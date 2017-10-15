Connect with us

Lionel Messi and wife expecting baby number 3

Published

45 mins ago

on

The football legend and his wife are expecting their third child together. She shared the photo above and wrote “Family now 5′. The couple already have two sons…

Lionel Messi and wife expecting baby number 3 (photo)

Sports

Federer beats great rival Nadal to win Shanghai Masters

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 15, 2017

By

Tennis – Shanghai Masters tennis tournament – Men’s Singles Finals – Shanghai, China – October 15, 2017 – Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates winning against Rafael Nadal of Spain. REUTERS/Aly Song


Roger Federer got one over his old rival Rafael Nadal to win the Shanghai Masters 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday in a showdown between the two best players on the planet.

It was a 94th title for the Swiss legend, drawing him level with the great Ivan Lendl, and closes the gap on world number one Nadal at the top of the rankings as the season reaches its conclusion.

In-form Nadal was ahead in their overall record down the years, with 23 wins to Federer’s 14, but he was up against it almost right away.

Number two Federer put Nadal under the cosh immediately on the Spaniard’s serve, breaking him in the first game — to roars of approval from the majority inside the arena.

The 36-year-old Swiss, fondly known as “Cow” in China for his laid-back personality, had started the better and he rattled through his own service game for 2-0.

Federer, a 19-time Grand Slam champion who had beaten Nadal in their last four encounters, was in full flow under the Qizhong Tennis Center roof, which was closed because of downpours in Shanghai.

Nadal, 31, groaned while lashing many of his shots; Federer was all quiet efficiency.

Somewhere in the stadium somebody rattled a cow bell.

Federer rapidly made it 4-2 with two booming aces in a row, drawing huge cheers from much of the stadium.

In contrast, Nadal — a 16-time Grand Slam winner but who had never won the Shanghai Masters — was labouring through his service games.

He went long on a straightforward forehand but powered an ace to make it 4-3 to the Swiss.

There were suggestions that Federer might not be quite as fresh as his old foe, having been pushed to three sets a day earlier in the second semi-final against Juan Martin del Potro.

The timeless Federer rubbished that notion as he seared his way to a 5-3 first-set lead.

Nadal sent down his fourth ace for 5-4, only for Federer to seal the set with his seventh ace of the match.

There was little between the great rivals in the early exchanges of the second set until the pivotal fifth game.

Nadal, on a great run of form that won him the US Open and China Open in recent weeks, saved the first break point but could not survive the second one to put Federer in reach of a second Shanghai Masters crown.

AFP

Sports

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s astonishing collection of cars including 3 Porsches, 2 Bugattis, 2 Ferraris & they are worth almost £6m (Photos)

Published

4 days ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most hardworking footballers on earth, having enjoyed a successful career at Manchester United before moving to Real Madrid where he currently plays and earns £365,000 weekly.

The footballer who’s also a model and businessman has made millions and he’s still making more money. He’s known for his flamboyant lifestyle off the pitch and he has got a special taste for fast cars.

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo

During his time at Manchester United, Ronaldo was first seen with a Porsche Cayenne worth £67,500, followed by a suave BMW M6 ( £77,500 ), Porsche Carrera S – (£87,335), and Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano worth £200,000.

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo

Following his transfer to Real Madrid in 2009, the Portuguese continued his flamboyant lifestyle off the pitch. He added to his garage Audi RS5 – (£61,0000), Audi R8 – (£107,000) Audi S8 – (£82,000), Mercedes S65 AMG Coupe – (£180,000), Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63S – (£105,000) and Range Rover Sport SVR – (£100,000)

The football star also has Ferrari F12 – £240,000,  Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano – (£200,000), Porsche 911 Turbo S – (£148,000), Mclaren mp4-12c – (£168,500), Chevrolet Camaro SS – (£35,000), Bugatti Veron – (£1.7million) and Bugatti Chiron – (£2.5m).

See more photos of his cars below,..

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo

Sports

Wife of Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo accuses his Chile team-mates of skipping training & drinking after they failed to qualify for 2018 World Cup

Published

4 days ago

on

October 11, 2017

By

Carla Prado, the wife of Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo took to Instagram to blast the Chile squad after they failed to qualify for 2018 World Cup, which will hold in Russia.

Last night, Chile were defeated 3-0 by Brazil, as they slumped to sixth in the table after Argentina beat Ecuador and Peru drew with Colombia.

Displeased by the poor result, Carla shared a group picture of the Chile National team celebrating one of their Copa América titles and accused some of her husband’s teammates of partying and missing training due to hangovers.

Wife of Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo accuses his Chile team-mates of skipping training & drinking after they failed to qualify for 2018 World Cup?

‘Thank you, Captain America, for all that you have experienced. It was really beautiful.

‘But when they put on the shirt it has to be with professionalism. I know that most of them busted their asses, while others left parties and even did not train due to their hangovers.

‘If the cap fits, put it on and stop crying. Because now it is a whole country that is crying. Here we wait for you with open arms my captain,’ She wrote.

Wife of Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo accuses his Chile team-mates of skipping training & drinking after they failed to qualify for 2018 World Cup?

When Bravo who’s the captain of Chile was asked about his wife’s comments after their defeat, he simply said: ‘Those things are spoken about internally.’

Trending