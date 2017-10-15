Connect with us

Lawyer accuses police of extorting over N50 million, other valuables from billionaire kidnapper, Evans

Published

9 mins ago

on

The lawyer representing billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike aka Evans, Olukoya Ogungbeje, has accused officers of the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team of extorting money and valuables worth over N50 million from his client. According to Premiumtimes, Ogungbeje in a petition filed with the Police Service Commission on Friday, October 13th, also accused the officers of sexually molesting Evans’ girlfriend, Amaka Offor. The petition was also copied to the National Assembly, the Inspector General of Police, the National Human Rights Commission, and Amnesty International.

Ogungbeje accused the police officers of forcefully collecting millions of naira as well as valuables and properties from his client. Part of the petition reads

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is our secured brief that in the course of investigating our client while being detained in the custody of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) on the allegation of kidnapping, the following under-listed items were forcefully and corruptly extorted from our client

1. The sum of N50, 000,000 (Fifty Million Naira) cash.

2. Another sum of N5,000,000 (Five Million Naira) sent by our client’s wife as pressured by the above policemen.

3. Twenty-five (25) Mack Trucks forcefully taken but not listed as exhibits in the ongoing criminal trial of our client.

4. Brigade wristwatch worth One Hundred and Seventeen (117) Thousand U.S Dollars.

5. Pendant cross worth Seventy (70) Thousand U.S Dollars.

6. Necklace worth Twenty-Five (25) Thousand U.S Dollars.

7. Virtu Phone worth Thirty (30) Thousand U.S Dollars.

8. Virtu Signature Phone worth Seventeen (17) Thousand U.S Dollars.

9. Ten (10) Thousand U.S Dollars cash extorted by ASP Phillip Rieninwa.

10. Five (5) Pieces of Saphono Rucci Diamond Rings worth One Hundred (100) Thousand U.S Dollars.

11. Lexus 470 Jeep.

12. Grand Cherokee Jeep.

13. L 400 Mitsubishi Bus.

14. Toyota Highlander (Gold Colour).

15. Eighty-Five (85) Inches Samsung Television set worth 6.5 Million Naira amongst others.

Continuing, the lawyer wrote, “Our client also confided in us that one Amaka Offor his girlfriend was sexually molested and abused by the above policemen of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT)”.

Evan’s lawyer urged the Police Service Commission to conduct an investigation into the allegations and invoke appropriate sanctions including dismissal against the culpable police officers.

“Sir, you would agree with us that these allegations are too weighty to be ignored by any right-thinking Nigerian. There is no gainsaying the fact that it calls for prompt investigation, inquiry and appropriate sanctions. We are using this medium as our own way of galvanizing institutional sanity, cleansing and reform in the Nigeria Police Force as an institution. As we speak, the brother in law and other relations of our client are still being detained and tortured by the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) without being arraigned before a Court of law,” the petition added

Nigerian News

Unknown gunmen kill three NDLEA officials In Kogi State

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 15, 2017

By

Kogi State commandant of the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Idris Bello confirms that three officials of the agency have been killed by gunmen in Okene Local Government Area of the State.

 

The attack which occurred at about 8:30pm left three out of the six officers of the agency dead, while on their duty post around Federal College of Education (FCE) Okene.

 

The killed officers are Onwumere Nicholas, Peter Ebun and Abraham Musa.

 

The state commandant said NDLEA together with other sister agency in the state has put all necessary plans in motion to arrest the perpetrators of the heinous act.

Nigerian News

The State House Medical Center received only 33% capital allocation – Presidency reacts

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 15, 2017

By

The Presidency has reacted to recent media reports suggesting that the State House Medical Centre received N11.01billion as appropriation for the period 2015-2017.

 

According to the Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal A. Arabi, contrary to the above claims, out of the total Capital Appropriation of N2,941,062,044.00 and Recurrent Appropriation of N465,935,358.00 for the period under reference, only the sum of N969,681,821.53 (representing 32.97%) for Capital and N225,575,200.60 (representing 48.41%) for Recurrent was actually released.

 

Arabi also said it may interest the public to know that there was zero capital allocation for the Medical Centre in 2017, while out of the N331,730,211.00 being recurrent appropriation for 2017, the actual amount released up to September was N91,370,053.60 (representing only 27.54%).

 

The Permanent Secretary emphasised that the above figures are verifiable from the Ministries of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

 

He observed that during the three-year period under review (indeed two years since no capital allocation for 2017), and despite the shortfalls between budgetary provisions and actual releases, the Medical Centre continued to provide free services to the over 10,000 registered patients annually. In addition, the Centre has continued to execute on-going projects.

 

Giving further insight into the scope of the Medical Centre’s clientele, Arabi stressed that apart from the Presidency, other beneficiaries of the free services include political appointees, the military, para-military, other security agencies, members of the National Assembly, and the general public.

 

In the words of the Permanent Secretary, “Considering the unrestricted patronage base and free services of the State House Medical Centre, coupled with the funding hiccups and periodic receipts, it may not be far-fetched to notice gaps between demand and supply of medical equipment and consumables at certain stages of the budget circle.”

Nigerian News

Communities threaten to boycott future elections over collapsed road

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 15, 2017

By


Ibiaku and Nduetong communities in Uruan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have threatened to boycott future elections over the collapse of their only access road to Uyo.

Southern City News learnt that the two communities used to transport their agricultural produce to Uyo quickly and easily through the once easily-accessible road said to be two kilometres away from Government House in Uyo.

A community leader in Ibiaku, Mr. Augustine Udoibit, told our correspondent in Ibiaku on Friday that the indigenes of the two communities were living in fear of the imminent disaster which the road posed.

“In fact, this morning, the community had a meeting in the community hall to see how they could raise money to rectify their electrical problem.

“Part of the discussion was that they (the communities) may not be able to vote for any government again because the government seems to have neglected them. Government in and government out, these people don’t seem to be recognised, yet they are very close to the seat of government.

“I don’t know how the attention of government can be called to this imminent disaster. If we are proactive, we can nip the disaster in the bud.

“Some of the disasters we see and read about in the newspapers and televisions and in social media, apart from maybe, something like the hurricane, they don’t just happen; they start from somewhere. If somebody is able to stop it at the point it is starting, we may be able to prevent a major problem,” he said.

According to Udoibit, who is also a lawyer, it is not something that is good for a whole local government to be cut off from Uyo. He stated that farmers from the areas can no longer transport goods to Uyo, giving rise to high cost of food items in the capital city.

Udoibit revealed that indigenes from the two communities were now contending with insecurity, owing to the heavy presence of Fulani herdsmen.

He said, “For a whole local government to be cut off from Uyo, it is not something palatable. In the 70s and 80s, people used that road to transport produce from the local communities in Uruan to Uyo.

“What the people are now facing is insecurity as the Fulani herdsmen have taken over the whole of the area. So, if there’s anything the government can do to assist us, it will not only please me, it will add to the achievement of government; it will please the entire community, then the entire local government of Uyo and Uruan because that road connects the two LGAs.”

A resident of Nduetong and an engineer, Mr. Inimfon Inyang, expressed surprise why government had allowed the road that links Uruan with Uyo to collapse.

He explained that the two communities had made several appeals to government to rehabilitate the road when signs of gully were noticed.

