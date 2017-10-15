Connect with us

Football

Lionel Messi to have third child

Published

23 mins ago

on


Five-time World Player of the Year Lionel Messi is to become a father for the third time, the Barcelona star’s wife Antonella Rocuzzo confirmed on Sunday.

“Family of 5 #Blessed,” Rocuzzo posted on Instagram alongside a picture of Messi and the couple’s two sons Thiago (four) and Matteo (two).

Messi, 30, and Rocuzzo, 29, got married in their native city of Rosario, Argentina, in July in a celebration described as the “wedding of the century” by the Argentine press.

Football

Barca plan £80m bonus for Messi

Published

2 days ago

on

October 13, 2017

By


Barcelona are prepared to hand Lionel Messi a record-breaking bonus when he signs a new deal at the Nou Camp, Mirror.co.uk reports.

The Argentine is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to put pen to paper on an extension.

Last month, Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu insisted the only thing missing was his signature after agreeing a new £500,000-a-week deal.

And Catalan paper L’Ara report Barca will hand Messi a bonus between £79m and £85m when he agrees his contract.

With Messi having fired Argentina to World Cup glory this week, he has opened the window to sign his contract during the next break in November.

Barca could pay for the deal with help from a new Nike deal and a stadium sponsor for the Nou Camp.

They are preparing for a £500m renovation of the iconic venue, where the capacity will be increased to an incredible 105,000 by the end of the 2021/22 season.

Sport reports that Barca have already began negotiations with global companies over the possibility of taking the rights.

The Catalan giants are hoping for in excess of £179m in a deal.

Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero has said he would Messi to join him at Man City but acknowledged that it would be difficult for his compatriot to leave Barcelona.

Football

EPL: Man United face test of title credentials at Liverpool

Published

2 days ago

on

October 13, 2017

By

<img src="http://www.premiumherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Capture-33-300×147.png" alt="" width="300" height="147" class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-34664"
Jose Mourinho takes high-flying Manchester United to Liverpool for a searching test of their title credentials this weekend as the Premier League returns with a bang after the international break.

United are level with Manchester City at the top of the table on 19 points, trailing their neighbours on goal difference, but have not yet faced any of their major rivals.

Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring City, who have already beaten seventh-place Liverpool and defending champions Chelsea, host Stoke City, looking to add to an impressive haul of 22 goals so far.

Here are five things to look out for in the Premier League this weekend:
Mourinho, Klopp forced to juggle

Mourinho and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must both juggle their resources for Saturday’s early kick-off at Anfield following injuries to key players.

United are without midfielder Paul Pogba, who has been out of action for several weeks with a hamstring injury, and the muscular Marouane Fellaini is also missing.

It means a likely start for last year’s club player of the year Ander Herrera alongside Nemanja Matic.

For his part, Klopp, whose side trail United by seven points, has to do without forward Sadio Mane, who picked up a hamstring injury on international duty with Senegal.

“I think we are a better team (than we were),” Mourinho told Sky Sports.

“You can say, like some people do, we have not played one of the top five teams, but last season we did not beat West Ham at home, last season we did not beat Everton at home or Southampton away.”

Football

Barca travel to Madrid amid Catalan crisis

Published

2 days ago

on

October 13, 2017

By


The biggest game of the La Liga season so far is shrouded in political tension as Barcelona visit Atletico Madrid on Saturday in their first trip to the Spanish capital since a Catalan independence referendum marred by violence.

Barca played their last match behind closed doors as the October 1 referendum, deemed illegal by the Spanish government, took place amid chaotic scenes as police seized ballot papers and clashed with voters leaving 92 injured, among nearly 900 who sought medical attention.

“It was one of the worst moments we’ve experienced,” Barca captain Andres Iniesta told Catalunya radio this week. “It was a bit surreal.”

Iniesta, 33, signed a first ever “contract for life” at Barca last week, a day after calling on both sides of the political spectrum to negotiate.
However, deep divisions remain despite Catalonia president Carles Puigdemont’s decision to suspend the effects of a unilateral declaration of independence on Tuesday.

“It has reached a point which isn’t good for anyone,” added Iniesta. “Those in charge have to resolve it.”

Only 250 tickets have been made available to away fans at Atletico’s new 68,000 capacity Wanda Metropolitano.

However, many Atletico fans have taken to social media to encourage supporters not to politicise the match by waving Spanish flags by using the hashtag “our flag is red and white” on Twitter.

– Pique ‘admirable’ –
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has been outspoken in his call for Catalonia’s right to self-determination, although he has never publicly backed independence for the region.

Pique was jeered when playing for Spain in Alicante last week, but he received support for his willingness to speak out from Atletico defender Filipe Luis.

“I am a fan of Pique even if at times I don’t agree with what he says,” the Brazilian told El Mundo.

“He puts himself out there, he doesn’t hide behind his fame to not say what he thinks.

“It is admirable and I wish more footballers were like him.”

Despite a series of distractions, including the loss of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain and calls for Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu to resign on top of the Catalonia crisis, Barca have started La Liga with a perfect record after seven games.

That spectacular form has been thanks to Lionel Messi’s 14 goals in 11 appearances for Barca this season, and the five-time World Player of the Year also rescued Argentina’s floundering World Cup qualifying campaign with a stunning hat-trick against Ecuador on Tuesday to ensure their place in Russia next year.

“Messi is so good he can win La Liga himself with a mediocre team, which isn’t the case,” added Luis.

“Barca have remained at the top for so many years thanks to him.”

Atletico have yet to beat Barca in 11 La Liga meetings since Diego Simeone took charge in 2011.

However, Barca are often vulnerable immediately after an international break with the likes of Messi and Luis Suarez only returning to training in Barcelona on Friday.

“We are coming from the national team and they are an opponent that demands 200 percent from you,” added Iniesta.

“If we are not at the level required, we don’t stand a chance.”

Iniesta is, though, expected to be fit after missing Spain’s final World Cup qualifiers with a hamstring strain.

Real Madrid are seven points adrift of Barca, but can close the gap at the top earlier on Saturday when they travel to Getafe.

However, Real coach Zinedine Zidane will have to cope without the injured Gareth Bale, Keylor Navas, Dani Carvajal and Mateo Kovacic.

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Friday

Espanyol v Levante (1900)

Saturday

Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla (1100), Getafe v Real Madrid (1415), Alaves v Real Sociedad (1630), Atletico Madrid v Barcelona (1845)

Sunday

Eibar v Deportivo la Coruna (1000), Girona v Villarreal (1415), Malaga v Leganes (1630), Real Betis v Valencia (1845)

Monday

Las Palmas v Celta Vigo (1900)

