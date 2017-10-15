Gunmen kill three NDLEA operatives in Kogi State



Gunmen in Okene Local government area of Kogi on Friday evening ambushed officers of National Drug and Law Enforcement Agent on duty killing three on the spot.

The attack occurred last Friday evening around 8:30 pm when six officers of the agency were on duty at one of their post around the main gate of the Federal College of Education, Okene.

The three officers were identified as Onwumere Nicholas, Peter Ebun and Abdulrahman Musa.

An eyewitness, Mr Joel Abraham, told that the incident which occurred around 8:30 pm that fateful day left three officers of the NDLEA dead while three other officers escape unhurt.

Abraham disclosed that the hoodlums ran away with two Lar rifle guns belong to the agent’s officers killed.

Confirming the incident, the Kogi state Commandant of NDLEA, Alhaji Idris Bello said his three of his men felled to the guns of hoodlums in Okene, while on patrol on Friday evening.

Bello added that NDLEA together with other sister agents in the state have put all necessary plans in motion to arrest the perpetrators of the heinous act.