomas Meunier, who scored both PSG goals, insisted he was “1,000 percent” sure the dressing room wasn’t affected by the Khelaifi accusations.

“It has nothing to do with the players of PSG, it doesn’t concern us,” he said.

Headquartered in Doha, beIN Media group has a portfolio of channels in countries including France, Turkey and Australia.

As well as sports broadcasting it has moved into the entertainment industry and also owns the film company Miramax.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Football

Lionel Messi to have third child

Published

7 hours ago

on

October 15, 2017

By


Five-time World Player of the Year Lionel Messi is to become a father for the third time, the Barcelona star’s wife Antonella Rocuzzo confirmed on Sunday.

“Family of 5 #Blessed,” Rocuzzo posted on Instagram alongside a picture of Messi and the couple’s two sons Thiago (four) and Matteo (two).

Messi, 30, and Rocuzzo, 29, got married in their native city of Rosario, Argentina, in July in a celebration described as the “wedding of the century” by the Argentine press.

© 2017, Sunday Emmanuel. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Advertisement




“Beautiful Ones (Acoustic)” from Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) – Single by Hurts. Released: 2017. Track 1 of 1. Genre: Pop.

Trending